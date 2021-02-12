Politics Briefing: The significance of Ottawa’s CERB reversal

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: The significance of Ottawa’s CERB reversal

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hello. We begin today with a special note from Patrick Brethour, The Globe’s tax and fiscal policy reporter:

When it comes to tax debts, there’s usually no such thing as an honest mistake.

It’s certainly possible that a taxpayer can make a good-faith error. It’s just that Ottawa usually doesn’t care all that much. A mistake, even an honest one? Please pay up. An error based on our incorrect information? Sorry about that. Now, please pay up.

Story continues below advertisement

Exceptions to that rule have been rare, and usually limited to waiving interest and penalties, not the underlying debt. Rare that is, until this week, when the Liberal government reversed course, and announced that self-employed individuals who had wrongly obtained up to $14,000 under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit could keep those payments. At issue was confusion over what qualified to meet the CERB requirement of at least $5,000 in income. In the early days of the pandemic, Canada Revenue Agency agents had told some applicants that gross business income (before deducting expenses) could be used. Later, the CRA made it clear that net income had to be used, leaving some short of the mark -- and on the receiving end of letters asking them either to demonstrate their eligibility or to repay benefits.

The government veered away from those repayment demands on Tuesday, instead saying self-employed recipients could keep their CERB funds, so long as they met all other criteria.

You can read more about that issue, and other tax and fiscal matters, in the Tax and Spend newsletter, which explores the intersection of politics, economics and business, and the intricacies of government taxation and spending. Sign up to get Tax and Spend delivered to you at 10 a.m. every Monday.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

The federal government had two COVID-19 announcements today: the measures requiring that air travellers to Canada quarantine in hotels at their own expense for three days will take effect Feb. 22; and Canada has purchased another four million doses of the Moderna vaccine and accelerated delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign in long-term care homes appears to be delivering results, with COVID-19 numbers down substantially in those places.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s science advisers are warning the government not to let up on stay-at-home orders, because variants could cause a dramatic third wave to erupt in the province by the end of March.

Immigration to Canada dropped 46 per cent last year.

The federal government approved Air Canada’s takeover of Air Transat.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he is beginning to work with the U.S.’s Biden administration on a continental strategy to fight climate change, though he acknowledges he needs to push back on some elections of the Buy American policy.

And Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq shares her story about why she needed to take two months off to deal with burnout, depression and anxiety after a recent tour of communities devastated by suicide, homicide and housing crises: “I returned to my place in Ottawa for two weeks of isolation before heading back to the territory to finish the tour and I was absolutely riddled with anxiety. I couldn’t understand how everyone is okay with letting people live this way. I was losing sleep. I wasn’t eating. I couldn’t figure out how to battle this monster, to break the cycle. I ended up in the emergency room,” she said.

Brooks Fallis (The Globe and Mail) on how things could be about to get a whole lot worse: “Canada sits at a pandemic crossroads. Second waves are receding thanks to successful lockdowns and restrictions. Reopening of schools and economies without meaningful improvements in surveillance or containment is set to intersect with emerging variants of concern and vaccine shortages, creating a perfect storm for a massive third wave.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on Shoal Lake 39 First Nation: “The people of Iskatewizaagegan have a spiritual connection to the lake and the lands that surround it. It is a sacred trust. Under Indigenous law, they are to protect and keep safe the area for the next generations. Ontario has thumbed its nose to these truths.”

Terri Lynn Morrison (The Globe and Mail) on why Ottawa should work with Indigenous communities on clean tech: “A Canadian clean-energy transformation can help create a new relationship among Indigenous peoples, allies, governments, utilities and corporations – one that is based on a profound and powerful embrace of decolonized energy future. Such a transformation would leave Indigenous people as full partners in their energy economies, rather than relying on decisions made by non-Indigenous governments and corporations.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the case for a basic income: “But the case for basic income doesn’t depend on it curing the common cold: It just has to be better than what it replaces. Neither is a universal demogrant the only possible way to deliver it. Rather, the amount of the benefit can be increased or reduced in line with income, much in the style of refundable tax credits, or (more difficult, administratively) a negative income tax: below a certain threshold the government pays you; above it you pay the government.”

Chris Selley (The National Post) on Canada’s failure to use rapid COVID-19 tests: “It’s as if they don’t even understand the basic concept at hand. What’s an 8.6-per-cent false negative rate against the nearly 100 per cent of asymptomatic cases that go undetected because asymptomatic people can’t get tested in this country unless they’ve had a known exposure? Ottawa’s 20 million rapid-test orders aren’t enough to make a huge difference, but they’re more than enough to leave a dent. The situation is bewildering.”

Jason Markusoff (Maclean’s) on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney: “Nearly two years into Kenney’s stint as Alberta Premier, nothing is what it seemed. The disorientation runs deeper than the common, pandemic-induced challenges and public malaise that has undone the political agendas of leaders around the world; deeper even than the profound hardship and unemployment inflicted by the downturn of the energy economy. Albertans are coming to realize they’re in the midst of a deeper, structural change, not another bust to be succeeded by another boom.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies