Politics Briefing: Statistics Canada must explain its requests, ex-chief says

Good morning,

Statistics Canada is under fire this week for revelations that it has the power and desire to ask banks to hand over the personal financial information of Canadians. Former Stastcan chief statistician Wayne Smith says the agency has only one entity to blame: itself.

“To ask for peoples’ information about their financial transactions to be provided to Statistics Canada is extremely sensitive and Statistics Canada should be able to say: ‘Okay, here’s the purpose and here’s why it’s important enough to justify this intrusion,' ” he told the Globe. “If they don’t have an answer, they should stop now.”

Mr. Smith resigned from his job in protest in 2016 over concerns about data security at the agency...although he says he still thinks they are quite safe and he “can’t say that the level of risk has shot up dramatically” since he left.

Today is International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Around the world, journalists are killed for doing their jobs, and their killers often go unpunished. Here are stories of some of the people who lost their lives trying to serve the public.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

New Brunswick’s Liberal minority government faces a crucial vote today. For the government to survive, it needs a majority of votes in the 49-seat legislature. The Liberals have 20 votes. The Greens say they will lend their three votes in support. The Progressive Conservatives' 21 votes will oppose, unless someone defects. That leaves the People’s Alliance and their three seats. The Alliance say they will vote as a bloc – but haven’t yet said which direction that bloc is leaning.

The battle for Quebec City has already begun: The Conservatives and Liberals made dueling announcements in the province’s capital city yesterday, with Andrew Scheer saying he’d spend billions on another bridge if he wins power next year and Justin Trudeau’s government trying to undercut that promise by awarding another major contract to the Davie shipyard. The election will be hard-fought in the region next year, because 2015 produced so many close races: Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos, for example, won his seat with just 28.9 per cent of the vote in a four-way split.

Elsewhere in Quebec, Liberal MP Nicola Di Iorio may not be a Liberal MP much longer. Mr. Di Iorio said earlier this year he would vacate his seat for a job at a law firm. He got the job, but didn’t quit Parliament. Since then, he’s been doing both, which has caused some concern. CBC reports that the problem was that Mr. Di Iorio wasn’t allowed to hand-pick his successor in the riding. He is set to make an announcement about his future today.

The federal government may still ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from Canada’s 5G mobile network.

Senators say lobbyists are talking to them too much.

The trains are set to run to Churchill, Man., once more.

And a Halifax woman chose to end her life yesterday under the assisted-dying laws, but did so with a request for the federal government: Revisit advance consent rules so that terminally ill people like her can stay around a little longer. “I wanted to make it to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, my favourite time of the year, but I lost that opportunity because of a poorly thought-out federal law,” Audrey Parker wrote in a farewell Facebook post.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Statistics Canada: “The agency seems to have reasoned it needs more data, from richer sources, to keep up with the modern world, and it had the legal power to demand more. Statscan handles private info all the time. What’s the problem The problem, of course, is the shrieking howl from folks who a) didn’t know it was happening, b) don’t want bureaucrats peeking at their bank balances and c) worry about what creepy thing they’ll do next.”

Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on social media bile spilling into the real world: “Women have long known that misogyny is intertwined with other prejudices and violent tendencies – and it has long been ignored until someone else gets hurt.”

Marni Soupcoff (National Post) on free speech: " It’s open public discussions and dialogues, where healthy counter ideas can be voiced, that have the ability to rob vile opinions of their power, mystique, attraction and surprise. "

Don Martin (CTV) on the perks of being governor-general: “All told the governor-general retirement package reeks of elitism, entitlement and extravagance in an era of low tolerance for such things. No wonder the Prime Minister muttered it would be reviewed, although that’s a far cry from changing the rules to put a necessary time limit on what is now taxpayer funding for life.”

