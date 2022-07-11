Hello,

Canada’s premiers and territorial leaders are in Victoria for a summer meeting where health care and affordability are expected to be among the issues discussed.

Leaders gathering Monday are looking to the federal Liberal government to increase the money it provides the provinces to pay for health care.

“We have a strong group of premiers from all different political stripes, and there’s one message: We need more support from the federal government,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Sunday, speaking to the health care issue.

The premiers are hoping to press the government for increased Canada Health Transfer funding.

But meeting chair John Horgan, the premier of British Columbia, told CBC Radio’s The House, in an interview available here, that there has been little response from Ottawa to provincial and territorial concerns. “As the kids say, we have been ghosted by the federal government,” he said.

The meeting runs until Tuesday afternoon, concluding with a news conference.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

U.S. DEFENDS CANADA’S TURBINE DECISION - The U.S. government defended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to release Russian-owned gas turbines that had been stranded in a Montreal repair facility because of sanctions against Moscow. Story here.

INDUSTRY MINISTER MEETING WITH ROGERS AND OTHER CEOS - The chief executives of Canada’s major telecoms are scheduled to take part in a group conference call with the federal Industry Minister on Monday afternoon to discuss potential new measures aimed at enhancing network reliability after a widespread outage shut down Rogers Communications Inc.’s wireless and internet services on Friday. Story here. François-Philippe Champagne has scheduled a 4:30 p.m. ET news conference for his talks with the corporate leaders.

CALL FOR PM TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST ANTI-ABORTION GROUPS - Abortion rights advocacy groups are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to defend reproductive rights in Canada by denying anti-abortion groups funding and revoking their charity status. Story here.

OTTAWA TOO EXPENSIVE FOR INTELLIGENCE JUNIOR STAFF - The military command responsible for collecting and assessing intelligence is trying to avoid posting junior staff to Ottawa because it has become too expensive to live in the capital region. Story here from the Ottawa Citizen.

TRUDEAU AT THE CALGARY STAMPEDE - Inch by inch. Step by step. It could be the lyrics to a country and western song featured at the Calgary Stampede, but in reality it was the progress Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was making Sunday as he attended a pancake breakfast in Calgary. Story here.

NEW AS IT HAPPENS HOST - CBC Journalist Nil Köksal is the new host of CBC Radio’s As It Happens, with her first show set for Sept. 5. Story here from CBC.

MORNEAU MEMOIRS TO BE TOUGH ON PM: GHOSTWRITER - The award-winning novelist who helped former finance minister Bill Morneau craft his memoir says the results are going to be tough on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Story here.

HURREN FACING NCC SUIT FOR RIDEAU HALL DAMAGE - The National Capital Commission is suing Corey Hurren for thousands of dollars to cover the cost of repairing the gate he damaged when he stormed the grounds of Rideau Hall in the summer of 2020. Story here from CBC.

SNAP ELECTION - The Hill Times looks here into speculation among MPs about the possibility of a snap election after the Sept. 10 conclusion of the the Conservative leadership contest, which Pierre Poilievre is expected to win.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

CAMPAIGN TRAIL - Scott Aitchison is in the British Columbia riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands. Roman Baber is in Edmonton, holding a meet and greet event. Jean Charest is campaigning online and in Quebec. Leslyn Lewis is in British Columbia, with stops Monday in Duncan and Nanaimo. Pierre Poilievre is in Calgary.

POILIEVRE IN STAMPEDE SPOTLIGHT - Stampede political season in Calgary this year is a homecoming for Pierre Poilievre, making his front-runner status even more conspicuous at the latest gathering of Conservative leadership candidates. Story here.

POILIEVRE RETURNS TO OLD POLITICAL HAUNTS - Pierre Poilievre returned to his old university club, where 22 years ago he feuded with disqualified leadership rival Patrick Brown. CBC looks here at Mr. Poilievre’s past in the University of Calgary’s conservative club.

THIS AND THAT

The House of Commons is not sitting again until Sept. 19. The Senate is to resume sitting on Sept. 20.

NEW TERM FOR CHIEF SCIENCE ADVISOR - Dr. Mona Nemer has been reappointed as Canada’s Chief Science Advisor for a term of two years, the Prime Minister’s office announced Monday. As science advisor, Dr. Nemer provides advice to the Prime Minister and other members of cabinet to inform relevant public policy decisions. Details here.

PETITPAS TAYLOR IN NEW BRUNSWICK - Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, on behalf of Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, was scheduled Monday to make an announcement in Moncton on support for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Brunswick.

SIDHU IN GUATEMALA AND HONDURAS - Maninder Sidhu, parliamentary secretary to the Foreign Affairs Minister, is in Guatemala and Honduras from July 11 to 16. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement that Mr. Sidhu will engage with human rights defenders, civil society representatives, business leaders and government officials, including the foreign ministers of Guatemala and Honduras, to discuss regional priorities.

THE DECIBEL

On Monday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe health reporter Wency Leung talks about COVID-19, two and a half years into the pandemic, and why experts are calling for a return to indoor masking, and what we can expect from a new round of vaccines. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Montréal, Quebec, the Prime Minister participated in a roundtable discussion with Sun Youth and victims and survivors of violent crime, then was scheduled to visit a community leisure centre.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, meets with representatives of the Ontario Nurses’ Association.

No schedule for other party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person’s political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada. Respondents who lean right were more likely to believe there should be no limits on speech, including the right to express hateful and offensive opinions. Story here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how, from airlines to hospitals, not much is working in Canada this summer: “A lot of fundamental stuff isn’t working in Canada this summer. If the pandemic was the flap of a butterfly wing turned into a tornado, its consequences have exposed a fragility in the workings of this country that is far more worrisome than a delayed flight or a lost suitcase.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how it’s time for both provincial and federal leaders to take responsibility for health care: “Quebec Premier François Legault was smart to fire up language and cultural issues in an election year, because he sure doesn’t want voters talking about his province’s stretched health care system. Ontario Premier Doug Ford was also keen to keep talk about health care to a minimum in the campaign that won him re-election in June. But this week, premiers gathering for a Council of the Federation meeting will point out – quite rightly – that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked a lot about health care in last year’s election campaign, but he hasn’t done much about it since. Canada’s federal and provincial politicians are spending a lot of effort on deflecting responsibility for health care, rather than taking it on. Let’s hope we won’t get fooled again.”

Vass Bednar (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Rogers outage is an opportunity to change how we think about our digital infrastructure: “Enormous advances in mobile tech have made Canada’s telecoms enormously powerful, and that power has consolidated in just five major players. That number threatens to get smaller, too, with the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger currently under review by Canada’s Competition Bureau. If the deal goes through, the company that caused so many Canadians to lose connection with each other would serve roughly 40 per cent of all households in English Canada. For me, though, the outage of Rogers cellular and wireless services was not primarily about the need for competition reform in Canada. Instead, it reinforced the idea that our telecommunication networks are vital public infrastructure that is controlled by private corporations. We’ve lost sight of that balance, despite the ways we rely on those networks.”

Bob Rae (contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how, in these trying times, I look for the works of George Orwell for inspiration: “I began reading the works of George Orwell in my early teens, starting with the allegorical novella Animal Farm and the dystopian science fiction of 1984. I was hooked, and bought every red Penguin paperback edition of Orwell I could find. I have been reading his works, and reading about him, ever since. Working at the United Nations has me thinking of Orwell and his observations more frequently these days, (I took note of what would have been his 119th birthday in late June). The UN at its best can be an institution that serves the greater good, but it has also, especially in recent months, been a place where words are twisted and lies abound. As certain state actors attempt to rewrite history and facts are turned on their heads, I often look to Orwell for guidance and wisdom.”

