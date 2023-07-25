Hello,

At least seven ministers are expected to be moved out of cabinet portfolios Wednesday and new faces will be brought on board in a significant shuffle to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s front bench.

Mr. Trudeau is set to unveil the cabinet makeover on Wednesday at Rideau Hall, just shy of two years since the last federal election and after a challenging spring sitting of the House of Commons.

The shuffle is seen by political insiders as a much-needed refresh for the Liberals, who have been facing challenges and political pressure from Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives. While considerable changes are expected to be made, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, is expected to stay in her role.

According to a Liberal government source, the seven ministers confirmed to be leaving cabinet are David Lametti, Marco Mendicino and Mona Fortier, along with four other ministers who have said they are not running in the next election: Joyce Murray, Omar Alghabra, Helena Jaczek and Carolyn Bennett. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the source as they are not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations.

The source also said Defence Minister Anita Anand, seen to be one of the government’s strongest performers, will move into an economic portfolio. Pablo Rodriguez, currently Heritage Minister, will be taking over the transport file, while Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge will move into heritage, according to the source.

On Tuesday, three of the cabinet ministers – Ms. Murray, Mr. Alghabra and Ms. Jaczek – publicly announced they would not be seeking re-election. On Monday, Ms. Bennett, a long-time Liberal stalwart, announced her decision to not run again.

Full story here by Kristy Kirkup, Laura Stone, and myself.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Ottawa signs $3.6-billion contract with Airbus to replace aging Polaris fleet- Canada has awarded Airbus a $3.6-billion contract for four new A-330 military refueling tankers and also to refurbish five used A-330 tankers, the Defence Department said on Tuesday. Story here.

Tories win Calgary Heritage by-election - The federal Conservatives won a by-election Monday to fill the Calgary Heritage seat left vacant after MP Bob Benzen quit last year. Shuvaloy Majumdar, a former policy adviser to prime minister Stephen Harper, won 65 per cent of the vote. Story here.

Federal outsourcing takes place without IT expertise, memo reveals - The department responsible for billions of dollars in federal outsourcing contracts prepared a candid assessment of its own shortcomings when it comes to IT work, acknowledging in a note to the minister and deputy minister that its team lacks proper training and is leery of ranking outside contractors based on performance. Story here.

Ontario launches review of how school board handled allegations by principal - Ontario’s Education Minister says his office will review the circumstances that led to the recent suicide death of a principal who had filed a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for failing to protect him after a confrontation during a diversity training session. Story here.

Early decommission of east Toronto transit line possible after derailment, TTC says - Toronto’s transit agency is considering decommissioning an east-end rail line months earlier than planned after a derailment left several passengers injured. Story here. Meanwhile, the makers of Ottawa’s problem-plagued light rail transit system say they are working on a permanent solution for a recurring issue linked to a derailment – without identifying what’s causing the train bearings to fail. Story here from CBC.

Secret criminal trial in Ontario the latest in series of undisclosed hearings - A secret criminal trial in Ontario in which the identities of the judge, lawyers and accused were all concealed from the public is the latest in a series of undisclosed or confidential court hearings to be revealed in Canada in the past year and a half. Story here.

Vancouver won’t renew lease for controversial overdose prevention site - Vancouver city officials have given notice that a downtown overdose prevention site whose presence has led to outcry and a lawsuit from some area residents will not have its lease extended next spring. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

Summer break – Both Parliament and the Senate are on breaks. The House of Commons sits again on Sept. 18. The Senate is sitting again on Sept. 19.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day - Private meetings in Toronto.

Cabinet-shuffle watch - Treasury Board President Mona Fortier was scheduled, in Ottawa, to make a green jobs funding announcement on behalf of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, but shortly after the advisory went out Monday, another “update” advisory said Greg Fergus, the parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ms. Fortier, would replace her in making the announcement.

Ministers on the road - Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in Saskatoon, with provincial Status of Women Minister Laura Ross made an announcement on the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Private meetings in Ottawa.

LEADERS

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in Timmins, Ont., held a rally.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Hay River, NWT, visited the K’atl’odeeche First Nation, met with local elected leaders and held a news conference.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

THE DECIBEL

OPINION

The Globe and Mail on the economy according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “The Trudeau government’s economic catechism goes something like this. In the years before Canadians came to their senses and returned the Liberals to power, the nation suffered under the Conservatives’ obsession with balancing the federal budget. The economy stalled, prosperity was eroded and working Canadians suffered. The Liberals rescued the country from that economic purgatory by focusing their efforts on the middle class, and those working hard to join it. Amen.”

Tony Keller (The Globe and Mail) on how Canada’s economy is stuck in a rut, with high immigration neither the cause – nor the answer: “Canada’s higher-than-our-peers population growth – powered by a higher immigration rate – is not why our economic performance in recent decades has left something to be desired. But neither is the country’s higher population growth, and the Liberal government’s plan for ever-rising immigration, some kind of magic solution for goosing Canadian living standards.”

André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on whether Canada should conduct a COVID response inquiry: “Does Canada need a national inquiry into its COVID-19 response? The prestigious BMJ (British Medical Journal) thinks so, and makes five key arguments in favour of a large-scale review: one, that failing to look at the past will ensure an unchanged future; two, that a lack of independent inquiry allows others to fill the void, citing the National Citizens’ Inquiry, a ridiculous exercise mounted by anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown dogmatists; thirdly, it would help deliver on Canada’s ambition to be a global leader; fourth, it could provide an “actionable framework” for reforming Canada’s health care system; and finally, that a public inquiry would provide accountability for the horrible losses the country suffered, including more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths.”

Carole Estabrooks, Vivian Ewa, Janice Keefe, and Sharon Straus (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on whether Canada and its long-term-care sector learned from COVID-19 or have we returned to ‘normal’: “In early COVID-19 waves, Canadians witnessed the pandemic’s devastating impact on long-term care home residents and staff. Photos of family members, pressed against windows, trying to connect with their loved ones in lockdown. Reports from staff and the military on the chaos and devastation they were seeing on the front lines. Many in Canada expressed outrage, because this crisis had been predicted based on population projections and hundreds of reports produced by policy makers and researchers in the 50 years leading up to the pandemic. Now we must ask: what have we learned and will anything change for the hundreds of thousands of older adults who reside in long term care in Canada?”

Adam R. Houston, Joanne Liu, Roojin Habibi, and Srinivas Murthy (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how an examination of Canada’s record on global vaccine equity is overdue: “To learn the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada must have the courage to unreservedly examine its record on global vaccine equity. For three years, the government mantra was that the pandemic wouldn’t be “over anywhere until it’s over everywhere.” Despite this, many of its actions on the global stage delayed equitable access to vaccines and other tools, leading to increased global illness and mortality. Worse, if Canada fails to learn from its mistakes, they are bound to repeat in future pandemics.”

