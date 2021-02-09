Politics Briefing: Second Trump impeachment trial begins

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Second Trump impeachment trial begins

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello,

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is now under way.

The House of Representatives impeached Mr. Trump last month, just before his term as president ran up.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trump, who will not testify at the Senate trial, is facing charges that he stoked the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill in January.

If convicted, Mr. Trump could be barred from running for office again. However, a two-thirds vote of senators is required to convict him, and only a handful of Republicans are expected to vote against him.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Two updates today from the Canadian government in the fight against COVID-19: first, Canadians returning to the country by land will soon be required to show a recent negative test or face a fine; and Health Canada has approved a measure that will allow extraction of six doses from each vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine instead of the current five.

The federal government also says it will no longer require self-employed Canadians to pay back their Canada Emergency Response Benefit money if they were caught up in the confusion over gross versus net income.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives, NDP and security experts say Canada should review or cancel its contract with a Beijing-police-owned company to handle visa applications in China.

Air Canada is continuing layoffs and route suspensions.

And Clerk of the Privy Council Ian Shugart, Canada’s top bureaucrat, is on leave as he receives treatment for cancer.

Jillian Kohler (The Globe and Mail) on how vaccinations play out internationally: “What we are witnessing is hardly a global collective effort to ensure we advance equity of access to COVID-19 vaccines, particularly for the poorest and most vulnerable nations. Instead, the ugly glare of a ‘my-nation-first’ approach does not seem to be dimming any time soon, with clear winners and losers in the global race for COVID-19 vaccine deployment.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on Canada having fewer COVID-19 vaccinations and also fewer COVID-19 deaths: “Canada’s overall pandemic performance has been mediocre – not horrible, not great – and we’re continuing that pattern with vaccination. If nothing else, we’re consistent.”

Chantal Bernier and Rohinton P. Medhora (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberals’ privacy bill: “C-11, instead, restricts the disclosure of such “de-identified” information without knowledge or consent exclusively to a few specified public institutions or an organization mandated by such an institution, for a ‘socially beneficial purpose.’ This essentially cuts out the Canadian private sector from the use of de-identified data for socially beneficial purposes, even with governance structures, such as data trusts, established to address residual privacy risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies