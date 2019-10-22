Politics Briefing: Reading through the electoral tea leaves

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won re-election last night, but with a diminished caucus of MPs. The Liberals no longer have a majority government, so they will require the co-operation of other parties – such as the NDP or Bloc Québécois – to govern.
Mr. Trudeau will not be speaking to the public today, though Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be, before they head back to Ottawa.
In the coming days, Mr. Trudeau will have to assemble a new cabinet and recall Parliament. The Speech from the Throne will be the first test of whether the Liberals have the confidence of the new hung parliament.
The Liberals won, in part, by holding on to their suburban Ontario seats.
Conservatives ran up the boards in Alberta, exposing unhappiness on the oil patch with the Liberals.
The results showed deep divisions in the country – such as urban versus rural – as the Conservatives consolidated seats in the Prairies and the Bloc stormed back to take nearly half of Quebec’s seats.
Though the NDP momentum stalled and the party won the fewest seats it has held in many elections, the party is choosing to be optimistic about holding the balance of power in the next Parliament.
Voter turnout was down slightly – to about 66 per cent – but was still up compared to other recent elections.
U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Mr. Trudeau on the re-election.
Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was a high-profile cabinet minister who left the Trudeau government over the SNC-Lavalin affair, won a nail-biter to hold on to her Vancouver seat as an independent.
And the Greens elected a record number of MPs – three – that still fell far short of what they had hoped.
Campbell Clark on what will be required of Mr. Trudeau: “His second term will require old-school tactical manoeuvring. Mr. Trudeau will have to strike a co-operative stand. Even with a large minority, and a logical main partner in the weakened NDP, minority government means daily wheeling and dealing to scrape up support from other parties, which fret about short-term advantage. Mr. Trudeau will struggle with premiers’ opposition with a diminished mandate.”
Adam Radwanski on the future of Mr. Scheer: “Andrew Scheer had a golden opportunity to become this country’s prime minister. Instead, he so badly failed to win over new supporters that it should force on his Conservative Party a recognition it needs leadership capable of reaching further beyond its base.”
Kelly Cryderman on Western alienation: “It might take days or weeks to know what shape a Liberal minority government in Ottawa will take. But the fact the Liberals will be beholden to the NDP or even the Bloc Québécois to pass laws or survive confidence votes is a worst-case scenario for the oil and gas sector.”
David Parkinson on what the election means for the economy: “At a time when the Canadian economy needs bold ideas, this campaign delivered none. Where we needed a wholesale rethink of our cumbersome, outdated tax system, we got some modest mom-and-pop tax cuts. Where we needed vision on energy policy, we got a rehashing of old squabbles over pipelines. On competitiveness, on innovation, on trade, on skills shortages, we heard little more than silence.”
Rita Trichur on housing: “This could be the big economic hazard of the next four years. There is growing evidence that ultraexpensive urban markets, especially Vancouver and Toronto, are on the boil again. That pads the coffers of banks and real estate companies, but the rebound has a dark side to it, in that it encourages consumers – once again – to take on more debt than they should. And too many households already have too much of it.”
Elizabeth Renzetti on electoral reform: “We can only hope that someone, at some point, is brave and stalwart enough to champion the cause, before large portions of the country give in to anger or despair over their voices not being heard.”
Lori Turnbull on a fractured Commons: “At a glance, with five different parties (and one independent, in Jody Wilson-Raybould) set to occupy the 43rd federal parliament, the country seems polarized. But a deeper look suggests another narrative: it’s just a divided party system. The left-leaning Liberals, NDP and Green Party captured 184 seats and 56 per cent of the popular vote among them. It’s time to wonder if all this political branding needs to exist, especially if it gives the impression of a divided, dissatisfied country.”
A top RCMP security official has been granted bail. Cameron Ortis is charged with allegedly leaking national security secrets.
Warren Kinsella is calling on the elections watchdog to investigate his own firm, Daisy Group, after The Globe and Mail revealed that Daisy had been contracted to try to “destroy” the People’s Party of Canada. A source with knowledge of the contract told The Globe that Daisy was hired to do the work by the Conservative Party.
And Senator André Pratte has called it quits.
