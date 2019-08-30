Politics Briefing: Stephen Harper stars in 2019 campaign ad

Hello,
Stephen Harper is back – at least to raise funds.
Mr. Harper, who was Canada’s prime minister from 2006 to 2015, is the star of a new Conservative video urging party members to donate to the campaign and rally around new leader Andrew Scheer.
“Andrew Scheer stands for a better way forward,” Mr. Harper says in the video. “A way forward for Canada where no ambition is too great and no dream is out of reach. And he and I both know that it’s time for you to get ahead.”
Since losing the 2015 election, Mr. Harper has spent most of his time in the world of international consulting. He wrote a book on the rise of populism and he’s pontificated on political issues at events around the world. He’s also a director of the Conservative Party’s fundraising arm, Conservative Fund Canada.
But after a decade in office, Mr. Harper became a polarizing figure – as adored by his supporters as he was reviled by his detractors.
Even as the Conservative Party uses him to drive donations for their cause, so do the Liberals use him to raise funds from their supporters.
Shortly after the Conservatives released the Harper video, the Liberals directed their own party members to watch it, too, and then donate to the Liberals.
The former prime minister was also mentioned in the Liberals’ newest campaign ad starring Justin Trudeau.
“In October, we’ve got a choice to make,” Mr. Trudeau says in the video released this week. “Keep moving forward and build on the progress we’ve made, or go back to the politics of the Harper years.”
No matter what party you are with, it seems, Mr. Harper has a way of motivating your members.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Yesterday, Mr. Scheer answered publicly for the first time this week on his views of abortion and same-sex marriage, saying that he would allow backbench MPs to bring up the topics for debate in the House of Commons, but that he would expect his cabinet to oppose the debates. "Every individual Canadian has a right to their own personal convictions on any number of issues,” Mr. Scheer told reporters.
Two Montreal-based construction firms, Group AXOR Inc. and Axor Experts-Conseils Inc., have been penalized for making illegal donations of more than $100,000 to the Liberal and Conservative parties between 2004 and 2009.
With just a couple of weeks left before the election is called, the New Democrats have only nominated candidates in about half of Canada’s ridings. One person who has run for the party in the past, labour leader Sid Ryan, says he is dropping out because the party took too long processing his paperwork.
And U.S. President Donald Trump, who has called the media the “enemy of the people,” appears to be on the outs with his favourite news outlet: Fox News. “Fox isn’t working for us anymore,” Mr. Trump tweeted this week, to which the network has been mostly quiet.
Denis Fontes de Souza Pinto, Brazil’s ambassador to Canada, in The Globe and Mail: "Rest assured, Brazil is acting in defence of the immense riches – biodiversity first among them – that comprise its Amazon region, as are other countries afflicted by the forest fires. We act in strict line and compliance with the international instruments of which we are a part and our own environmental policy, in implementing concrete actions to combat deforestation and forest degradation. "
Lawrence Martin (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. President Donald Trump’s public perception: “The American media does in fact come across as anti-Trump. But that doesn’t necessarily signify bias. Given his performance, given the chaos, the serial lying, the demeaning of the office, the race baiting, the policies that have divided the country, honest and accurate coverage of this president is often going to have the look of negative coverage.”
Lauren Bialystok (Maclean’s) on Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum: “Ontario teachers have been positioned by the Ford government both as a stakeholder group whom [former premier Kathleen] Wynne had failed to consult, and as a subversive class who need to be monitored by ‘the people.’”
Aaron Wherry (CBC) on Andrew Scheer and social-conservative issues: “Scheer’s situation is no doubt complicated by disagreements within the Conservative movement. But it’s the task of every leader to manage differing opinions, and to rise to the occasion when difficult moments emerge.”
Peter Donolo (The Globe and Mail) on saying sorry: “Demanding political apologies is a contemporary political rite. But to what end? When we get them, are we ever really satisfied? Do they pull politicians out of hot water, or plunge them in ever deeper?”
