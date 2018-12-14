Politics Briefing: The iconic Centre Block is closing indefinitely

Good morning,

Parliamentarians have debated in Centre Block for the last time. Both the House of Commons and the Senate rose for winter break yesterday, and they aren’t set to resume debates until Jan. 28, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2019, respectively. When MPs and senators do come back to Ottawa for work, they’ll be doing it in new quarters: MPs in West Block (see our feature on the new House) and senators in the former Government Conference Centre (which will be called the Senate of Canada Building for as long as they are there).

Centre Block has been the seat of Canada’s democracy since the country was formed in 1867, except for a few years when the building burned down in the 1910s. It is now being closed for renovations. The building has its fair share of hidden features, as we wrote about earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

When will Parliamentarians return to their traditional home in Centre Block? No one knows. The usual figure that had been thrown around was that the extensive work needed in the building would take about a decade. But now the department of Public Services and Procurement, which is in charge of the project, says it has no idea how long the work will take. “At this point the baseline schedule or budget has not been firmly established,” Rob Wright, an assistant deputy minister in the department, told reporters yesterday.

Just like any reno of an old home, the first step is just doing the investigation work. A group of senior officials told a parliamentary committee earlier this week that they’ll be spending most of the first year just ripping open the walls to see what they find in there. No doubt they’ll find some surprises.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay in Ottawa. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are in Washington today to meet with their U.S. counterparts. The meeting wasn’t originally meant to be about tensions between China, Canada and the U.S., but now the topic has overshadowed everything else on the agenda. Earlier this month, Canada arrested an executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei on behalf of U.S. authorities, and will begin extradition proceedings. China retaliated this week by detaining two Canadians on suspicion of endangering national security. Many Canadians living in China say they now worry about their own safety.

The Senate ethics officer’s investigation into an all-expenses-paid trip that three senators took to China continues to grind on.

Liberal MP Bill Casey says the RCMP is deliberately withholding information from him about whether there could be problems with moving the location of a 911 call centre in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Bob Paulson, a former commissioner of the RCMP, says he’s concerned by the appointment of Ontario’s new top cop, given the person is a family friend of the Ontario Premier.

The Ontario government plans to cap compensation for the next head of Hydro One at $1.5-million.

The federal government is bypassing provinces, including Ontario, by saying those who want to open supervised drug-consumption sites can apply to Ottawa directly.

The Angus Reid Institute polled 1,800 Canadians to ask their opinions of the federal Liberal cabinet. Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland were the most recognizable – about eight in 10 respondents claimed to know who they were – but Mr. Morneau was given low marks, while Ms. Freeland had the highest approval rating in cabinet.

And yesterday we linked to a holiday poem that a Canadian MP read in the House of Commons earlier this week. A reader sent along this funny video, of a Western Australia MP who last month serenaded his Parliament with a reworked rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s Sound of Silence that could be called Hello Speaker, My Old Friend. After he was done, the Speaker of the chamber replied: “I distinctly remember your wife saying you were not allowed to do that this year!”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on the stakes of the case against a Huawei executive: “If Western countries are going to have a showdown with the People’s Republic of China, it had better be over real issues of rights, democracy, justice and the rule of law – a defence of universal values. Unfortunately, the case surrounding the Vancouver arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou appears to be about none of those things. All three countries involved – China, the United States and Canada – are at risk of betraying the values they proclaim in the service of a dark politics of revenge and abduction."

Story continues below advertisement

Brahma Challaney (The Globe and Mail) on China’s position in the world: “China’s penchant for bullying also explains why it essentially remains a friendless power. It lacks any real strategic allies. Indeed, the more power China has accumulated, the greater has been its difficulty in gaining genuine allies, underscoring that leadership demands more than brute might.”

Lu Shaye, the Chinese ambassador to Canada, writes in The Globe: “It all comes down to the fact that many still have a stale cold-war mentality, believing that China – a socialist country led by the Communist Party of China – is an abnormal country. They are worried that China is catching up to Western countries too quickly, and that it will surpass them in terms of the economy as well as science and technology. That’s why they crack down on Chinese enterprises and impede China’s development under the pretext of national security.”

Errol Mendes (CBC) on Canada caught in the middle: “Canada is now caught in this propensity for lawlessness by both the U.S. and China, a mess that could have serious negative consequences on the most critical aspects of Canada’s economic and political relations with both countries.”

Paul Wells (Maclean’s) on who makes decisions in the Trudeau government: “One hears a lot of things about the Trudeau government from members of the little colony around Parliament Hill. But what you almost never hear, on any topic is, ‘I know exactly what they’re doing and it makes perfect sense to me.’”

Denise Balkissoon (The Globe and Mail) on the price – or pricelessness – of water: “For many living in the Grand River watershed, there’s no acceptable price for extraction by Nestlé, the most controversial water profiteer in the province, if not the world. In Ontario, the company is permitted to pump about 4.7 million litres a day – which costs a measly $2,367, give or take – from aquifers under places such as Guelph, Aberfoyle and Six Nations.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop