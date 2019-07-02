Politics Briefing: Senator calls for details in Norman deal

Good morning,
Conservative Senator Jean-Guy Dagenais is adding his name to the Conservative chorus calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to disclose the details of the government’s settlement with Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.
In a letter to Mr. Trudeau, the Quebec senator says the secret agreement is “unacceptable and unworthy” of a politician who vowed to be transparent during the last federal election campaign.
“It’s July 1, Canada Day, and I’m writing to ask you to put an end to the secrecy and to make public immediately the terms of your agreement with Vice-Admiral Mark Norman,” Mr. Dagenais wrote.
Vice-Adm. Norman was suspended as the military’s second-in-command in January of 2017 and charged last year with a single count of breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets related to a naval ship contract. But in early May, the Crown prosecutor said information provided by Vice-Adm. Norman’s defence team prompted the decision to stay the charge, telling the court there was no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction.
Mr. Dagenais had tried to push the Senate national security and defence committee to investigate the failed prosecution of Vice-Adm. Norman but the committee became bogged down with accusations and uncertainty around whether any hearings would take place. Mr. Dagenais accused the Government Representative in the Senate, Peter Harder, of killing its study by preventing the committee from meeting in the summer, which it would have had to do to complete its work.
The Department of National Defence issued a statement last week on behalf of the government and Vice-Adm. Norman, saying counsels for each party reached a “mutually accepted agreement” after discussions held in good faith. Details of the deal are to remain confidential. The department also said the senior naval officer will retire from the military.
Mr. Trudeau is in Toronto today where he will be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a comedian who used to play the president of Ukraine on a TV show. The meeting is part of a three-day conference, which will include delegates from other countries and from institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
On Canada Day, U.S. President Donald Trump released a statement to express his “best wishes for your nation’s bright future.” But it’s not clear whether Mr. Trump has followed through on his promise of last month to raise the case of two Canadians detained by China when the U.S. President met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The White House would not say what was discussed at the Trump-Xi meeting. One American source told The Globe to ask the Canadian government what happened, while a Canadian source said it was the Americans who had to explain.
The current tensions between Canada and China began when Canadian police arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at a Vancouver airport in December on the request of U.S. authorities. Ms. Meng is now awaiting her extradition hearing to the U.S. Her father, Ren Zhengfei, the chief executive officer of Huawei and a prominent businessman in China, tells The Globe that Canada should have ignored the U.S. extradition request and not arrested his daughter. He also suggested that if Ms. Meng was released from her house arrest, he could try to get Chinese authorities to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians held in Chinese prison in what is seen as retaliation for Ms. Meng’s ordeal.
A federal review of Export Development Canada – a crown corporation that provides loans and other services to Canadian exporters – found a deficit in the agency’s public disclosures. A recent Globe investigation found EDC had supported companies that have been accused of corruption.
Some senators are asking for a review of the powers of the Senate Ethics Officer after finding out that the ethics watchdog has the power to read senators’ e-mails without the parliamentarians ever finding out.
Five of six recent judicial appointments in New Brunswick went to people with ties to Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc, CBC reports. A Globe investigation earlier this spring found that a quarter of judges appointed under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had donated to the Liberal Party, and only 6 per cent had donated to other parties.
And MPs say they are tired of pulling all-nighters. “I think it’s absolutely ludicrous and it’s unhealthy to force Members of Parliament to sit around the clock for 30, 40 hours, standing in their place, in order to vote,” Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux told The Hill Times. “It’s just not healthy. Someday, we’ll have someone who dies as a direct result of that, as a Member of Parliament. That will happen.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s foreign policy: “What was the Trudeau Doctrine? As many Liberals saw it, it was a shift to putting pragmatic national interest back at the centre of foreign relations while using those renewed relations to promote Canada’s liberal, pluralist values.”
Prajwala Dixit (The Globe and Mail) on how much citizenship costs: “In total, the price paid to acquire Canadian citizenship quickly escalates, approximately amounting to between $3,000 and $4,000 (or more) and may include translation fees; lawyer’s fees that could be as steep as $400 for a consultation; medical exams and diagnostic testing, which aren’t covered by provincial health care plans; official language testing by a third party; miscellaneous costs such as citizenship certificates; permanent resident card renewal; photographs, conveyance and mailing. And this is without factoring the expenses associated with holding the status as an international student or worker (before applying for permanent residency) within Canada.”
Charles Burton (The Globe and Mail) on the Trump-Xi meeting: “Canada certainly seems no closer to getting Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor out of the hell of Chinese custody. Apparently this matter and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s arrest were not even raised, so any moral appeal that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have tried on Mr. Trump in Washington last month was for naught.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on Canada-China relations: “And yet for all of China’s lawlessness, for all its bestial mistreatment of our citizens and baseless attacks on our interests, the most common response in this country is not to demand that China repair its relationship with Canada, but to ask how Canada can mollify China.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on what Trudeau will talk about this fall: “Contrary to fairly common assumptions, recent conversations with senior Liberals suggest they do not intend to make fighting climate change the centrepiece of their national campaign this fall. Instead, their policies and promises on that front...are more likely to play a supplemental role as they return to some variation of their message from the 2015 election about supporting and growing the middle class.”
Justin Ling (The Globe and Mail) on treating climate change as seriously as taxpayer money: “It’s inescapable that, without serious and concerted action from every major economy, climate change will be a society-collapsing disaster. Even with serious but insufficient action, severe weather events will cause major human and financial harm. It is hard to reconcile that massive, existential threat with Ottawa’s tame, disappointingly controversial plan to place a price on carbon. We need to bring a climate lens to every major deliberation in this country. Anything less is a mistake.”
Laura Bush (Washington Post) on children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border: “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”
