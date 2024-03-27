Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a handful of measures aimed at helping renters today that will be part of next month’s 2024 budget, including a $15-million tenant protection fund and a Canadian renters’ bill of rights.

Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement in Vancouver.

The dollar amounts involved are relatively small, but government officials say this will be the first of several announcements over the coming weeks that will unveil specific elements of the April 16 budget.

The communications plan was described to The Globe and Mail by two senior government officials. The Globe is not identifying the officials as they were not authorized to comment on the record about the plan.

The government’s hope is that by dropping budget details in advance, the Liberals will be able to garner more attention for the measures they are rolling out, rather than have it all released in a crush of stories on budget day.

Full story by Deputy Ottawa bureau chief Bill Curry and senior political reporter Marieke Walsh.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Justice Marie-Josée Hogue resumes foreign interference inquiry: Hogue opened public hearings today as part of the inquiry on foreign interference, saying she wants to release as much information as possible about meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections but warning some details must be kept secret to protect national security. Robert Fife and Steven Chase report.

Economists defend Liberals’ carbon price as political rhetoric heats up: Dozens of Canadian economists who have issued an ardent defence of Canada’s price on pollution say the national carbon price is the cheapest way to cut the most emissions, and also dispute the notion that the carbon price is driving up inflation and the cost of living.

NDP motion on Gaza threatened to split Liberal caucus: The federal Liberals expected upward of 80 of their backbench MPs to vote with the NDP last week on a motion that included a call to recognize a Palestinian state, according to sources with knowledge of the deliberations, prompting a scramble to convince New Democrats to accept amendments and avoid exposing deep divisions in the governing party.

Drowning in debt, Canadian Olympic athletes ask for raise in monthly ‘carding’ money in federal budget: With the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on the horizon, Canada’s athletes are asking for a $6.3-million raise to the Athletes Assistance Program, which is informally known as “carding” money, in the federal government’s April 16 budget.

‘He understands Canadians’: Inside what ‘axe the tax’ means to Poilievre’s supporters: Heading into spring, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has spent much of his time outside of Parliament campaigning across the country – and on social media – to keep up momentum as he rides high in public opinion polls. That includes a rally in Ottawa last weekend.

Canada pushes for trade in Vietnam as West lowers risks from China: Trade Minister Mary Ng, leading the largest-ever Canadian delegation to Vietnam, opened the second Canada-Vietnam Joint Economic Committee after meetings with senior Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi.

Ontario budget 2024: Billions for health care, rising deficits, car insurance changes and other highlights: Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy outlined a “deterioration” of Ontario’s fiscal situation and a higher deficit projection next year because of slower economic growth, inflation and higher interest rates as he tabled the province’s 2024-25 budget this week.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“I don’t agree that Canada is a climate laggard, and I certainly don’t agree that Saskatchewan is a climate laggard. I think Saskatchewan and Canada are leaders when it comes to developing industries that are reducing emissions with innovation.” – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe appearing virtually today before the government operations committee about his opposition to federal carbon pricing.

“Any province that wants to put forward a similarly robust way to fight climate change, but do it in a way that works for them, is more than welcome to.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a news conference in Vancouver, responding to a question about whether he is open to talking to the premiers about their concerns with his government’s carbon-pricing policies.

“Your concerns are real. You are not making it up.” – Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at the news conference, in Vancouver, with Trudeau on challenges facing young Canadians.

THIS AND THAT

Mark Carney meets China’s president: The former governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, seen as a possible successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, met today in China with Xi Jinping as the Chinese president held talks with North American business leaders. Britain’s The Telegraph reports here.

Hannah Thibedeau exit: After more than 20 years covering Parliament Hill, Hannah Thibedeau is departing the CBC. The afternoon host on the CBC News Network is having a goodbye party in Ottawa this week, an internal notice said. In 2009, says her biography on the CBC website, Thibedeau joined CBC as a local reporter and producer for Politics with Don Newman. In 2012, she joined the national bureau.

New chief military judge: Captain Catherine Julie Deschênes is taking up the role from Lieutenant-Colonel Louis-Vincent d’Auteuil, interim judge since March, 2020. The chief military judge, like other military judges, also presides over courts martial but has additional responsibilities for the administration of their office. Defence Minister Bill Blair announced the appointment today.

Gould in Boston: Karina Gould, who has been on maternity leave from her role as government house leader, was at the Harvard Kennedy School this week, speaking about public-sector programs to support families and their impact on key social and economic outcomes. Gould’s press secretary, Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, confirmed the personal trip. Bernadette Jordan, Canada’s consul general to Boston and the New England states, posted on the event.

Commons, Senate: The House of Commons is on a break until April 8. The Senate sits again on April 9.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day: Chrystia Freeland, in Vancouver, joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the housing and renters announcement.

Ministers on the road: Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in St. John’s, participated in a fireside chat hosted by Energy NL with Premier Andrew Furey and Energy NL chief executive officer Charlene Johnson. Housing Minister Sean Fraser, Marci Ien, Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth, and Justice Minister Arif Virani made an affordable-housing announcement in Toronto. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez, in Montreal, made a housing and affordability announcement.

In Québec City, Immigration Minister Marc Miller and Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos were scheduled to make a housing announcement. International Trade Minister Mary Ng is in Ho Chi Minh City, leading a trade mission in Vietnam this week. Families Minister Jenna Sudds, in Edmonton, made a housing announcement. Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for southern Ontario, was scheduled to make a housing announcement in Waterloo. Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and Treasury Board President Anita Anand, in Winnipeg, made a housing and affordability announcement. Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez, in Toronto, attended an event hosted by PARO Women’s Enterprise Canada to celebrate female entrepreneurs from across Canada.

Commons committee highlights: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe appeared by video conference before the government operations committee on main estimates related to government spending.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

In Vancouver, Justin Trudeau made a housing announcement, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Harjit Sajjan, the president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was scheduled to hold a rally in Edmonton.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in B.C., held a caucus meeting and later spoke at a youth nuclear disarmament gathering in Victoria hosted by Mines Action Canada.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was scheduled, in Ottawa, to join the Public Service Alliance of Canada picket line in support of striking Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services workers. However, his schedule for the day was cancelled.

No schedule released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

THE DECIBEL

Today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast features international correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe on how the local high school in the Colorado mountain town of Aspen – often called a snowy “playground for the rich” – is dealing with real estate pressures affecting teachers. Student-built tiny homes for the teachers is one solution. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Trevor Harrison: The family of the late Liberal political volunteer and staffer have created a scholarship in his name linked to brain tumours, an affliction which led to his 2022 death. The $2,000 award through the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada aims to provide financial support to politically engaged students, affected by a brain tumour, who want to make positive contributions to public policy or politics through civic engagement. Scholarship details are here. Former Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eulogized Harrison.

PUBLIC OPINION

Alberta NDP leadership race: Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is the most well known of the candidates seeking to lead the Alberta NDP, and the only candidate with a clear, net-positive impression, according to newly released research from Abacus Data.

OPINION

The Liberals’ dithering on defence is indefensible

“Years of neglect cannot be overcome overnight. But the defence policy update needs to lay out a clear and credible path to Canada meeting its obligations to NATO (not to mention, to the members of the armed forces). A failure to do so will relegate Canada to the periphery of NATO discussions, as well as making it clear to the United States that it needs to assume responsibility for the defence of the Arctic. So, what will the Trudeau Liberals pick: a hard road to rebuilding relevance, or continued decline? The moment of decision is approaching – swiftly.” – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

The Liberals broke the immigration system at high speed. They’re repairing it by baby steps

“They filled the pool with a firehose. Now they’re bailing with thimbles. After years of the Trudeau government flooring the growth accelerator on temporary immigration, Immigration Minister Marc Miller last week announced a tap of the brakes. The overdue move is welcome – though so far it’s more pledge than plan, with many details about execution (not this government’s strong suit) still to come.” – Tony Keller

