Premier Doug Ford, having led his Progressive Conservatives to a second majority government, says he is looking forward to continued work with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At a news conference on Friday, Mr. Ford said he spoke to Mr. Trudeau – a federal Liberal – on election night as his PC party won 83 of 124 seats in the legislature. Story here.

“Both of us sat back and reviewed everything that we got done together and there’s so much that unites us,” Mr. Ford said.

He acknowledged the possibility of disagreement, but noted the federal government has been a partner with Ontario on various files, including a “phenomenal” childcare deal, transit expansion and a joint agreement to redevelop a Ford assembly plant in Oakville to manufacture electric vehicles and batteries.

“There was just a whole raft of things we chatted about last night. That is great for the country.”

Mr. Ford said he will work with other levels of government, including Ottawa. “That’s the way we’re unstoppable. We’re unstoppable when we work together.”

In an election night statement, Mr. Trudeau congratulated Mr. Ford and his party on their re-election and cited joint accomplishments involving the two levels of government.

“I look forward to continue working with Premier Ford and his government to keep people safe from COVID-19, build the housing that communities need, and deliver on our federal promise of $10-a-day child care for families while growing the middle class and the economy,” the Prime Minister said in his statement.

ONTARIO ELECTION - What now after the Ontario election? A Globe and Mail explainer is here. A map here shows the results by riding. And there’s a look here at turnout hitting an all-time low.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

PM HEADED TO U.S FOR SUMMIT - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend next week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles as President Joe Biden summons leaders to talk about what’s ailing the Western Hemisphere. Story here.

PM RESPONDS TO MORNEAU CRITICISM - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the Liberal government’s economic policies on Thursday, after public criticism from his former finance minister, Bill Morneau. Story here.

CANADA URGED TO HELP RESTART UKRAINE GRAIN SHIPMENTS - Canada is being asked to join a proposed effort to restart grain shipments from the beleaguered Ukrainian port of Odesa and to support calls to boost NATO’s presence on the military alliance’s eastern flank. Story here.

OTTAWA POLICE NOT PREPARED FOR CONVOY PROTEST: FORMER CHIEF - The convoy protest that took over main arteries of downtown Ottawa during the winter was an unprecedented national security crisis to which police were not adequately prepared to respond, former Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly told a parliamentary committee. Story here.

MOE PARDONS BROTHER - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has approved dozens of pardons for people with traffic offences, including his own brother. Story here.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS NOT MADE PROGRESS ENDING VIOLENCE AGAINST INDIGENOUS WOMEN - The Native Women’s Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people. Story here.

NUNAVUT MLA SUSPENDED FOR INTOXICATION - Nunavut’s Legislative Assembly has voted to suspend an MLA for being intoxicated in the Legislature. Story here.

OTTAWA ENDING DISTRIBUTION OF COVID-19 TESTS - Ottawa is moving toward ending distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests to the provinces and territories by the end of the year, but will maintain a strategic reserve. Story here from CBC.

EX-PQ CABINET MINISTER RUNNING FOR CAQ - Former Parti Québécois cabinet minister turned radio host Bernard Drainville will attempt a political comeback with the governing Coalition Avenir Québec. Story here from The Montreal Gazette.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL - Scott Aitchison is in Manitoba. Jean Charest is in Montreal. Leslyn Lewis is in Charlottetown. Pierre Poilievre is in Ottawa. No itinerary information available for Roman Baber and Patrick Brown.

POILIEVRE TABLES BILL - Conservative leadership contender Pierre Poilievre has tabled a bill in the House of Commons that, if passed, would prohibit the federal government from imposing vaccine mandates on federal workers and the travelling public. Story here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 3, accessible here.

FREELAND IN WASHINGTON - In Washington, D.C., Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attends the 68th Bilderberg Meeting.

MUGGING IN OTTAWA - There was a mugging in the Parliament Hill precinct on Friday, but no need to call the police. The Press Gallery presented mugs to former Parliament Hill reporters. The recipients are Jennifer Ditchburn, Virginie Gagnon-Leduc, Yves Malo, Terry Pedwell, Michael Petrou, Jordan Press, Dave Shymanski, Janet Silver, Yves Tassé, Julie Van Dusen and Huguette Young. Life member certificates are being presented to John Geddes, Julie Van Dusen and Huguette Young.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Sean Fine, The Globe’s justice writer, discusses the Supreme Court of Canada’s reasoning behind its unanimous – yet controversial – recent decision to strike down a 2011 tough-on-crime law brought forward under Stephen Harper’s government. The court ruled it is unconstitutional for the state to jail someone for life with no reasonable hope for parole. That includes mass murderers such as the man who pleaded guilty to killing six worshippers at a Quebec City mosque in 2017. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Ottawa, the Prime Minister held private meetings, and met with survivors and participated in a private ceremony for the third anniversary of the release of the final report from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. He was also scheduled to deliver remarks virtually at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Annual Conference and Trade Show.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet visited the riding of Laurentides—Labelle on Friday, and met with the operators of a farm as well as the management of the Mont-Tremblant International Airport, the leaders of the Théâtre du Marais and several elected officials from the region.

No other schedules released for party leaders.

OPINION - ONTARIO ELECTION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how the Doug Ford of 2018 could never have won an election in 2022, but he changed: “Why have Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario been re-elected? Back in 2018 or 2019, the words we would have used to describe such an outcome would have been “inconceivable” and “disastrous.” Three or four years later, the result is entirely expected, and not entirely unwelcome. What changed? Mr. Ford changed. His government changed. The man who was elected in June, 2018, was not prepared to govern, and not much interested in it.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on whether a re-elected Doug Ford raised his game or Ontarians lowered their standards: “The Tory Leader ran without a platform, made few public appearances and avoided the media for most of the campaign, on the theory that the fewer Ontarians guessed there was an election on, the better his chances. It worked, I guess: With 41 per cent of the vote, Mr. Ford now governs with the support of just one in six eligible voters. But what was the opposition leaders’ excuse? Between them, the NDP’s Andrea Horwath and the Liberals’ Steven Del Duca failed to raise any issue of salience to the voters or offer any compelling policy proposal; certainly neither of them stirred the voters’ blood on the basis of their inspiring leadership. Instead, the race devolved into a simple contest between the status quo and change. Making the case for the status quo was Mr. Ford. And making the case for change was … nobody.”

Marcus Gee (The Globe and Mail) on Doug Ford squeaking into the PC party leadership before the last Ontario election, but this time earning his win: “The big, beaming bulldozer who walked into the gallery all those years ago has just won the right to form a second majority government in Canada’s most populous province – and a solid majority at that. The last time around, you could call his win a bit of a fluke. He squeaked into the party leadership after the sudden resignation of PC leader Patrick Brown. The general election that followed was a gimme. Voters were eager to toss out the overstaying, overspending Liberals. They would probably have voted for the PCs no matter who was leader. This time is different. This time he earned it. Although Mr. Ford was again lucky to face weak opponents, the NDP’s Andrea Horwath and the Liberals’ Steven Del Duca, he won fair and square. That is quite remarkable when you think about it.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Doug Ford has been rewarded for his learning curve, but which lessons will he heed: “But the most important quality in a politician is the ability to learn. Mr. Ford learned to govern capably, in the eyes of a large plurality of voters. The danger now is that he will learn the wrong lesson from his win. “What Ford is proposing is steady, pragmatic, centrist governance, which is where Ontarians have been both on the Liberal and Conservative side,” said Robert Asselin, who is senior vice-president of policy at the Business Council of Canada. “People are saying: ‘Why would we change this government?’” But the Ontario government needs to push past managerial competence and address underlying challenges.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Ontario Liberals getting an abysmal result after a directionless election campaign: “The Liberals never could find their message over the past 28 days. Their platform, named “A Place to Grow,” included all sorts of big-spending promises, but with Mr. Ford making all sorts of big-spending promises of his own, the two parties’ platforms started to muddle together. Indeed, the major offerings from the Liberals became indistinguishable from those of the Conservatives. So Mr. Del Duca went for soda-pop pledges: promises that are popular, easy to sell and generally come with no nutritional value.”

OPINION

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how Bill Morneau’s complaints speak for economic pragmatists that Justin Trudeau’s politics have left behind: “A wedge is a simple machine, inserted into a small crevice to open up a wider divide. When Justin Trudeau used one on Canadian politics in 2020, Bill Morneau fell into the gap. At the time, Mr. Trudeau decided he wanted the big pandemic spending of that year to go into 2021 and beyond, and he also decided that Mr. Morneau – supposedly the Bay Street Liberal in the cabinet – couldn’t be the quarterback for that new direction. Mr. Trudeau wanted to turn left, to emphasize political differences with the Conservatives, and there was no room for Mr. Morneau. Shed no tears for Mr. Morneau, who had his own flaws as finance minister and whose political defenestration is one of those cold, calculated things that are part and parcel of professional politics. But in a sense, he represents a constituency that has, like him, fallen into a wide gap that has been opened up in Canada’s wedge politics.”

Peter H. Russell (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on whether Canada should abandon the monarchy: “We are fortunate that monarchy continues in Canada because of its big benefit for parliamentary democracies. Most of the republics in the world are parliamentary. One that is obviously not is our next-door neighbour, the United States of America. It is a presidential/congressional democracy in which the president, who is the head of government, is elected in a separate election from the election of legislators who make the laws. The key difference between the presidential/congressional system and parliamentary systems is that in the former there is only one person at the top – the president who is both head of government and head of state, whereas in parliamentary systems there is duality at the top – the head of state is a different person than the head of government. Only the United States has been able to sustain the presidential/congressional system for any significant period of time.”

Jake Enright (The National Post) on why simply adhering to core beliefs won’t unite federal Conservatives: “Despite having three leadership elections in seven years, and at a time when the party appears to be more fractured than ever, the core beliefs of the CPC have never really been in question. But simply adhering to the core beliefs won’t unite federal Conservatives until we can agree on how to achieve a national coalition of people who share these beliefs.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.