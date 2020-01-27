Politics Briefing: Ratifying the new NAFTA is Liberals’ priority

Hello,
The House of Commons is back after its winter break today. The first crucial test for the minority Liberal government will be a vote on the Throne Speech, which was read back in December. Voting on the Throne Speech is a confidence matter, but the Liberals are set to survive with at least the support of the Bloc Québécois.
The bigger priority for the Liberal government is finally ratifying the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that replaces the old NAFTA. The deal, which was negotiated way back in 2018, was ratified quickly by Mexico, but stalled for months in the U.S Congress. Canada is the last party in the deal to put the rubber stamp on it.
The Liberals will need the support of at least one opposition party to pass the ratifying legislation. The Conservatives appear inclined to support the bill, but have so far played coy in public statements. The first vote on the bill is set to happen on Wednesday.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Toronto-area MP Erin O’Toole is running for Conservative leader. After last week’s notable announcements of those not running, the leadership race is currently a three-way contest between former minister Peter MacKay, Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu and Mr. O’Toole. Some self-declared social conservatives say they plan to run, but some Conservative MPs say they should be barred from the race because of their views.
A second person in Canada has been diagnosed with having the Wuhan coronavirus. The patient was the wife of the first person to have been diagnosed, and both had recently come back from a trip to Wuhan, China. Health officials say they are continuing to monitor the spread of the SARS-like virus.
Britain is set to allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to participate in the country’s next-generation 5G mobile network, with limits on their involvement to address national-security concerns. The United States, Australia and New Zealand have already barred the company from being part of the 5G networks in those countries. Canada has yet to make a decision.
And the U.S. Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has been knocked for a loop with word that former security adviser John Bolton is releasing a book that contradicts Mr. Trump’s version of events in Ukraine.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on what the government should do after addressing high cellphone bills: “Given the dramatic price inflation of smartphones in recent years, perhaps it’s time for our federal antitrust authorities to take another look at how handset manufacturers affect wireless competition and inflate the cost of devices and mobile services in Canada.”
Andrew Willis (The Globe and Mail) on the importance of encouraging telecom companies to invest in new infrastructure: “What is undermining the rollout of 5G technology, networks that are essential to the country’s economic future? A federal Liberal government that seems more intent on lowering cellphone bills for consumers who cannot stop streaming Netflix, rather than ensuring the telecom industry has the capital needed to make massive investments in gear.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on what the Liberal government will do about the Teck Frontier mine: “Give the green light, and Mr. Trudeau will seemingly make a mockery of his commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Reject it, and Albertans – from Jason Kenney down – will accuse the Prime Minister of crushing the ambitions of a province already alienated from Ottawa as it struggles economically.”
Kelly Cryderman (The Globe and Mail) on tax revolt in Alberta: “Insolvent, stressed or reluctant energy-sector companies now owe rural municipalities $173-million in unpaid taxes. The flow of money that had long kept the relationship – sometimes a truce – between landowners, rural governments and the energy sector going is slowing to a trickle. Nerves are fraying.”
Nina Bascia (The Globe and Mail) on job actions by teachers in Ontario: “As in other provinces and many other countries, provincial laws in Ontario restrict teachers’ legitimate concerns – what they can protest about, or bargain for – to issues of salary, benefits and working conditions. Teachers are expressly prohibited from negotiating on issues of policy (for example, curriculum), even while policies may be serious issues of concern to them. As a consequence, teacher unions are often criticized for emphasizing such “trivial” or “self-serving” issues seemingly at the expense of student learning. But the notion that the conditions of teaching are also students’ learning conditions is more than just a slogan.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on our aging society: “This isn’t some abstract policy challenge. This is about us, caring for our parents or our spouse. This is us, worried about our children’s future. This is about everyone getting older every day, with not enough money to pay for it. Unless governments, families and individuals act now to bend the curve on the cost of aging, many of us will not enjoy our later years.”
