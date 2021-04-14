Politics Briefing: Procurement Minister to face questions on vaccine supply

Hello,
Public Procurement Minister Anita Anand will face questions at a Wednesday afternoon committee meeting on the government’s response to the pandemic. Ms. Anand is expected to address delays in vaccine shipments.
On Wednesday morning, two health networks in Toronto were forced to cancel vaccination appointments due to a supply shortage. They said they will reopen their clinics whenever they receive more vaccines.
Canada’s vaccine rollout may be further complicated by the country’s first case of a vaccine-related blood clot reported on Tuesday in Quebec. The side effect was reported in a woman who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Health Canada responded to the incident on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying that the blood clots are “very rare events,” and that they have updated warnings on the label of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
In the same Twitter thread, Health Canada reassured Canadians that “the AstraZeneca vaccine continues to be safe and effective at protecting them against COVID-19.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Opposition critics are calling on the Liberal government to make work-related masks and PPE tax-deductible for Canadians. Other countries, such as the U.S. and Australia, already have some form of deductions in place.
The Conservatives are proposing changes to the Broadcasting Act that would bar authoritarian states from broadcasting human-rights violations on Canadians channels. This comes after two networks owned by the Chinese government aired forced confessions in Canada.
If an Alberta election were held today, the NDP would likely win a majority, according to a new poll commissioned by CBC News. The poll found that support for Premier Jason Kenney and the UPC has plummeted.
OPINION
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on why Canadians have sadly tuned out their public-health officials: “It’s been evident for some time that Dr. Tam’s professional advice no longer carries much weight when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. It’s the provinces who are running the show, for better or worse – and lately it’s been for the worse.”
The Editorial Board at The Globe and Mail on why Canada’s problem may soon be a shortage of people willing to get vaccinated: “Canada is utterly reliant on a successful vaccination campaign to do what inconsistent, half-hearted and often belated countermeasures were never given the chance to do – bring the pandemic under control.”
John Ivison (National Post) on why this is no time for the Liberals to think of slashing defence spending: “Canada has tried to improve its capability in domains where China has adopted “a more expeditionary posture,” including in cyber and information warfare. But we are clearly being outmaneuvered and outspent.”
Tasha Kheiriddin (National Post) on why Trudeau’s ‘feminist’ Liberals shot down the probe into military sexual misconduct: “The Liberals say that the 25 hours of testimony already heard by the committee is sufficient; the opposition counters that there were key witnesses the committee had yet to hear from.”
