Politics Briefing: Singh says he’s more alarmed after reading unredacted foreign interference report

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, after reading a report on foreign interference, says some parliamentarians have engaged in criminal behaviour and should be prosecuted.

Singh made the comment today during a news conference on Parliament Hill.

He came to meet the media after reading an unredacted classified national security and intelligence watchdog’s report that says the country’s intelligence services believe some parliamentarians are “semi-witting or witting” participants in foreign-interference efforts.

“There are a number of MPs who have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, some to the detriment of Canada and Canadians,” he said, adding that politicians at all levels of government have benefited from this behaviour.

“Some of this behaviour absolutely appears to be criminal and should be prosecuted.”

He said he is more disturbed today than he was yesterday after reviewing the documents.

And, without providing details, he said ”the report indicated that I was a target” of foreign interference.

“After having read the report, I am more convinced than ever of the conclusions of the NSICOP committee that some parliamentarians are, in the words of the intelligence services, semi-witting or witting participants of the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics.”

Singh was referring to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, whose report released last week says a number of federal politicians – whom it declined to identify – are collaborating with countries such as India and China.

“All of these behaviours by these MPs are deeply unethical and contrary to the oaths and affirmations parliamentarians take to conduct themselves in the best interests of Canada,” he said.

At this point, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is the only federal party leader foregoing access to the report.

Singh said he would not discuss the details of the report such as names, and added he did not have access to all the intelligence that the authors did.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Federal government releases carbon pricing impact data ahead of Conservative motion demanding it: The government has been reluctant to share the data because the numbers don’t factor in comparisons including the cost of climate change or the potential for economic growth from climate investments.

Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers: Treasury Board President Anita Anand said today that the Liberals are planning to introduce legislation this fall to make the change happen, noting they would allow some workers to retire after 25 years of service without a pension reduction.

Legault government pursuing controversial “third link” in Quebec City: Premier François Legault announced today his government is planning to build a third bridge connecting Quebec City with suburbs across the St. Lawrence River.

Bank of Canada deputy governor says bar for using quantitative easing again will be very high: Sharon Kozicki made the commitment in a speech in Ottawa to the Canadian Association for Business Economics, as central bank works to rebuild trust with the public and be transparent in how it works.

Joly crafting “Arctic foreign policy” amid regional tensions, not a full strategy: The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says this is a foreign policy and not a strategy document, unlike the expansive plan Joly released regarding the Indo-Pacific region.

Migrants using Canada’s border to illegally enter U.S. is concerning, says Immigration Minister: Marc Miller, asked about Indian nationals using Canada as a route to illegally cross the border into the U.S., said he had spoken to Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, about the issue. “The border is always a constant discussion between our two big countries,” Miller said.

Nova Scotia Premier says election call could come before summer 2025 fixed date: Tim Houston is casting doubt on whether he will adhere to the fixed provincial election date his party passed into law soon after coming to power.

Trudeau says he considered stepping down during marriage difficulties: CBC reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a recent podcast that he considered walking away from the job last year as his marriage began to fracture.

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“There is no chance that I want my food brought to me by someone who has to use a food bank or who, if they get attacked at work, isn’t covered by WorkSafeBC, or is ending up further in debt because they have a car that they have to pay for that isn’t supported at all by their employer, which are these app-based companies that have billions of dollars in revenue. British Columbians expect everybody to be treated fairly who works in this province.” – British Columbia Premier David Eby, during a news conference in Vancouver today with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, makes the case for a move by his government to set a minimum wage, and other rules for app-based ride-hailing, delivery work.

“The formula is fundamentally broken for Canadians right now.” – Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey on equalization arrangements in Canada. He said there are varied levels of services across Canada.

THIS AND THAT

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, June 13, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: In Montreal, Chrystia Freeland attended private meetings, made an announcement and toured a housing development, accompanied by Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

Ministers on the Road: In Williams Lake, B.C., Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings and B.C. Citizens’ Services Minister George Chow made an announcement on improving high-speed Internet access in rural British Columbia. In the Quebec municipality of Newport, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier announced $650,000 in joint Quebec and federal funding for eight projects in the Gaspé region and on the North Shore to help improve the efficiency, quality and sustainability of Quebec’s fish and seafood sector. Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan spoke to the Canadian Club Toronto on leveraging the care economy to boost productivity and drive economic growth.

Meanwhile, outside Canada: Defence Minister Bill Blair is in Brussels today and tomorrow. Today, he met with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, announcing Canada is sending weaponry to Ukraine for its war against Russia. He also attended a meeting of NATO defence ministers at NATO Headquarters.

Bank Governor on the Road: Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, did a fireside chat this afternoon at the opening ceremony of the BIS Toronto Innovation Hub Centre.

Commons Committee Highlights: Dr. Supriya Kulkarni, president of the Canadian Society of Breast Imaging, is among the witnesses appearing before the health committee on breast-cancer screening guidelines. Presidents and chief executive officers of the BMO Financial Group, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank and TD Bank Group were scheduled, this afternoon, to appear before the environment committee on the environment and climate impacts related to the Canadian financial system. Yukon Environment Minister Nils Clarke appeared before the fisheries committee on population sustainability of Yukon salmon stocks. International Trade Minister Mary Ng is among the witnesses appearing before the international-trade committee on a 2026 review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

Senate Committee Highlights: Conservative MP Michael Chong is among the witnesses appearing before the national-security committee on Bill C-70 on countering foreign interference.

Smith speech: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was scheduled to deliver a keynote address to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and participate in a fireside chat alongside Calgary Chamber president and CEO, Deborah Yedlin.

Poilievre holds party for “independent media”: Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre hosted a reception for “independent media” earlier this week at Stornoway, the official residence of the leader of the official opposition. Darshan Maharaja, who attended, said Poilievre was reaching out to journalists whose first languages are neither French or English. In an e-mail exchange, Maharaja said there were about 40 guests present. “His garden party on Tuesday went a long way in cementing his relationship with non-MSM media and the communities that they serve,” said Maharaja whose website seeks to analyze Canadian current affairs and topics from a multicultural point of view. In a video of remarks by Poilievre, posted by Maharaja, the Conservative leader said he told his team he wanted to bring together “the independent voices in the media, not those that are controlled by the government or the big corporations,” said Poilievre, accompanied by his wife, Anaida Poilievre. The Conservative leader said he was looking forward to “wonderful, authentic ,one-on-one conversations.” Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a garden party at his official residence at Rideau Hall for members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

New parole board chairperson: Joanne Blanchard has been named as the new chairperson of the Parole Board of Canada, effective June 23, for a five-year term. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the appointment today.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Justin Trudeau is in the Italian region of Apulia for the G7 leaders’ summit. Today, he attended the G7 welcoming ceremony, participated in a family photo of leaders, and, attended working sessions and a working luncheon. Through the day, Trudeau was scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The agenda also included observing a skydiving exhibition and attending a G7 official dinner hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

LEADERS

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended the House of Commons and participated in a party fundraising event in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was scheduled held an afternoon news conference on the NSICOP report on foreign interference.

No schedules released for Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet or Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, The Globe’s senior international correspondent, Mark MacKinnon, talks about an elite group of Ukraine commanders and soldiers in the war against Russia. MacKinnon has been building relationships with them. He discusses their roles in the major battles for Ukraine, and how they think about everything they’ve been through so far. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Foreign Interference: Canadians have strongly negative assessments of two countries accused of meddling in Canadian elections, namely China and India, according to newly released research by the Angus Reid Institute.

OPINION

Build affordable housing on public land

“The head office of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. in Ottawa is close to the city centre, 15 minutes east of Parliament Hill. Over the past two years, the Crown corporation has helped lead the call to build a lot more housing. CMHC’s headquarters could also be a great site for new affordable housing.” - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

Instead of rebating carbon-tax revenue, invest some in climate adaptation

“The Canadian government touts the carbon tax rebate as revenue-neutral to slightly positive for about 80 per cent of Canadians. At first glance, this sounds good – but independent studies show that Canadians would receive a much greater return if the carbon revenue is invested in adaptation to reduce the effects of flooding and wildfire, the country’s two most costly climate perils. By redirecting even 50 per cent of the carbon tax away from ‘neutral to slightly positive rebates,’ Canada has a fighting chance to reduce the costs of climate change.” - Blair Feltmate

Years of corporate handouts achieved nothing. It’s time for something different

“One statement in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s 2022 budget struck a particular chord with policy makers throughout Canada: ‘The Achilles heel of the Canadian economy is productivity and innovation,’ adding that ‘this is a well-known Canadian problem … and an insidious one.’ Just a couple of months ago, even more attention was given to comments from Carolyn Rogers, the deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, who declared productivity ‘a Canadian emergency.’ But this isn’t a new problem.” -Allan Gregg.

Ottawa’s new “night mayor” – oops, don’t call him that – has his work cut out

“The first peculiarity when Ottawa’s inaugural nightlife commissioner, Mathieu Grondin, was introduced this week was that the city’s announcement took place at 9:30 a.m. Wouldn’t it have been more symbolic to hold the event at 9:30 p.m. instead?” - Bruce Deachman.

