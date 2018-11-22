Politics Briefing: The B.C. legislature mystery continues

Good morning,

This week’s dramatic vote in the B.C. legislature, in which two top-ranking staff were suspended by a unanimous vote of MLAs and escorted by police off the premises, may have seemed sudden to observers. But officials tell The Globe it was actually the result of a long-running behind-the-scenes investigation.

The Globe and Mail’s Justine Hunter and Ian Bailey report that Speaker Darryl Plecas, the MLA for Abbotsford South, first hired an adviser to look into concerns about his Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms in January. In August, the matter was referred to the Victoria police and the RCMP. In October, two special prosecutors were appointed to look into it further.

As for what the two top officials were alleged to have done, everyone is still mum. It’s not known, yet, what concerns triggered these investigations.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled his government’s fall economic statement yesterday, which contained good news for Canadian businesses that wanted measures similar to what U.S. President Donald Trump had given American corporations last year. The Liberal plan does not match Mr. Trump’s cuts to corporate tax rates, but it does allow businesses to write off the cost of investments right away. Past rules meant businesses could only write off capital investments over time. As well, the fiscal update provided some aid for Canada’s journalism outlets by offering a new tax break and a way for legitimate news sources to issue charitable tax receipts for donations from readers.

The federal government introduced a new bill last month that addressed problems with solitary confinement. The bill was supposed to become law before a December deadline set by the courts. Now government lawyers are asking the courts to extend the deadline, as they don’t think they’ll get the legislation passed in time.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will finally have his shot at a seat in the House of Commons in February, a government source tells The Hill Times, who also confirmed that the Liberals will run a candidate against Mr. Singh in the Burnaby by-election.

And Harry LaForme, a groundbreaking judge who is Indigenous and retired from the Ontario Court of Appeal last month, said the Liberal government’s insistence on bilingualism among Supreme Court judges is severely limiting the talent pool for the top bench. “That functionally bilingual requirement trumped what I think is an even more precious notion for the Supreme Court, of having an aboriginal person there,” he told The Globe.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the fall economic statement: 'At a time when U.S. President Donald Trump’s corporate-tax cuts have CEOs howling that Canada has lost its tax advantage, this mini-budget delivered a surprisingly large boost, especially for the short term."

Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on corporate competitiveness: “Unfortunately, corporate taxes are not the only thing that drive business investment. Rising protectionism, including recently imposed U.S. duties on Canadian steel, aluminum and lumber, have created incentives for companies to locate production inside the large U.S. market.”

Laura Dawson (The Globe and Mail) on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement: “After 13 teeth-grinding months of NAFTA/USMCA negotiations, Canadian officials would be forgiven for wanting to take a break from more engagement with the U.S. But if Canadians are willing to put a smile on their faces and a proposal in their pockets, they could launch a number of co-operative initiatives with U.S. departments and agencies at the working level (i.e. not requiring Congressional actions) that could generate real economic and security gains.”

Lynette Ong (CBC) on Canadian trade with Pacific nations: “Demand for Canada’s exports that will do well in Southeast Asia, such as agricultural products, foodstuff and transport equipment, have been met to a large extent by countries with similar comparative advantage, such as Australia and New Zealand. Those countries will not want to see Canada having closer relationship with the region. Hence, Canada needs to double, or even triple, its efforts in courting the Southeast Asian nations.”

Globe and Mail editorial board on the Canada Post strikes: “Being essential is always a mixed bag for strikers. Postal workers are finding that out. They are in the midst of learning what cynical kids have always averred: that Christmas isn’t about letters to Santa. It’s about the presents.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop