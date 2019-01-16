Politics Briefing: The reason Trudeau raised diplomatic immunity in China spat

Good morning,

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of violating the principles of diplomatic immunity in the case of Michael Kovrig, a Canadian who Chinese authorities arrested last month. At the time, it wasn’t clear why the principle would extend to Mr. Kovrig, since, although he is a former diplomat, he is currently on leave from those duties. Now we know why: Sources tell The Globe that Mr. Kovrig has been interrogated about his former work in Canada’s Beijing embassy and Canada would like that to stop.

Sources also tell the Globe that China’s ambassador in Canada, Lu Shaye, was summoned last Thursday so that Canadian officials could object to the line of questioning. The Vienna Convention protects both current and former diplomats carrying out their work as their countries' representatives.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

Dozens of First Nations leaders are meeting in Calgary today to discuss whether they can or should put together a bid to buy part or all of the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which transports oil from Alberta to the B.C. coast.

Perry Bellegarde, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he’d like to see the leaders of all parties pledge, if they win power, to hold a first ministers' meeting in 2020 that focuses on the rights of Indigenous people and the challenges of sharing the benefits of resource development.

The Conservative Party has the most candidates ready for this fall’s election.

Traditionally, MPs of the major parties convene for caucus meetings before the House of Commons comes back from its winter break. Not so this year for the NDP – CBC reports the New Democrats are postponing their meetings so that the MPs can help Jagmeet Singh campaign in the Burnaby by-election.

The former head of the B.C. RCMP’s organized crime unit says, in the wake of the collapse of a major money-laundering investigation, the police force needs new ways to fight transnational gangs.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose plan for Britain to exit the European Union was soundly rejected by British MPs yesterday, is facing a no-confidence vote later today, which she is expected to survive.

And Rahaf Mohammed, the 18-year-old Saudi refugee who captured global attention in recent weeks after fleeing from her family and barricading herself in a Thai hotel room, says she is done with the public spotlight and wants to integrate into her new life in Canada. “I would like to start living a normal, private life,” she said.

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government confronts the worst crisis it has faced in foreign relations, as the dispute with China spirals out of control. Resolving that crisis, or at least lowering the temperature, will test the abilities of the Prime Minister and his Foreign Affairs Minister, Chrystia Freeland. The life of one Canadian citizen, and the freedom of others, are at stake.”

Margaret K. Lewis (CBC) on the Canadian sentenced to death in China: “What foreign audiences should not lose sight of, however, is that many legal aspects of the case are typical: the information available shows the lack of procedural fairness. Regardless of what Schellenberg did or did not do — and the facts are in dispute — he deserves a fair chance to contest the charges before an impartial court. Like many defendants in China before him, this has not occurred.”

Lori Turnbull (The Globe and Mail) on the controversial appointment of Ron Taverner as Ontario’s top cop: “So yes, Premier Ford can appoint whomever he wants. But he shouldn’t. There is a fundamental public interest in the independence of appointments like this one. There is a public need to separate the leadership of the provincial police from the political arm of the province. The perception of possible political interference in this appointment would only undermine Mr. Taverner’s authority on the job, should he assume the appointment at some stage, and no doubt would dampen the morale of the OPP.”

Don Braid (Calgary Herald) on unease in Alberta’s United Conservative Party: “Our homegrown conservatives are born to brawl. They’re at it right up to the eve of a crucial provincial election call. One regular theme is unhappiness with Jason Kenney’s leadership. The stories are edging beyond traditional conservative crankiness to become a genuine challenge for Kenney and the UCP. This list is getting too long to brush off.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Brexit: “While it is unlikely that Tuesday’s huge defeat will immediately bring down [Ms. May’s] government, for the first time since 2016, it is possible Brexit could be postponed, cancelled or subjected to a second referendum – outcomes that more closely reflect the democratic will.”

