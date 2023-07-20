Hello,

The leader of the Correctional Service Canada says a review of the decision to move serial killer Paul Bernardo from maximum to medium security was justified and in line with standard procedures.

Anne Kelly, the service commissioner, disclosed the conclusions of a three-person review committee into the controversial matter at a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday.

“The review committee concluded that the decisions to reclassify Paul Bernardo to medium, and transfer him to La Macaza were sound and followed all applicable laws and policies,” said Ms. Kelly.

By La Macaza, Ms. Kelly was referring to an institution, about 190 kilometres northwest of Montreal, where Mr. Bernardo was transferred on May 29. Mr. Bernardo spent nearly three decades in maximum security – first at Kingston Penitentiary and then Millhaven Institution near Kingston.

“I want to be clear that, at any point, an inmate can be returned to a higher security level, if deemed necessary, to ensure the safety of the public or our institutions.”

Ms. Kelly said that the committee also noted that although the correctional service went above policy in this case to notify victims, additional steps could have been taken to provide more information.

She said she had accepted two committee recommendations around victims, namely that the service share the findings of this review and recommendations with registered victims before any release of information to the media, which she had done.

Also, she said the service will strengthen victim notifications and engagement by striking a committee dedicated to this work.

As the commissioner was speaking to the media, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced that he had issued a ministerial direction to the service to ensure that victims’ rights are considered throughout the decision-making process and strengthen the way the service shares information with victims and the government. The direction will also require the public safety minister receive notification regarding security classification and transfers of high-profile offenders whose offences have elicited or have the potential to elicit significant public interestThe commissioner noted that she regretted any pain and concern Mr. Bernardo’s transfer has caused.

Mr. Bernardo is serving a life sentence for the kidnapping, torture and murders of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ont.

He was also convicted of manslaughter in the1990 death of 15-year-old Tammy Homolka, the younger sister of his then-wife, Karla Homolka. He also ultimately admitted to sexually assaulting 14 other women.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested he has faith in his embattled Minister.

“Anyone in my cabinet, by definition, has my confidence,” Mr. Trudeau said told a news conference in Kingston.

The Prime Minister said his government would be paying attention to Thursday’s report. “There are always lessons to learn and we are going to be following up on them.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

More than 200 Quebec jail inmates freed by mistake since 2015, documents show - More than 200 inmates, some of whom were incarcerated for violent offences, have been freed early from Quebec provincial jails by mistake in the past eight years. Story here.

B.C. port workers union rescinds strike notice - The union representing 7,400 B.C. port workers has rescinded its strike notice for this weekend, averting another work stoppage even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office directed federal ministers to pursue all available options to ensure cargo will move steadily. Story here.

Forgive more of pandemic loans: business groups coalition - Ottawa should forgive a greater portion of pandemic loans because businesses owned by women and marginalized groups are more likely to struggle to repay the loans, a coalition of business groups says. Story here.

PEI housing minister shoved at public meeting - A public meeting on expanding services at the Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown turned chaotic Wednesday with the province’s Housing Minister shoved by an angry resident who wanted the shelter moved from the neighbourhood. Story here from CBC.

Ottawa announces new sanctions on Russians - Canada is sanctioning more Russians whom Ottawa accuses of supporting Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and mercenary violence in Africa. Story here.

Gun violence on decline in Toronto - Despite a pair of recent daytime shootings in Toronto that have left the city shaken, statistics show gun violence in the city has in fact decreased from the year before. Story here from CBC.

Ontario announces new pediatric health-care funding - The Ontario government says it will invest an additional $330-million every year for pediatric health care, which medical and health leaders expect will help alleviate backlogs and make it easier and faster for children to get the help they need. Story here.

Families of military members killed in helicopter crash suing aircraft’s manufacturer - The families of six Canadian Armed Forces members who died after their helicopter crashed have filed a lawsuit against the aircraft’s American manufacturer. Story here.

One large donair costume to go, please - The Alberta government is selling a donair costume as a part of its online surplus auction. The wrap is enrobed in tinfoil and comes complete with replica meat, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and a dribbling of donair sauce, all of which looks real enough to eat. Story here.

Homeowner pushes back at Poilievre label on her house - Asha Letourneau from Niagara Falls, Ont., says she didn’t appreciate what federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre had to say about the house she lives in. “He called it a shack. A shack. That was a little embarrassing also because it’s not.” Story here from CHCH.

THIS AND THAT

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

LEADERS

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on the case for higher defence spending: “There’s no question that the NATO goal of member countries spending at least 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence is an arbitrary target. Those who make that point to oppose an expansion of Canadian military expenditures are right about that. But at the same time, there’s no question that what that goal signifies is crucial, a point overlooked by those who attempt to wave away Canada’s failure to meet the 2-per-cent threshold.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on Manitoba doing the right thing and searching the landfills: “So why won’t Ms. Stefanson support a landfill search? A federally funded feasibility study was done by forensic experts that showed that a search is feasible. But the Premier has refused to fund the search by focusing on the acknowledged health and safety concerns, even though one of the authors has followed up by saying that “risks can be mitigated, and the search can be conducted safely.” Leadership means making hard choices and doing the right thing. Toronto Police Service spent months searching one of the city’s main garbage sites for the body of Nathaniel Brettell – and they found him in August, 2021. If Toronto can do it, so can Winnipeg. And if it won’t, then Indigenous Peoples will.”

Kate Colizza, Cheryl Mack, Esther Tailfeathers, Angie Staines, Corey Ranger, Kinnon Ross and Brandon Shaw (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how harm reduction should be at the core of opioid crisis response: “The term “harm reduction” invokes images of syringe exchanges, supervised consumption sites and naloxone kits. Some might think of life jackets, seatbelts or helmets. But harm reduction is more than a catalogue of interventions – it is a foundational philosophy of care. At its core, harm reduction is grounded in radical acceptance and the promotion of autonomy, respect and human rights. It “meets people where they’re at” and focuses on supporting them without coercion, judgment or discrimination.”

