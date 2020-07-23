Politics Briefing: Review launched into April mass shooting

Hello,
The federal and Nova Scotia governments have launched a review of the circumstances around the horrific mass shooting in Nova Scotia in April.
Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Nova Scotia Minister of Justice Mark Furey made the joint announcement today.
The three-member panel, which will report back to the ministers next year, stops short of the full public inquiry that victims and advocates had been calling for.
Twenty-two people were killed by a man who masqueraded as an RCMP officer in April. He was later killed by police. The RCMP have been criticized in how they handled the case, such as the delay in alerting the public to the danger and the fact that that past domestic-violence and weapons complaints did not raise red flags for the police service.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed during committee testimony yesterday that that morning he reimbursed the WE organization $41,366 for travel expenses incurred by his family to visit WE projects in Ecuador and Kenya in 2017. Mr. Morneau said he believed he had already paid for the trips, but realized there had been an oversight. WE said in a statement that they had offered the trips on a complimentary basis and had not expected repayment.
The Privy Council Office says it is “concerned” about reports of workplace harassment among the staff of Governor-General Julie Payette. Rideau Hall employees are federal and fall under the PCO’s jurisdiction. A CBC report suggested that employees of Ms. Payette were yelled at in the office and reduced to tears. Rideau Hall says they are working on improving their workplace culture.
Credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s has reaffirmed Canada’s AAA rating, but warned it should get those deficits under control.
Federal Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard said her office uncovered evidence of a possible criminal offence in the handling of an Access to Information request related to Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Ms. Maynard said in a report to Parliament that the evidence was handed to the Liberal government, which then passed it to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.
The mayor of Portland was among those tear-gassed at a demonstration last night by U.S. federal agents. The federal crackdown in that city has emerged as a prominent point in the debate about police brutality and civil liberties.
And two candidates for the leadership of the Green Party say they were the targets of racist slurs during a virtual townhall event this week. The party said it is investigating and the perpetrators do not appear to be party members.
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the alleged harassment of Governor-General Julie Payette’s staff: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can’t, under any circumstances, allow this alleged state of affairs to continue. And having a friendly little chat with Ms. Payette about her need to do better isn’t enough, not by a long shot.”
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. federal agents arresting protesters in Portland: “How astonishing can it get with the 45th president? Are we to imagine federal stormtroopers acting as political props, unleashed throughout the great republic to do his authoritarian bidding against the Democrats, denying protesters due process? What’s next in the land of the free? Martial law?”
Justin Bong-Kwan (The Globe and Mail) on the dangers to Canadian citizens living in Hong Kong due to China’s new national-security law: “The reason is that China’s Nationality Law appears to reject the idea that first-generation Canadians from Hong Kong and their children are in fact Canadian if they live in Hong Kong. Pursuant to the law’s application to the city, a Hong Kong resident of Chinese descent who was born in Hong Kong is considered a Chinese national. Unlike Canada, China does not recognize dual citizenship. Acquiring foreign nationality does not negate Chinese nationality in the absence of “settling abroad.” And children born abroad to Chinese nationals are also considered Chinese nationals.”
Catherine Roome (The Globe and Mail) on language and inclusivity: “I have long been a champion for Indigenous rights and reconciliation. Yet I am ashamed to say, the thought had never even occurred to me that the title I proudly held could evoke such a response, or even be viewed as disrespectful to the very reconciliation process that I support. So upon reflection, I have changed my title within the organization to president and lead executive officer.”
Tomas Jirousek (Montreal Gazette) on the diversity among First Nations: “And while many Indigenous communities might share certain cultural traits or values, our experiences and approaches remain distinct from one another. A Blackfoot person will inherit a different set of values than someone who is Inuit, Cree or Ojibway. Not only are we unique in terms of language and culture, but our experiences with colonial policies like the Indian residential school system will be different.”
Mohammed Adam (Ottawa Citizen) on why the death of George Floyd appears to have had a lasting impact: “Some, including friends and family members, say COVID-19 spurred the incredible global response. With most of the world in lockdown, and little to do or nowhere to go, minds were very much concentrated on Floyd’s brutal death. There was nothing to distract from the horror and it was easy to mobilize people. Perhaps. But I feel there has to be more to it than that. Something must have happened to our collective psyche to cause this explosion of outrage and action. It may just be that Floyd’s killing was one too many for people, and they had to react.”
