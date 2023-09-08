Hello,

The federal Conservatives are planning a second wave of ads to introduce Pierre Poilievre to Canadians, according to Robert Staley, the head of fundraising for the party.

Staley, who is chair of Conservative Fund Canada, the party’s fundraising and financial arm, also said Friday at the Conservative convention in Quebec City that Poilievre’s wife will take on a more prominent role in raising money for the party.

Staley told delegates at the convention that an initial $3-million ad campaign, launched on Aug. 9, has been and will continue to be successful. The ads are narrated by Poilievre’s wife, Ana Poilievre, and they include footage of the Conservative Leader with his young son and daughter.

“The advertising campaign will continue. We have more ads ready to go. We have a lot more to tell Canadians about our leader and about the failures of the Trudeau government, and we’re going to do that,” Staley said.

He added that the Conservative Fund has amended its budget so that it can spend “substantially more” than planned on advertising, especially in key ridings.

As for Ana Poilievre, Staley said she is an important part of the Conservative team.

“She has agreed to hit the road and do fundraisers for us as well, and we are looking forward to her helping us in that area as well,” he said.

“We’re going to get her off on her own, maybe get her to some places where, with the legislative calendar, Pierre can’t get to.”

Pierre Poilievre has been touring the country as his parliamentary schedule allows, holding events and hammering home the party’s messaging about housing and the cost of living.

“Our tour is not directed to bringing out the faithful to leader’s rallies, although we are delighted when the faithful attend and fill a room. With our leader’s tour, we are now trying to reach new voters with Pierre’s common-sense messages,” Staley said.

Between April and June, the Tories raised nearly $8-million in donations from almost 47,000 contributors, which was a slight decrease from the $8.3-million the party raised during the first three months of the year.

The Liberals, who held a policy convention in May, brought in nearly $3.2-million from more than 30,000 people between April and June.

About 2,500 people have registered to attend the Conservative Party convention in the Quebec capital, which began on Thursday and runs to Saturday. Poilievre is scheduled to deliver a keynote address Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Conservatives have surged ahead of the Liberals in a number of recent polls, including some released as the gathering began this week.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay told delegates in a noon-hour keynote address on Friday that the party must pull together to succeed. “We must remain united as a Conservative Party,” he said.

But MacKay, who sought the party leadership in 2020 and lost to Erin O’Toole, made no commitment to run as an MP in the next election.

Outside the convention venue, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, a Quebec MP, said the Liberals are resolute in taking on the Conservatives, and united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau despite the political challenges they are facing.

“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister. I’m here because of the Prime Minister. This is true of all the colleagues I have spoken to,” he said. “He is the reason we won in 2015, in 2019, in 2021.”

He said the government understands some Canadians are facing tough times, with elevated inflation and rising interest rates. “The solution is not to go back on everything we have been doing for Canadians,” he added. “It’s to continue being there for them to make it through these tough times, and we believe that we will.”

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Canada gained more jobs than expected in August, unemployment rate unchanged at 5.5% - Canada’s economy added almost three times the number of jobs expected in August and wage growth accelerated, data showed on Friday, a sign of underlying strength despite high interest rates. Story here.

Trudeau expected to discuss foreign interference with Modi on sidelines of G20 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will chat briefly Sunday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the margins of the G20 summit, where he’s expected to raise concerns about foreign meddling in Canada’s politics. Story here. There’s an explainer here on the G20 summit.

Judge in Lich, Barber criminal trial says she is “very unhappy” about timing of Crown disclosures - Frustrations boiled over at the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber on Friday, after defence counsel raised concerns with the presiding judge about the timing of disclosures from the Crown. Story here.

Foreign interference inquiry’s short timeline, broad mandate raise concerns - A long-awaited public inquiry into foreign interference is set to launch this month, but experts are raising concerns that the time allotted is too short, the mandate too broad and the judge appointed to lead it too inexperienced with national security. Story here.

Alberta renewable energy pause leaves companies bewildered, angry - The Alberta government should lift its pause on renewable energy development approvals, according to hundreds of letters from individuals, companies, municipalities, Indigenous communities and industry groups. Story here.

Ford government’s appointee to Greenbelt Foundation had family ties to developer - The former vice-chair of a foundation set up to safeguard the Greenbelt, who was appointed to its board by Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government, has close family ties to one of the select group of developers whose land was opened up for housing construction in the environmentally protected region. Story here.

Sajjan says Ottawa looking at future disaster response options in wake of wildfires - Canada’s record-setting wildfire season is spurring the federal government to consider how to tackle future fires, floods or earthquakes. Story here.

Alberta First Nations declare state of emergency over drug crisis - A council representing five First Nations in Alberta has declared a regional state of emergency, saying the provincial and federal governments need to provide more funding to address the drug poisonings and suicides that have killed around 60 community members so far this year. Story here.

Marc Miller touts progress on reconciliation, has harsh words for Poilievre - Marc Miller – who held two Indigenous affairs cabinet portfolios before he was shuffled over the summer – took aim at a different approach to Indigenous affairs promised by Pierre Poilievre, describing the federal Conservative Leader in profane terms. Story here from CBC.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both the House of Commons and the Senate are on break. The House sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate sits again on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Chrystia Freeland has private meetings in Ottawa.

Ministers on the road – Housing Minister Sean Fraser, in Antigonish, N.S., on behalf of Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, made a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways announcement. Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, in Flat Bay, N.L., on behalf of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, announced the launch of a project to build a new cultural centre in the community. Diversity Minister Kamal Khera, in Brampton, Ont., on behalf of Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced support for a local manufacturer. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks, in Toronto, made an announcement on mental health and suicide prevention support. Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Barrie, Ont., announced support for Indigenous-led businesses in Southern Ontario.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in the Republic of Singapore for a visit, held a media availability and met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Trudeau then departed for New Delhi, where the G20 summit is being held on Saturday and Sunday.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is in Barcelona for a conference on political self-determination that includes Catalan independence politicians and representatives from Scotland and Wales, among other areas. The trip runs through Sept. 11.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Quebec City, attended the policy convention of the federal Conservative Party, and delivered a keynote address.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in Vancouver, attended the funeral of former federal cabinet minister Stephen Owen.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the final day of the NDP caucus retreat.

THE DECIBEL

On Friday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe postsecondary education reporter Joe Friesen discusses how Canada’s international student population has grown so quickly, and why institutions have grown to depend on them – especially in Ontario. The Decibel is here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on how the public inquiry into foreign interference can roll back official secrecy: “The Liberals have now arrived where they should have started, back in March: a full-throated public inquiry, endorsed by the Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP. Broad parliamentary backing is desirable for any issue that rises to the level of a public inquiry, but it is essential in this instance, with the integrity of the electoral system at issue. For months, that fundamental point has seemingly eluded the Liberals. However belatedly, the government has acknowledged the need for consensus. Equally encouraging is the structure and timetable of the inquiry.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on why the bottom has suddenly fallen out of Liberal support: “There is a point in the life of any government when a number of different issues coalesce into one big issue. That may be what has been happening over the past few months. The Prime Minister’s own early popularity, which had provided protective cover for the government through its early missteps, had long since worn off. What had since been revealed, in both the Prime Minister and the government he leads, is a disquieting combination of cynicism (think of all those broken promises, or the endless ethical imbroglios), naiveté (think of its dealings with China, though that may be being too charitable) and doctrinaire ideology (especially over identity issues). It is easy to think of governments that were guilty of one or the other of these. It is quite unprecedented for a government to be so redolent of all three at once.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how the delay in calling the foreign interference inquiry could hurt the Liberal Party in the next election: “Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc tried to put the best face on the public inquiry that he announced Thursday into foreign interference in Canadian elections, stressing that the terms of reference and choice of commissioner had all-party support. But the months-long delay in calling the inquiry has done more damage to the Liberals’ already-damaged brand. The government should have acted seven months ago. The delay could well cost them, politically.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on Wab Kinew confronting a troubled past in his bid to become Manitoba premier: “When Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew strode to the podium at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg last month, his audience couldn’t have known he was about to give one of the most courageous political speeches in the province’s history. Manitobans head to the polls on Oct. 3 in what is anticipated to be a two-way battle between Mr. Kinew’s NDP and the governing Progressive Conservatives. Crime is expected to be a major ballot issue – in more ways than one.”

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on how Australia’s potential ‘Indigenous voice’ may not achieve equity, but is still better than nothing: “You can’t legislate a country to achieve fairness and equity, or pass a law that acts as a magic wand that, once waved, suddenly makes regressive colonization policies disappear. But you’ve got to give Australia points for trying. On Oct. 14, Australians will head to the polls in a national referendum to vote on the addition of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.”

Kenneth Whyte (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how Peter C. Newman was the embodiment of his era of Canadian journalism: “I’ve tried to explain to younger journalists that Peter C. Newman was a big deal back in the day but it’s difficult, in large part because the print-media environment that he dominated for decades no longer exists. Newspapers mattered then in a way they can’t today. People now have myriad sources for news. When Newman was at the peak of his powers, in the 1960s and 1970s, newspapers carried almost the whole of the conversation, locally and nationally. It’s not too much of a stretch to say that if something wasn’t reported on newsprint, it didn’t happen, or, at least, no one knew or cared about it. And Peter C. Newman, as the most successful syndicated columnist in the country, was in virtually every Canadian newspaper.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.