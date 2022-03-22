Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a deal has been struck with the NDP to prop up the minority Liberal government until 2025 in exchange for parliamentary co-operation and progress on key NDP policies including an income-based dental care program, and issues such as housing and climate change.

Mr. Trudeau, on Tuesday, announced the Liberal-NDP pact that commits the New Democrats to pass its budget bills to vote with the government on any non-confidence motions that could lead to a general election.

“This supply-and-confidence agreement starts today and will be in place until the end of this Parliament in 2025,” Mr. Trudeau said. “The government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians.”

The NDP have promised to pass the next four Liberal budgets and help defeat non-confidence measures proposed by the other opposition parties. The government has promised to consult the NDP on legislation and to make senior civil servants available for briefings on policy and legislation.

Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife, deputy Ottawa bureau chief Bill Curry and parliamentary reporter Kristy Kirkup report here.

British Columbia political scientist Hamish Telford has seen a variation of the federal Liberal-NDP deal play out in the province.

In 2017, the B.C. NDP and the provincial Greens struck an agreement that allowed for a minority NDP government after the provincial election. The BC Liberals, who had governed the province since 2001 failed to reach a deal with the Greens, who had three seats in the legislature.

With the support of the B.C. Green members, the NDP governed until Premier John Horgan called a snap election in 2020, and led his party to win its first majority since 1996. Meanwhile, the Greens ended up with two seats.

Asked about lessons from B.C.’s experience, Mr. Telford, an associate professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, said the federal NDP may be in for disappointment.

“The smaller party usually doesn’t get credit for the things they were able to put on the agenda. The credit goes to the government. The other thing we can learn is that the smaller party usually doesn’t have a lot of leverage against the government after they have indicated they will provide confidence.”

He added, “From the [federal] NDP’s perspective, yes they get some policy wins here. Judging from what happened in B.C. to the Greens, I don’t think the NDP can expect much more.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

ONTARIO TO KEEP SOME EMERGENCY POWERS - The Ontario government introduced a bill on Monday that would make permanent some of the emergency powers it enacted in the face of February’s blockade of the Ambassador Bridge to the U.S., including giving police the right to temporarily seize vehicles and suspend driver’s licences. Story here.

CPR RESUMES OPERATIONS - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labour dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration, averting more pain to firms battling supply-chain disruptions. Story here.

OFFICIAL STANDARDS FOR INVESTIGATING HATE CRIMES IN THE WORKS - The RCMP will announce on Tuesday a task force that will work to create Canada’s first official standards for investigating hate crimes, an area of policing the Mounties acknowledge needs much improvement. Story here.

NEWFOUNDLAND TEAM IN POLAND, MAKING CASE FOR UKRAINIANS TO MOVE TO PROVINCE - Newfoundland and Labrador has sent a four-person team of officials to Poland where they have hit the streets of Warsaw armed with brochures and looking for Ukrainians who might be interested in moving to the province. They have been chatting up students, talking to people in restaurants and approaching refugees on sidewalks – all in a bid to get them to consider Newfoundland as a place to resettle. Story here from Europe correspondent Paul Waldie.

COMPLICATED FOR FEDS TO LIFT VACCINE MANDATES: DUCLOS - What will it take for the federal government to lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates? Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says it’s complicated. Story here.

MOE GOING TO EUROPE - Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he will be travelling to Europe later this week to discuss food security and energy during a trade mission planned prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected order of business at the House of Commons, March 22, accessible here.

SPEAKER RECOVERING - Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons, underwent scheduled bypass surgery in Sudbury on Monday. According to a statement from the communications director for the speaker, Mr. Rota is resting comfortably and doing well.

PRIME MINISTER’S TRAVELS THIS WEEK -The Prime Minister’s Office has released details of this week’s trip to Brussels for talks with European Union, NATO and G7 leaders on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, the Prime Minister departs Ottawa for Brussels. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will address the European Parliament. On Thursday, the Prime Minister will attend a NATO Summit. The Prime Minister will then attend the G7 Heads of State and Government Meeting. While in Belgium, the Prime Minister will meet with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PUBLIC SECTOR INTEGRITY COMMISSIONER REAPPOINTED - Joe Friday has been reappointed as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada, the Prime Minister’s Office says. Mr. Friday was originally appointed in 2015 to the post, which involves investigating wrongdoing in the federal public sector and protecting from reprisals people who make disclosures and participate in investigations.

THE DECIBEL

On Tuesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail, Neha Bhatt, an award-winning journalist and author in Delhi and a frequent contributor to The Globe and Mail, talks about how India’s politics and history have led to a current moment where Muslim students in India have petitioned the government to reverse the decision to ban hijabs in schools, the latest in a series of policies targeting Muslims throughout the country. She also talks about why some people are concerned these acts of discrimination could be leading toward genocide. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister, in Ottawa, held a news conference, chaired the cabinet meeting and attended Question Period. In the evening, the Prime Minister was scheduled to depart for Brussels.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, in Ottawa, held a news conference .

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Candice Bergen, in Ottawa, held a news conference.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, held a news conference and attended Question Period.

PUBLIC OPINION

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute suggests MP Pierre Poilievre and former Quebec Premier Jean Charest appear to have the early advantage in the race to lead the federal Conservative Party, with each capable of growing party support to about 42 per cent in a federal election. Mr. Poilievre gets there by rallying the current core Conservative base, plus voters who turned to the People’s Party of Canada in the last election, and Mr. Charest’s path hinges on convincing past centrist voters to look at a more moderate Conservative party under his leadership. Details here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why cutting taxes at the gas pump is the wrong idea: “No one likes expensive gasoline. But the knee-jerk response that high gas prices mean drivers need a tax break at the pump is antediluvian thinking. The future is less gasoline. This winter’s shock is jarring, but it focuses the mind. To see gas near $2 a litre is new to Canadians. By the end of the decade, it will be normal, and by design.”

Lloyd Axworthy and Alan Rock (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on why the United Nations can use its blue helmets to save lives in Ukraine: “The war in Ukraine has renewed calls to reform the United Nations – in particular, the dysfunctional Security Council. The legitimacy and effectiveness of the council has been in question for decades, as its composition reflects the world of 1945. Although the UN Charter makes the council the most powerful organ of the institution (on paper), rivalries among its five permanent, veto-wielding members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, or the P5) too often produce paralysis. The result? A body empowered to maintain and restore international peace and security is simply not fit for purpose. The fatal flaws in the council’s makeup have never been more painfully evident than today, as one of the P5 blatantly flouts the international laws the council was created to enforce. Russia’s veto guarantees that the council will never condemn the country’s lawlessness, nor act effectively to respond to President Vladimir Putin’s reckless war.”

Adnan R. Khan (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine: “Crossing the Rubicon into nuclear war may have sounded inconceivable a month ago, but today it ranks as an outside possibility. That’s frightening enough, but the specifics of what experts believe Mr. Putin may be planning suggest even more troubling ripple effects well into the future. Most of those experts agree that the potential for Russia dropping a large-yield “strategic” warhead in Ukraine, something that would almost certainly trigger a nuclear response by the U.S., remains close to zero. The more realistic possibility, they say, is a tactical weapon dropped on isolated Ukrainian forces, or even detonated over the Black Sea, as a way to shock the Ukrainians into surrendering.”

Lori Turnbull (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the Liberal-NDP deal is all about politics, not policy, for both sides: “The Conservatives are the real “targets” of this deal. It takes the wind out of the sails of their ongoing leadership contest, their third since 2015. Front-runners Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre have made clear that they are running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada, but the agreement signals that the job will not be vacant any time soon. Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen has responded with inflammatory and misleading rhetoric, describing the deal as a form of “blackmail” and an exercise in “vote-buying” while calling the deal a “coalition,” which is just plain wrong, as there will be no NDP representation in cabinet.”

