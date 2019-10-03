Politics Briefing: Scheer confirms he is personally opposed to abortion

Hello,
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was asked many times in last night’s TVA debate about his personal views on abortion, and he declined to give them. He said, as always, that a Conservative government led by him would not “reopen” the issue, as was the case when Stephen Harper was prime minister. (A policy some backbenchers at the time bristled at.)
For weeks when asked about his personal views, Mr. Scheer demurred. Finally, this morning, at a press conference in New Brunswick, Mr. Scheer confirmed that he is personally opposed to abortion but, he reiterated, he would not move on those personal views if he became prime minister.
“I am personally pro-life but I’ve made the commitment that as the leader of the party, it is my responsibility to ensure that we do not reopen this debate, that we focus on issues that unite our party and unite Canadians,” Mr. Scheer told reporters.
The Liberals have often made doubts about abortion access a political red line for them. Last year the Liberals, in government, fought with faith-based groups over allowing them access to the summer-jobs program only if they demonstrated they respected a woman’s right to access the procedure. And in 2014, Mr. Trudeau said all Liberals candidates had to be pro-choice.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Conservatives: 35 per cent
- Liberals: 33 per cent
- NDP: 15 per cent
- Green: 10 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 6 per cent
- People’s Party: 1 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “Tangled trend line continues as Conservatives and Liberals battle for the advantage in the ballot box. Neither Trudeau nor Scheer have clear upper hand on the preferred PM tracking.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
KNOW THE ISSUES
Canada’s universal health-care system covers many things, but most Canadians require private insurance to pay for their medication. The New Democrats and Greens are promising a national pharmacare plan that would make sure no one had to pay for drugs out of pocket. The Liberals promise measures that would move toward a national plan, but not get there yet. Globe and Mail health reporter Kelly Grant breaks down the platforms on this important health-care issue. Check out some of our previous policy explainers: on climate change, on immigration and on housing.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Last night was a French-language leaders’ debate hosted by TVA, Quebec’s largest private-sector broadcaster. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet (who’s he?) took the brunt of the attacks, though he gave as good as he got. Mr. Blanchet, who supports all the demands made by Quebec Premier François Legault, made a traditional Bloc pitch to Quebeckers to vote for his party to make sure their values are best represented. The other parties, also traditionally, said that Quebeckers would be best-suited by having their elected MPs be part of whatever party governs Ottawa. Some news was made during the debate: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said a re-elected government led by him would ease some of the restrictions on medically assisted deaths, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer criticized the Liberals for running two campaign planes instead of one (to which the Liberals said the environmental impact was mitigated by the purchase of carbon offsets).
Mr. Legault made a formal apology, on behalf of the province of Quebec, to First Nations and Inuit residents who have been the victims of discrimination.
Ontario schools could be headed for a strike next week.
The Manning Centre, founded by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, is the primary financial backer for a number of small anti-Liberal groups.
The team at Canada’s spy agency that processes access-to-information requests received an award from the Information Commissioner to honour their openness and transparency. But, when a researcher filed an ATI request to receive information about the award ceremony, many of the details of the event were blacked out.
And if those walls could talk...Bruce Anderson, who has been a fixture of Ottawa’s political and media scene (along with other family members, such as his daughter, Kate Purchase), is selling his house. “We’ve definitely over the years have had people come to our house in the middle of election campaigns and sat around over a bottle of wine and a piece of pizza and talked about what was going on, and talked about strategy, polling, advertising, debate prep,” Nancy Jamieson, Mr. Anderson’s wife, told The Globe’s real estate section.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on last night’s TVA debate: “If you have been following the election campaign solely in the English language, Wednesday night’s French-language leaders’ debate would have shown you there’s a different race developing in Quebec. Albertans might not expect to see Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau under attack for buying a pipeline for Western oil instead of helping Quebec export clean energy. English-speaking Canadians don’t often hear Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer playing up his plan to have the Quebec government collect federal taxes. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, like his Liberal and Conservative counterparts, was accused of unprogressive opposition to a ban on religious symbols in Quebec’s public sector.”
Martha Hall Findlay (The Globe and Mail) on interprovincial trade: “Internal trade barriers cost the Canadian economy between $50-billion and $130-billion. They keep Canadian businesses from expanding effectively to other Canadian customers beyond their own provincial borders. They create inefficiencies that cost businesses, consumers and taxpayers, and limit overall economic activity and growth. They prevent Canadian businesses from gaining economies of scale through access to a whole-of-Canada market, which are critical to developing global competitiveness. This, in turn, means fewer international export opportunities. And all of these factors make Canada less attractive for foreign investment.”
Sheila Watt-Cloutier (The Globe and Mail) on disappearing Arctic sea ice: “Dramatic climate change has left no feature of our landscape or our way of life untouched and now threatens our very culture, our ability to live off the land in safety. While the Arctic may seem cold, dark and distant for most, for us it is our beloved homeland which provides all that we need for our physical, spiritual and cultural well-being.”
Colin Robertson (The Globe and Mail) on international assistance: “No doubt, foreign aid can be a hard sell to domestic voters. The idea of giving away money to other countries is one that suffers from compassion fatigue, and there are certainly problems around transparency and accountability. But foreign aid works. In the wake of a disaster, it provides immediate relief, in the form of food, medicine and relief workers like Doctors without Borders. It also offers a hand-up – teaching how to fish, farm, and increasingly, digital skills – that feeds aid recipients for life.”
Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on the election so far: “After watching him for four years, I think it’s fair to say Justin Trudeau has not provided very good government. After watching for half the campaign, I also think it’s not realistic to assume Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives would be more thoughtful or imaginative. Or that Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May are detail people. Or that Trudeau has learned, and would apply if he were re-elected, any useful lessons from his increasingly laborious slog through his time in office.”
Joanne St. Lewis (Policy Options) on unpacking the theme of the 2001 dance at which Trudeau wore brownface: “The Arabian Nights story underpinning the theme, also known as One Thousand and One Nights, is believed to have derived from folktales from India, Iran, Egypt, Turkey and Greece. An oft repeated version is set in India or China, the names of the chief characters might be Iranian, the majority of the names are Arabic and the underlying frame of the story is likely Indian. The tales themselves reflect a cultural borrowing or intermingling across diverse cultures over centuries. The concern is when these folktales are taken out of their cultural context, and become a stand-in for a true understanding of the Arab/Muslim community. At West Point Grey Academy, the Arabian Nights gala exoticized the culture of diverse peoples of the Middle East and Central Asia, reducing them to a fantasy for the entertainment of those attending.”
