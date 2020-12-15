Politics Briefing: Second COVID-19 vaccine nears the finish line

Hello,
In today’s COVID-19 vaccine news, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said Canada has signed a contract so that it could begin to receive thousands of doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.
The Moderna drug has not yet been approved by Health Canada, though that could come soon. Mr. Trudeau said Canada could begin receiving shipments of the Moderna vaccine within 48 hours of the health regulator’s approval.
The vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech was approved last week and is being given to hospital and long-term-care-home staff starting Monday.
Both vaccines use similar mRNA technology, but differ in some ways, such as how they are stored. The Pfizer drug poses more logistical challenges because it must be kept at super-cold temperatures, whereas the Moderna drug can be stored in regular refrigerators and so could be distributed more widely.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission have gathered for the first time since the landmark report came out five years ago to warn non-Indigenous Canadians not to forget their commitments to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Governments have moved too slowly on the report’s calls to actions, the commissioner said. “We cannot afford to backslide, much less not move forward,” Marie Wilson said.
Canada’s ambassador to China, Dominic Barton, used to be global managing partner of McKinsey – and neither the company nor the man will say what he knew about the firm’s efforts to boost the sales of opioids while he worked there.
The RCMP is committing to changing how it collects information about protestors after concerns were raised by the police force’s civilian watchdog.
The Liberal government is drafting new French-language rules for Quebeckers who work in federally regulated industries, CBC reports.
Peter MacKay, now (again) out of politics, has a new job as a senior adviser to Deloitte and McInnes Cooper.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has congratulated Joe Biden as “president-elect” for the first time.
And the Canadian Press news story of the year is...come on, you can probably guess it. “Nothing has had such an impact on the lives of all Canadians since the Second World War,” one editor said.
Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on a guilty verdict in a Thunder Bay trial about the killing of an Indigenous woman: “There are trials that arise from North America’s deep colonial history – trials of race where justice never seems to ever come, because the system itself is born from systems steeped in the policies of extermination and assimilation. The institutions that now govern us all in Canada grew from the theft of our lands and the attempt to break our bodies and our spirits. [Brayden] Bushby’s is one such trial.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the prospects in the next election: “The pandemic has also made it possible for the Liberals to take the biggest political risk in a generation: offering a credible plan to meet Canada’s carbon-reduction commitment. The Chrétien, Martin, Harper and first Trudeau governments all recoiled from that challenge, because of the financial costs and political risks. But with the deficit approaching $400-billion, what are a few billion more to fight climate change?”
J. Kelly Nestruck (The Globe and Mail) on the case for making performing artists a priority group for vaccination: “Finance minister Chrystia Freeland recently made a public plea for, as The Globe’s economics reporter Dave Parkinson put it, ‘policy ideas that would encourage consumers to spend their excess cash’ – the estimated extra $150-billion in savings that the most fortunate Canadians have put in their piggy banks since the start of the pandemic. Well, few industries provide as much bang for the buck in their impact on local economies than the performing arts – which, despite all the attempts to stay positive and focus on online pivots, has largely come to a grinding halt for the past nine months.”
Ephraim Mirvis (The Guardian) on the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China, from his perspective as chief rabbi: “Can it be true that, in our modern, sophisticated world, men and women are still beaten if they refuse to renounce their faith? That women are forced to abort their unborn children and are then sterilized to prevent them from becoming pregnant again? That forced imprisonment, the separation of children from their parents and a culture of intimidation and fear have become the norm? Sadly, the weight of evidence of this persecution of the Uighur Muslim minority in China is overwhelming.”
Beisan Zubi (Ottawa Citizen) on why we should be comfortable letting go of some historical symbols and words: “To say we can’t change things going forward ignores the constant evolution of the builders and destroyers of words and statues: us. Language is one of our most vibrant public spaces, shaped by its users, changing dramatically over time but always reflecting us back: our values, our esthetics, those we respect, those we ignore.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop