Politics Briefing: Supreme Court nominee faces questions in Ottawa

Good morning,
Members of Parliament on the justice committee are currently questioning (watch live) Justice Minister David Lametti and Kim Campbell, who heads an advisory council, about the new nominee to sit on the Supreme Court of Canada.
Justice Nicholas Kasirer was nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this month to fill a vacancy on the top bench among its three Quebec seats.
Justice Kasirer has served on the Court of Appeal of Quebec for the last 10 years, and before that was a law professor at McGill University.
Justice Kasirer himself will take questions from MPs and Senators at 2 p.m. ET today at a special hearing at the Sir John A. Macdonald building across the street from Parliament Hill.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
A second former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, said he also received a call from the government asking him to speak with “one voice” about the country’s China policy. David Mulroney, another former ex-envoy, said the calls from bureaucrats saying they were passing on orders from the Prime Minister’s Office were troubling. “People in Ottawa don’t invoke PMO frequently or lightly. It is done to intimidate and obtain compliance,” Mr. Mulroney told The Globe. A spokesperson for the government said the calls were merely to “ensure informed public discussion of important foreign policy issues.”
For your lunch break, The Globe and Mail has a long read on how deferred prosecution agreements came into law. DPAs, which allow companies charged with white-collar crimes to negotiate settlements that avoid criminal prosecution, were at the centre of the SNC-Lavalin affair that The Globe broke earlier this year and that resulted in the resignations of two cabinet ministers, a senior Liberal aide and Ottawa’s top public servant.
Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was Justin Trudeau’s justice minister until January and left his cabinet and the party as a result of the SNC-Lavalin affair, is releasing a book during the fall election campaign. Ms. Wilson-Raybould is running for re-election in Vancouver as an independent. The publisher says the book will be about reconciliation, and not about the scandal, however.
Federal Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says all provinces must knock down barriers to access abortion services. “I am very troubled by reports that some patients may be facing unnecessary barriers or delays in receiving these medically necessary services,” she wrote to provincial health ministers. Separately, she also criticized the Ontario Progressive Conservative government for plans to cut health insurance for out-of-country services.
A confidential business case reveals new details about a proposed subway line in Toronto.
Former Ontario Liberal health minister David Caplan has died at the age of 54.
The union representing film and TV actors, technicians and others wants to press political parties on their cultural policies, including whether they will institute a Netflix tax.
The federal government does not say if it would intervene if Canadian citizens who went overseas to fight for the Islamic State were sentenced to death in Iraq.
Outgoing NDP MP Murray Rankin will helm the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency, a new regime to monitor the government’s national-security activities.
Maxime Bernier says that if his People’s Party gains power in this fall’s election he would slash immigration numbers by more than half, not allow newcomers to Canada to sponsor their families and build physical fences to prevent people from crossing the border at irregular stops.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would eliminate the Irish backstop if his nation comes to a deal to exit the European Union.
Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, is poised to secure a Senate committee’s approval today to be the next United States envoy to the United Nations.
Europe is boiling.
And Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 86-year-old leader of the liberal wing of the U.S. Supreme Court, says she’s not letting her health problems hold her back. “There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months,” she told NPR. “That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I...am very much alive.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on sunny ways: “Framing the decision facing voters as a ‘stark choice’ between the forces of light and dark may not be a novel campaign tactic, but Liberals seem settled on going all out in their efforts to depict the Conservatives as scary. If they continue in the vein of recent Liberal characterizations of Conservative positions on conversion therapy, immigration and women’s rights, Canadians could be in for one of the most divisive election campaigns yet.”
Tony Alexis and Paul Poscente (The Globe and Mail) on Indigenous ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline: “A successful transaction sends a powerful message to the investment community that is currently firmly on the sidelines pending clarity on the return on capital. We cannot risk losing this message because of a hastened process or a failure to address key imperatives.”
Sarah Kendzior (The Globe and Mail) on Robert Mueller’s testimony in Washington: “Americans were looking for clarity, but they did not find it on Wednesday. Long hailed as the strong and silent type, Mr. Mueller came off as meek and reticent. He was reluctant to answer questions about a report to which he had devoted two years of his life – a report critical to America’s national security.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on whether populism could flourish in Canada: “Canada has endured none of the same traumas over the last two decades that discredited elites and inflamed social tensions in other countries. We have had nothing like the same experience with terrorism. The financial crisis touched us only indirectly. Our housing market did not collapse. The numbers of immigrants and refugees entering illegally/irregularly are trivial compared to those in the United States or Europe.”
Justin Mohammed (Ottawa Citizen) on U.S. policies toward people crossing the border: “An honest critique of our laws and policies means looking both without and within, and the fact that the situation is worse south of the border doesn’t justify the erosion of human rights protections here in Canada.”
