Politics Briefing: Quebec tables ambitious language reform bill to enhance status of French in province

Quebec has tabled a major new bill to enhance the status of French in the province – a measure expected to prompt fierce debate.
Bill 96 is the most ambitious language reform effort since 1977′s Bill 101, enacted by the government of René Lévesque. It would create a new French-language commissioner as well as new obligations for employers and government offices regarding the use of French in the workplace.
Simon Jolin-Barrette, minister responsible for the French language, says the goal of Bill 96 is to affirm that French is the province’s only official language and the common language of the Quebec nation.
Previously, Mr. Jolin-Barrette and Premier François Legault have expressed concern about the decline of the French language in Quebec.
The new legislation includes measures to open the Constitution and add clauses declaring French the official and common language of the province.
The new bill involves the use of the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which allows provincial or federal authorities to override certain sections of the charter to protect against legal challenges.
Reporter’s Comment: Les Perreaux, National Correspondent based in Quebec: “It’s the biggest reform to Quebec language laws in 40 years that has any chance of succeeding. Other attempts, such as former Quebec premier Pauline Marois’s proposed reforms in 2013 never really had a chance of passing because she was in a minority government. Current Quebec Premier François Legault has the seats and popularity to drive through whatever he proposes. Everything Quebec does on language has implications for minority language rights everywhere in Canada. What those will be remains to be seen. The expected use of the notwithstanding clause and a proposed constitutional amendment automatically have national implications.”
Columnist’s Comment: Campbell Clark, Chief Political Writer in The Globe and Mail Ottawa Bureau: “The Quebec government will move to toughen language laws today, and will do so by overriding the Charter of Rights with the notwithstanding clause. Chances are the federal political parties won’t be picking a fight over it. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has often portrayed himself as a defender of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and Quebec Premier François Legault is making something of a habit of using the notwithstanding clause to get around it. But there are two reasons neither Mr. Trudeau nor Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole are likely to squawk. One is that laws to protect the French language have consensus support among Québec Francophones, and opposing them is a good way to lose swing voters – and help the Bloc Québécois. Another is that Mr. Legault is by far the most popular politician in Québec, and neither Mr. Trudeau nor Mr. O’Toole want to take him on.
BREAKING - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been cleared in the ethics commissioner’s investigation into the WE Charity controversy but his former finance minister Bill Morneau was found in breach of the Conflict of Interest Act. Details here. The commissioner’s report is here.
NO ELECTION, SAYS BLOC - After repeatedly voting non-confidence in the minority Liberal government, the Bloc Quebecois is now calling on the government to do everything possible to avoid an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MINISTER CONSIDERS PROGRAM CHANGE - Canada’s Immigration Minister says he’s not ruling out expanding a new program that would grant permanent residency to 90,000 temporary foreign workers and international student graduates as part of the country’s annual immigration goal.
KENNEY URGED TO QUIT - Simmering internal discontent within Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative caucus has now boiled over into an open challenge to his leadership, with senior backbench member Todd Loewen calling on Mr. Kenney to resign, saying he no longer has confidence in his leadership.
NDP ON ARMS SALES - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the federal government to halt arms sales to Israel amid escalating violence in the region.
TAX ASSESSED - Parliament’s spending watching suggests, in a new report, that the federal government may not bring in as much new revenue as it expects from a proposed tax on foreign homebuyers.
AUTHOR’S NOTE - “RETRO” IMMIGRATION SYSTEM: For the record, federal Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino veered off script yesterday. In prepared remarks for a speech to the Canadian Club on reforming the immigration system, Mr. Mendicino said, “The reality is that right now, our immigration system is pretty retro.” But the minister instead explained things differently, saying, “The reality is that our immigration system is one that has been bogged down by paper. We need to change that.”
Private meetings, and an interview with CP24 in Toronto.
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet holds a press briefing on opposition day plans.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul moderates nurses’ town hall, meets with Climate Action Network Canada, participates in Take Your MP(P) to Work recognizing Nursing Week 2021 and appears on Fight Back with Libby Znaimer on Zoomer Radio re: Line 5
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds virtual news conference on housing, meets with Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario and attends Question Period.
With an election likely later this year, the weight of younger Canadians will matter more than ever before. A new survey of millennials and Gen Z Canadians, conducted by the Environics Institute for Survey Research, shows a diverse and politically engaged generation confident that it will solve problems of race and gender, and willing to engage with those of differing political views.
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on why complications with national infrastructure projects are nothing new for Canada: “ In a way, this is nothing new. On large, expensive national infrastructure projects, Canada has always had to choose between building and paying for the project ourselves and throwing in our lot with the Americans. It’s always complicated.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S. spurning Canada’s energy needs again: “The Trudeau government has already felt the sting of the new administration concerning pipelines with U.S. President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. Not getting his help to prevent a Line 5 shutdown would come as another blow from a president with whom Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a warm relationship.”
David Shribman (The Globe and Mail) on Republicans choosing between Liz Cheney and Donald Trump: “In ordinary times, Ms. Cheney would be no Democratic hero; she went to Congress as an opponent of gay marriage even though her sister, Mary Cheney, had been with her partner (and now wife) for 21 years, refused to condemn those who argued that Barack Obama was not a natural-born citizen and thus was ineligible to be president, and voted with Mr. Trump 92.9 per cent of the time. Yet in recent weeks, the Wyoming lawmaker, who voted three months ago to impeach Mr. Trump, has been saluted on the left as a truth-teller for her opprobrium against Mr. Trump.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Boris Johnson’s Tory makeover leaving wokeish Labour in the dust: “The results of last week’s local council elections in Britain confirmed a realignment that has been under way across the West in the past few years: Working-class voters are fleeing parties on the left that they no longer trust to represent their interests.”
