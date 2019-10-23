Politics Briefing: The election ‘should be a wake-up call for the Liberals’

Hello. We begin today with a briefing note from Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research.
In politics, like life, winners can be losers and losers can be winners. That’s what Canada witnessed in its 43rd general election. Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives secured the support of more Canadians but won fewer seats than Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. The ironic twist in this is that if Canada had a system of proportional representation, the Conservatives might have won more seats than the Liberals.
Of the 37 nightly tracking polls released by The Globe and Mail, CTV News and Nanos, the Conservatives led on 21 evenings and the Liberals on 16 evenings. The tracking accurately captured the tight race which continued to the very end.
The Liberal win was more a testament to the distribution and efficiency of the Liberal support. The very comfortable Conservative margins in Western Canada were just not as efficient at converting into winning ridings on the ground.
Some key takeaways from this past election:
First, a minority win and having fewer votes than their rivals, the Conservatives, should be a wake-up call for the Liberals. The Trudeau brand is not as strong as it was a year ago and the election does not erase the controversies that dogged the Prime Minister. Nanos tracking asks independent questions as to whether each federal party leader does or does not have the qualities of a good political leader. That tracking suggests that 58 per cent of Canadians think NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has the qualities of a good political leader. A comparable question of Mr. Trudeau has him at 50 per cent. In effect, the leader of the fourth party in the House of Commons is better regarded than Mr. Trudeau, who will form a government. That’s something to chew on.
Second, although all our parties do have a traditional regional base, the results suggest that the regionalism is becoming more stark. The Conservatives have become more of a Western-based party, the Liberals are Ontario-based, and the Bloc Quebecois, rightly, a Quebec-based party. In a country facing major national challenges and needing national leadership on issues like the environment and energy policy, we have to fear a balkanization of attitudes which are more like to collide than be reconciled.
All said, the tone of the government always starts at the top. It will be interesting to see how the Trudeau Liberals not only manage in a minority setting but how they reach out and include regions and Canadians that are increasingly drifting apart.
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face Parliament Hill journalists for a press conference at 1 p.m. ET. It’s his first time taking questions since the election results came out and he will face a lot of questions about how he will navigate a hung Parliament where he will have to work together with other parties to survive. The Liberals are expecting to want to survive vote-to-vote, as opposed to forming a formal coalition with another party.
AND MORE POSTELECTION FALLOUT AROUND THE COUNTRY
In Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the Liberals lost all their seats (and a couple of prominent cabinet ministers), conservative premiers say their constituents feel “betrayed” by Mr. Trudeau’s energy policies. Oil-and-gas companies are watching warily to see whether the minority Liberal government will make things harder for them, in return for the support of the NDP, Greens or Bloc Québécois – or whether there could be a new era of getting along. “It’s time for the adults in government and in industry to change the channel, and work on rational solutions to climate change and energy access,” said Kevin Krausert, chief executive of Beaver Drilling Ltd. As far as regional representation goes, the head of the Independent Senators Group in Ottawa said Mr. Trudeau would be wrong to pick any senators to fill the Prairie gap at his cabinet table.
In British Columbia, by contrast, opposition continues to the Liberals’ purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline – despite the fact that all the Liberal cabinet ministers survived re-election. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who won re-election on Vancouver Island, said the Liberal government needs to ditch the pipeline immediately. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who was re-elected in Burnaby, said he still opposes the pipeline, but said it’s too early to say how it should factor into deal-making with the Liberals. Jody Wilson-Raybould, who was re-elected as an independent in Vancouver, said that though she left the Liberals earlier this year during the SNC-Lavalin scandal, she expects she will still vote with the party much of time.
In New Brunswick, Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs says he is abandoning his province’s fight against the federal carbon tax in the courts. (So far Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta are pressing ahead.) Commenting on the re-election of the Liberals and their carbon pricing regime, Mr. Higgs told reporters: "People voted for it, so we in New Brunswick have to find a way to make it work.” The Green Party elected its first East Coast MP on Monday night: Jenica Atwin, an advocate for environmental and Indigenous causes.
In Ontario, the Conservative Party is trying to grapple with its poor showing in the province, just a year after Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford swept into office. “Among Conservative and potential Conservative voters, Doug Ford is demonstrably more popular [than Mr. Scheer],” Conservative strategist Kory Teneycke said.
In Quebec, where the Liberals held on to 35 seats and their cabinet ministers, Premier Françcois Legault said he will not require the resurgent Bloc to carry out his wishes in Ottawa. “I will negotiate directly with Mr. Trudeau,” Mr. Legault said.
And across the country, the diversity of those who were elected won’t live up to the diversity of those who were nominated – or those who live in Canada. “For women’s representation, it’s really clear that parties are running women in ridings that are unwinnable,” said University of Toronto professor Erin Tolley.
OTHER NEWS
International investors are dropping their Canadian investments at a fast clip, likely because of a waning interest in Canada’s oil-and-gas holdings. Foreign inflows into Canadian stocks have fallen 75 per cent in the past year.
The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine testified at the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that he believed there to be a quid pro quo between the Trump administration releasing military aid to Ukraine and that country launching a politically motivated investigation into the Biden family.
Britain’s Parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposal in principle, but MPs refused to rush to meet Mr. Johnson’s Oct. 31 deadline. The European Union is considering a another three-month extension to give British lawmakers the time to properly examine the Brexit bill.
And also in Britain, a disturbing story: police found a truck containing 39 dead bodies that appears to have come from Bulgaria. The case is raising questions about people smuggling and security at the country’s ports, which could get worse after Brexit.
COMMENTARY
Campbell Clark on dashed hopes for nearly every party: “Jagmeet Singh bopped into the NDP’s election-night party like he had just surfed an orange wave. Andrew Scheer said the Conservatives took a big step forward. Elizabeth May counted her Green Party as one of two winners. Justin Trudeau beamed while he spoke of a clear mandate. Why are all these losers smiling?”
Mustafa Farooq on the failure of the People’s Party: “Parties such as the PPC have to understand that the politics of hate can never succeed in entering mainstream discourse in Canada.”
Linda Nazareth on what lies ahead: “If the global economy does go down, Canada will be hit by lower demand for our exports and lower prices for our commodities. Then, as the effects of that seep through the economy, pressure will be on the federal government to do something about it – and fast.”
Lawrence Martin on the view from Washington: “Anyone who thinks Canada’s divisions are devastating needs to spend some time in the U.S., where, some historians suggest, the country may be more divided than at any time since the Civil War, where an impeachment process is under way, and where a President stokes racial, cultural and political divides.”
