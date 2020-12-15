Politics Briefing: Second COVID-19 vaccine nears the finish line

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Second COVID-19 vaccine nears the finish line

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

In today’s COVID-19 vaccine news, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said Canada has signed a contract so that it could begin to receive thousands of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.

The Moderna drug has not yet been approved by Health Canada, though that could come soon. Mr. Trudeau said Canada could begin receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine within 48 hours of the health regulator’s approval.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech was approved last week and is being given to hospital and long-term-care-home staff starting Monday.

Both vaccines use similar mRNA technology, but differ in some ways, such as how they are stored. The Pfizer drug poses more logistical challenges because it must be kept at super-cold temperatures, whereas the Moderna drug can be stored in regular refrigerators and so could be distributed more widely.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission have gathered for the first time since the landmark report came out five years ago to warn non-Indigenous Canadians not to forget their commitments to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Governments have moved too slowly on the report’s calls to actions, the commissioner said. “We cannot afford to backslide, much less not move forward,” Marie Wilson said.

Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, used to be global managing partner of McKinsey – and neither the company nor the man will say what he knew about the firm’s efforts to boost the sales of opioids while he worked there.

The RCMP is committing to changing how it collects information about protestors after concerns were raised by the police force’s civilian watchdog.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government is drafting new French-language rules for Quebeckers who work in federally regulated industries, CBC reports.

Peter MacKay, now (again) out of politics, has a new job as a senior adviser to Deloitte and McInnes Cooper.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has congratulated Joe Biden as “president-elect” for the first time.

And the Canadian Press news story of the year is...come on, you can probably guess it. “Nothing has had such an impact on the lives of all Canadians since the Second World War,” one editor said.

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on a guilty verdict in a Thunder Bay trial about the killing of an Indigenous woman: “There are trials that arise from North America’s deep colonial history – trials of race where justice never seems to ever come, because the system itself is born from systems steeped in the policies of extermination and assimilation. The institutions that now govern us all in Canada grew from the theft of our lands and the attempt to break our bodies and our spirits. [Brayden] Bushby’s is one such trial.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the prospects in the next election: “The pandemic has also made it possible for the Liberals to take the biggest political risk in a generation: offering a credible plan to meet Canada’s carbon-reduction commitment. The Chrétien, Martin, Harper and first Trudeau governments all recoiled from that challenge, because of the financial costs and political risks. But with the deficit approaching $400-billion, what are a few billion more to fight climate change?”

Story continues below advertisement

J. Kelly Nestruck (The Globe and Mail) on the case for making performing artists a priority group for vaccination: “Finance minister Chrystia Freeland recently made a public plea for, as The Globe’s economics reporter Dave Parkinson put it, ‘policy ideas that would encourage consumers to spend their excess cash’ – the estimated extra $150-billion in savings that the most fortunate Canadians have put in their piggy banks since the start of the pandemic. Well, few industries provide as much bang for the buck in their impact on local economies than the performing arts – which, despite all the attempts to stay positive and focus on online pivots, has largely come to a grinding halt for the past nine months.”

Ephraim Mirvis (The Guardian) on the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China, from his perspective as chief rabbi: “Can it be true that, in our modern, sophisticated world, men and women are still beaten if they refuse to renounce their faith? That women are forced to abort their unborn children and are then sterilized to prevent them from becoming pregnant again? That forced imprisonment, the separation of children from their parents and a culture of intimidation and fear have become the norm? Sadly, the weight of evidence of this persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority in China is overwhelming.”

Beisan Zubi (Ottawa Citizen) on why we should be comfortable letting go of some historical symbols and words: “To say we can’t change things going forward ignores the constant evolution of the builders and destroyers of words and statues: us. Language is one of our most vibrant public spaces, shaped by its users, changing dramatically over time but always reflecting us back: our values, our esthetics, those we respect, those we ignore.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies