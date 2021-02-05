Politics Briefing: The effect of decarbonization on governments’ bottom lines

Hello. We begin today with a special note from Patrick Brethour, The Globe’s tax and fiscal policy reporter:
For decades, Alberta’s oil patch has provided billions in revenue for both the province and the federal government. But that fiscal gusher has sputtered in recent years as energy prices decline – most dramatically over the last year, as the coronavirus and lockdowns around the globe deflated demand for fossil fuels.
There’s an immediate impact, as profits evaporate, corporate taxes wither and royalty payments dwindle. Alberta feels that decline most acutely, as this week’s Tax and Spend examines. But there are longer-term dangers as well, highlighted by massive writedowns in the value of energy assets this week by both Imperial Oil Ltd. and Suncor Energy Inc. (Those moves follow even bigger writedowns last summer by French energy giant Total SA and Britain’s BP Plc in the value of their holdings in Alberta’s oil sands.) Imperial and Suncor haven’t explicitly linked their decisions to climate change and decarbonization. But their decisions are being made in a business environment where the long-term outlook for oil and natural gas prices is deteriorating – in part because green energy is eroding demand for fossil fuels.
You can read more about that issue, and other tax and fiscal matters, in the Tax and Spend newsletter, which explores the intersection of politics, economics and business, and the intricacies of government taxation and spending. Sign up to get Tax and Spend delivered to you at 10 a.m. every Monday.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 9.4 per cent in January, according to Statistics Canada, slowing the recovery from pandemic job losses.
The federal government was caught offguard by how quickly Health Canada approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why vaccinations have so far been moving at such a slow pace, a senior government official told The Globe and Mail.
U.S. President Joe Biden is so far upholding a Trump administration executive order on vaccine protectionism that is preventing Canada from accessing COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in the United States.
The NDP says for-profit long-term care homes should be eliminated by 2030 as part of a revamp of the sector, where many seniors and workers have contracted COVID-19 and died.
The federal government has made customer refunds a condition of bailing out airlines, and Air Canada says it is not giving out refunds unless it gets a bailout.
Ontario may cancel March Break.
And the Biden administration got its $1.9-trillion coronavirus aid package through the U.S. Senate, with Vice-President Kamala Harris breaking the 50-50 Democrat-Republican deadlock – as she is likely to be called upon to do often in the next two years.
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on Canada’s vaccine procurement: “The government isn’t being measured against perfection, or some other arbitrary standard. Its failure is relative to other countries. That’s the point of these international rankings. Maybe you find it distasteful to look at this as some sort of race. Fine. Think of it as a yardstick, then. If other countries are doing better than us, it raises the question of whether it is possible for us to do better as well. As someone once said, better is always possible.”
Jillian Horton (The Globe and Mail) on political decision making: “How can our leaders avoid being unduly influenced by the sunk costs fallacy? They can start by simply being aware of what it is, and how it tends to influence their decisions. When I’m managing a complex medical case, especially when things aren’t going well for my patient, I know it’s crucial to stop and ask myself: Are my choices today clouded by yesterday’s failures, or do they have internal validity right now?”
Sean Speer (National Post) on the institutional reasons for the government’s procurement problems: “The simple lesson: we need to replace a system that tries to correct for human imperfection with one that accepts and accounts for it by empowering those closest to the problems that we’re trying to solve.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on calls to boycott the 2022 Olympics: “Athletes will indeed suffer if countries boycott the upcoming Beijing Olympics. But humanity will suffer more if we try to compartmentalize genocide so that our athletes may wave and sing during the opening ceremonies. Indeed, if a host nation’s efforts to effectively exterminate a minority population isn’t enough to justify sitting out of these Games, then nothing is – and the most unconscionable, systematic cruelty becomes tolerable.”
Elizabeth Renzetti (The Globe and Mail) on sexism and sexual assault: “This week, when Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the public that she was a sexual-assault survivor, the response from her critics could have come from a 1970s newspaper article. Wait, that’s generous. Let’s say a small town 1950s newspaper.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop