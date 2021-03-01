Politics Briefing: Provinces set to unveil next stage of mass-vaccination campaigns

Hello,
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination effort is advancing on a few fronts today.
On the West Coast, British Columbia Premier John Horgan as well as his health minister and other officials are set to reveal details of the next phase of the province’s mass-immunization plan for COVID-19.
Having vaccinated residents and staff of long-term care and assisted living facilities since late December, B.C. is moving to the next step of its four-phase immunization program.
Toronto announced Sunday that it will start fast-tracking the vaccination of homeless people in order to prevent shelters from becoming incubators for the spread of the pandemic virus.
More broadly, the Ontario website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments was, according to The Canadian Press, going to begin a “soft launch” in six public health units this week, two weeks before it becomes available across the province.
In Quebec, seniors 85 and older have been cleared to begin booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine shots.
On Monday, public health officials announced they were widening eligibility to those 70 and older in Montreal, Laval and the Côte-Nord region, while the age limit was lowered to 80 in three other regions, including Quebec City.
Quebec has so far concentrated its vaccination effort on health-care workers, people living in remote regions and seniors in closed environments, such as long-term care and private seniors residences.
Health Canada announced on Friday that it had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, the third COVID-19 shot to have received regulatory approval since the start of the pandemic.
Canada has ordered 24 million doses of the vaccine, with the majority to be delivered from the United States between April and September.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Ottawa is being pressed to make good on a promise to end all long-term drinking-water advisories for First Nations as a Globe and Mail analysis shows that two communities in Ontario have been on long-term water advisories for more than 20 years. Another 10 First Nations communities in Ontario, two in British Columbia and one in Saskatchewan have been without clean water for more than a decade.
Premier Doug Ford overrode the advice of his government’s medical experts in opening up COVID-19 testing to all Ontarians in the spring, a decision that overwhelmed the province’s antiquated lab system and led to critical backlogs in the long-term care sector.
The federal government is attempting to push separating parents away from drawn-out court battles harmful to children under changes to the Divorce Act that take effect Monday. For the first time nationwide, divorcing spouses will be told they have a legal “duty” to use dispute resolution services other than courts, such as negotiation, collaborative law or mediation. But only “to the extent that it is appropriate to do so.”
The defence team for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the telecom giant Huawei, was set to return to British Columbia Supreme Court Monday to argue over the admission of evidence in her extradition case,
Quebec official Opposition leader Dominique Anglade raises concerns about Quebec Premier François Legault’s approach managing the pandemic as it applies to a lack of real concern for the fate of women, who have “borne the brunt” of the pandemic from the outset.
PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS THE PRESS
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did an interview on Sunday on Meet the Press, the venerable U.S. TV news/interview program, taking questions from host Chuck Todd.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, it is the second time Mr. Trudeau has been interviewed on the high-profile NBC show, whose debut episode was first broadcast first appeared in 1947.
Topics covered Sunday included the KeyStone XL pipeline, Canada’s vaccination goals and the early days of the relationship with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Here’s a link to a transcript of the episode, including the straightforward interview with Mr. Trudeau:
The online version of the interview includes some additional material, including Mr. Trudeau’s comments on Saudi Arabia as well as his response to a question about the Proud Boys far-right group.
OPINION
Tanya Talaga (Globe and Mail) on the need for Canada needs to dig deep and find the national will to fix the water crisis: “We live in a wealthy country, yet many First Nations people do not have access to clean water; they’re still waiting for that apparent luxury.”
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on a call to U.S. President Joe Biden for help dealing with supply management - in Canada: “It would be swell if you could turn up the heat on your bosom buddy Justin to do away with our protectionist supply management system for dairy. Consider it a favour to Canadian consumers who are fed up with overpaying for milk, cheese and, of course, your favourite food, ice cream.
John Ibbitson (Globe and Mail) on the “impossible task” of managing assisted dying in Canada: “Despite filibustering by the Conservatives, Bill C-7, which expands the conditions for obtaining medical assistance in dying, will become law sooner or later. This will be good news for people suffering from severe physical or mental illness or disability who want to end their lives. But the expert panel charged with working out the exact parameters for permitting those deaths has an impossible task.”
Doug Saunders (Globe and Mail) on managing Canada’s immigration needs when borders are closed: “How do you find 401,000 immigrants to become new Canadians when nobody’s even allowed to enter the country? That was the puzzle Ottawa faced at the beginning of the year, after the federal government set admirably high annual immigration targets in 2020 that will bring in 1.2 million people over the next three years.”
Andrew Willis on what the COVID-19 shot controversy involving the departed chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says about faith in Canada’s vaccine plans: “Here are two takeaways from Mr. Machin’s really bad week. First, Canadians are increasingly frustrated with the government’s response to the pandemic. Those with the means to do so are starting to act in their own best interest. That’s further fraying the social contract that holds this country together. Second, a furious response awaits those seen as somehow breaking the public trust. Just ask the otherwise smart guy who just lost one of the best jobs in finance.”
