NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party won’t water down its scrutiny of government actions through House committees despite striking a deal to prop up the Liberals until 2025.

At a news conference Thursday, Mr. Singh said the agreement announced earlier this week continues to allow the New Democrats to oppose the government in committees.

“Nothing in this agreement precludes us from continuing to be an opposition party that holds the government to account. whether in Parliament or in the committees,” said Mr. Singh.

Committees are made of members from the government side and opposition, roughly in the same proportion as the party standings in the House of Commons. They are responsible for reviewing legislation and government spending proposals. They can also launch special studies.

Mr. Singh said the NDP will continue to work with other parties, in committees, to hold the government to account.

Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, attending the same news conference as Mr. Singh, said he thought the Liberal-NDP deal the “most significant” agreement he had seen between a governing party and the NDP.

Mr. Broadbent was leader of the NDP from 1979 to 1989, and returned to the House of Commons in 2004 for a single term as an MP.

“The key part of this is the requirement of monitoring committees to make sure it’s enforced, and having dealt, for many years, with the Liberal party myself when they are in power, it’s absolutely essential for the NDP to keep on top of this to make sure the agreements that have been entered into are actually acted upon,” said Mr. Broadbent.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

DIAS ACCUSED OF ACCEPTING $50,000 FROM COVID-19 TEST SUPPLIER - Former Unifor leader Jerry Dias has been accused of breaching the union’s code of ethics by accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid-test kits in exchange for promoting the products to employers of union members, Unifor’s national executive board said on Wednesday. Story here.

NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT IDENTIFIED IN CONNECTION TO CONVOY BLOCKADES - A national security threat was identified by the province’s intelligence bureau on or around Feb. 7 in relation to convoy blockades, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique told a parliamentary committee on Thursday. Story here,

LEGAULT CONDEMNS LIBERAL-NDP DEAL - Quebec Premier François Legault is condemning this week’s Liberal-NDP deal as an intrusion in provincial affairs, predicting the proposals won’t fly with Canada’s premiers. Story here.

LATVIA CALLS FOR GREATER CANADA NATO ROLE - The Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia says he would like to see Canada take on an additional NATO leadership role in his country’s capital. Story here.

CHINA MAY RETHINK SEIZING TAIWAN BY FORCE: DIPLOMAT - Taiwan’s top diplomat predicts the Western economic backlash over Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, combined with the fierce resistance Kyiv has mounted against the invaders, may force China to rethink any plans to seize the self-governing island by force. Story here.

KENNEY PRESENT FOR PLANNING ON SHAM LEADERSHIP CAMPAIGN- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was present for money discussions in a sham leadership campaign launched to win the leadership of the United Conservative Party: witnesses say. Story here from CBC.

CANADA AND UNITED KINGDOM BEGIN FREE-TRADE TALKS - Canada and the United Kingdom are beginning negotiations on a free-trade agreement as the British government seeks preferential access to foreign markets following its exit from the European Union. Story here.

HAJDU SEEKING FUNDING FOR INDIGENOUS HOUSING - Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says she has put forward an “ambitious” funding request for Indigenous housing to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland ahead of the budget. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, March 24, accessible here.

LGBTQ2+ NATIONAL MONUMENT DESIGN CHOSEN - The “Thunderhead” has been chosen as the design for the LGBTQ2+ National Monument to be built in downtown Ottawa. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, and Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien participated in unveiling the winning concept. The “Thunderhead” design, conceived by a team based in Winnipeg , was selected by a jury that evaluated five finalist designs. As the project proponent, the LGBT Purge Fund is providing a minimum of $8-million for the project.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

DALTON AWARE OF REALITIES - Marc Dalton, who has entered the federal Conservative leadership race, says he is aware of the “political realities” he faces. Referring to the fees candidates must pay to enter, the two-term MP from British Columbia, said, “I don’t have $300,000 lined up right now.” But he said he is “hopeful” the funds will come. Story here from CTV.

BABER FOCUSED ON LEADERSHIP RUN - Roman Baber, an independent Ontario member of provincial parliament, says he will not seek re-election in Ontario’s looming provincial election but, rather, focus on his bid to win the leadership of the federal Conservative party. Mr. Baber has been the MPP for York Centre since 2018.

ALLESLEV LAUNCHES LEADERSHIP WEB SITE - She hasn’t yet officially entered the race to lead the federal Conservatives, but former MP Leona Alleslev has a leadership website up, running and accessible here, The former Ontario MP was elected a Liberal in 2015, and was appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister of public services and procurement. She crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2018, and was appointed deputy leader of the official opposition. She lost her seat in the last election.

THE DECIBEL

Women and children make up the vast majority of people who have fled the invasion of Ukraine – now over 3.5 million. On Thursday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe reporter Janice Dickson talks from Slovakia, about what she saw at the 100-km border Slovakia shares with Ukraine. Slovakia has accepted a quarter of a million refugees. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

In Brussels, Belgium, the Prime Minister held private meetings, participated in official arrivals at the NATO Summit, the NATO leaders’ family photo, and the North Atlantic Council meeting. The Prime Minister met with European Council President Charles Michel, participated in the G7 leaders’ family photo and the G7 leaders’ meeting. The Prime Minister also held a news conference.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh held a news conference, in Ottawa, featuring former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, and , with fellow MP Alexandre Boulerice, met with Canada’s Building Trades Unions, then was scheduled to participate in question period.

No schedules released for other party leaders.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal-NDP deal as short-term gain for long-term pain: “No one wants an election just now, of course. The problem for the NDP is that, of all the parties, it wants an election least of all – and all the other parties know it. After three elections in six years, without the fundraising capacity of its larger rivals, the party simply cannot afford another one any time soon. So the likelihood was that, some time in the coming months, and again and again over the remainder of this Parliament, the NDP would be put in the humiliating position of being, in effect, the last one to the mike: forced to prop up the government, over and over, for no reason other than because it was too scared not to. Whereas now it can say it’s because “we are bound by the terms of our agreement.” We did it for dental care.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Russian President Vladimir Putin exacerbating Russia’s demographic disaster with his decision to invade Ukraine: “Russia lost a million people last year, to a combination of COVID-19 and vodka. By choosing to invade Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has made his country’s demographic disaster even worse. Russia’s natural population (counting births and deaths, but not migration) fell by 997,000 between October, 2020, and September, 2021, according to demographer Alexey Raksha. He attributes most of the deaths to COVID-19: With only about half of its population vaccinated, Russia has lost an estimated 750,000 people to the disease, according to Reuters, out of a population of 145 million. But other forces are at work as well. Alcoholism, smoking and other life-limiting habits are chronic.”

Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh putting on a rare display of integrity in politics: “You get the sense that Mr. Singh is a bit different from your standard bargain-basement politician. As an opposition leader, he’s not viscerally antagonistic to everything a government does. Not scoring political points doesn’t seem to bother him as much as it does others in the cynical enterprise. He appears to realize his party does not have a reasonable chance at forming government and that his primary role, therefore, is moving those in power as close as he can to his NDP priorities.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how we have come so far - let’s not turn masking into a political symbol now: “It is true that masks remain the most cost-effective and least intrusive mitigation measure we have, and for that reason some were pushing to delay the removal of Ontario’s mask mandate by an extra couple of weeks. But the social costs have to be considered along with the potential benefits to public health; a government that maintains even minimally intrusive emergency measures for weeks beyond the reasonable parameters of an emergency is a government that is overstepping its role. The job of federal and provincial governments now is to monitor the situation to determine if and when certain policies should be reinstated, and to double-down on efforts to encourage vaccinations and boosters, which remain our best tool to control the pandemic.”

Andrew Weaver (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on what the federal Liberals and NDP can learn from B.C’s 2017 confidence-and-supply deal: “My advice to both Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, as well as their respective chiefs of staff, is that the success of your confidence-and-supply agreement will depend on maintaining a relationship of trust and mutual respect. Meeting quarterly as currently planned, instead of bi-weekly or even monthly, strikes me as inadequate if one wants to build the necessary relationships that are required for the success of this agreement.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.