The RCMP say they are reviewing potential “irregularities” in Ontario’s Greenbelt development. The announcement Wednesday comes after the Ontario Provincial Police referred the matter to the national force, citing potential conflict of interest.

The RCMP said they have not launched a full investigation, but are beginning an “evaluation” of the information.

On Tuesday, the chief of staff to Ontario’s Housing Minister resigned, less than two weeks after Ontario’s Auditor-General concluded that a government decision to open parts of the Greenbelt to housing construction favoured a handful of developers and delivered them a potential $8-billion windfall.

Trudeau ends cabinet retreat with no timeline for revamped housing policy - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his three-day cabinet retreat Wednesday acknowledging that Canada is facing a housing crisis but he provided no timeline for a revamped federal plan to tackle the rising prices pushing Canadians to the brink. Story here.

Quebec rejects cap on student visas suggested by Ottawa to address housing crisis – The Quebec government says it won’t accept a cap on the number of international students it can admit, rejecting one of the options the federal government is considering as part of a plan to tackle a national housing crisis. Story here.

New federal Addictions Minister accuses Pierre Poilievre of ‘capitalizing on people’s suffering’ – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is exploiting the drug crisis for political gain and “capitalizing on people’s suffering” by making videos featuring homeless people afflicted by drugs in Vancouver, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks says. Story here.

Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order – An Ontario court has ruled against psychologist Jordan Peterson Wednesday, upholding a regulatory body’s order that he undergo social-media training after several complaints about his online statements. Story here.

B.C. wildfire regions see rain, lightning in forecast as province lifts travel ban – Drenching rainfall is being predicted for a broad sweep of British Columbia’s fire-ravaged Interior, bringing up to 80 millimetres of rain and possible relief for fire crews battling blazes that have forced thousands from their homes. Story here.

Both the House of Commons and the Senate are on breaks. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

Canada needs a lot of housing – and the Liberal cabinet has made this a priority at its retreat this week. But there are concerns that if we keep building new homes using current materials and practices, it could lead to a spike in our greenhouse gas emissions. Listen to Wednesday’s episode of The Decibel here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up a three-day retreat with his cabinet in Charlottetown. He also spoke virtually at the Third Summit of the International Crimea Platform.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference on housing on Parliament Hill. While speaking to reporters, Mr. Poilievre dismissed this week’s Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, saying it failed to produce any specific new action.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Burnaby, B.C. on Wednesday to meet B.C.’s Premier David Eby and the province’s minister for emergency management and climate readiness, Bowinn Ma.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on why the Liberal housing plan is overdue: “Mr. Trudeau, who was criticized three weeks ago for saying housing is not a primary federal responsibility, provided a nonsensical explanation for that on Monday when he said his point was that his Conservative predecessor, Stephen Harper, had “completely walked away from housing.” And sure, we have to expect politicians will make points about politics. But this is a bigger issue now, and it’s time to pull together a plan.”

Elliott Cappell (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Canada’s climate-adaptation plans were built for a world that no longer exists: “I was reminded of that reality this past weekend, when I was in Algonquin Park for an annual camping trip with friends. We always go into the backcountry with a first aid kit, bailer kits for the canoes, and years of training, but when we woke up one day to a cloud of smoke, billowing down from the Northwest Territories, it occurred to me that we – and our families back home – also needed to be prepared for forest fires. That is the basis for the new framework we all need: one that accepts the new reality of Canada’s complicated climate risks.”

Rupinder Too and Amanda Black (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Ottawa should follow B.C. and make birth control free across Canada: “For all the right reasons, universal access to no-cost prescription contraception is an essential policy. It’s a crucial step toward ensuring reproductive autonomy and promoting gender equality in Canada. By removing financial barriers and increasing access to a wider range of contraceptive options, we can empower individuals, reduce unintended pregnancies, and create a more equitable society.”

Jessica Davis (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why Canada needs to charge citizens who left to join the Islamic State: “It’s in the public interest to have extremist violence charged and prosecuted as terrorism. Even when these prosecutions fail to produce a conviction, we find out why, which in turn can help us design better public policies, whether that is through legislative reform or better tools for law enforcement.”

David Silverberg (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why the biggest losers of a Zuckerberg-Musk cage fight are the rest of us: “Another distraction pulling influential tech leaders away from their product is another foot-dragging week or month where the platforms we use – rely on, really – degrade even further.”

