Politics Briefing: The ‘Who is Andrew Scheer?’ tour kicks off

Who is Andrew Scheer and what kind of prime minister would he be?
After two years as Conservative Leader and six months ahead of a federal election, the answer isn’t exactly clear.
“He’s been called Stephen Harper with a smile, but most of what Canadians have seen of his own, personal brand of politics has come from his criticisms of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” writes The Globe’s Campbell Clark this morning.
So far, that approach has been working for Mr. Scheer. As Maclean’s reports, a new electoral projection from 338 Canada shows the Conservatives currently commanding 36.6 per cent of the popular vote. Moreover, the Tories have moved firmly into majority government territory with 174 seats, according to 338′s simulation.
But over the next six weeks, Mr. Scheer will be looking to put some meat on the bones of his image and give Canadians a better sense of where he stands on key issues. On the agenda: Five major policy speeches in five key locales.
It starts Tuesday in Montreal with a speech on foreign policy. Up next, over the next few weeks as Mr. Scheer travels to different parts of the country: the economy; immigration; Confederation and federal-provincial relations; and the environment (Mr. Scheer’s long-awaited climate change plan is expected to be unveiled here).
“The average Canadian won’t be hanging on every word of Mr. Scheer’s policy oratory. Some will filter through,” Mr. Clark writes. “But voters don’t choose leaders for policy ideas, so much as policy ideas tell them about the leader. And after two years as Conservative Leader, Mr. Scheer plans to tell us what he is.”
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Stock markets, oil prices and the yuan all plunged into new uncertainty Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump promised a sweeping hike of tariffs on Chinese goods in one of the sharpest escalations in the months-long trade war between the world’s largest economies.
Statistics Canada has discovered inconsistencies in the way police across the country collect key firearms data, creating information gaps that have vexed the agency at a time of deep national division over how best to tackle rising gun crime.
Canada is leaning on the United States to help settle a dispute with China, which has started to block imports of vital Canadian commodities amid a dispute over a detained Huawei executive.
Voters are going to the polls for the third time in eight months in Nanaimo, B.C., with Monday’s by-election contest in the federal riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith, which comes just six months before October’s federal election.
Canadian dithering about climate action could put France’s support for the Canada-Europe free trade agreement at risk, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says.
The federal Conservative Party says it will bring in new human resource policies, including a procedure for complaints against candidates, after the investigation into Rick Dykstra’s candidacy in the 2015 election revealed the absence of clear protocols.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is appealing to British Columbians to put pressure on their provincial government to step out of the way of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, linking the spike in gas prices experienced this spring to the conflict over oil shipments. But there is no guarantee that building the expansion project will cool off gas prices.
North Korea appears to have tested a new short-range missile – and U.S. President Donald Trump’s resolve to keep it from doing more of the same in the future.
Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, media attack dog and all-around fixer for Mr. Trump, is scheduled to begin serving a three-year prison sentence.
U.S.-educated political veteran Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo won Panama’s presidential election in an unprecedented close race.
Martha Hall Findlay (The Globe and Mail) on Jason Kenney and Bill C-69: “The state of Canada these days is disheartening and its future is precarious. A lot of people are both angry and frustrated. Mr. Kenney is upset, but perhaps that righteous anger will force a more honest and balanced discussion about what’s important to the whole country, rather than individual regions – and reaffirm how this federation is supposed to work.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Saskatchewan’s carbon tax ruling: “Now the political assumption is going to be that the provinces won’t stop the federal carbon tax in court, that Mr. Trudeau’s plan is viable, and the issue will be decided in October’s election.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on carbon taxes and constitutional law: “For those provincial governments that have declined to implement their own local carbon pricing, thereby triggering the federal backstop – Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and, just as soon as new Premier Jason Kenney can scrap the previous government’s carbon tax, Alberta – this fight isn’t really about constitutional law. It’s about making political hay out of opposition to the tax.”
Margaret McCuaig-Johnston (The Globe and Mail) on R&D cooperation with Huawei and China: “China is not behaving as the trusted partner that Huawei would have us believe they are. Instead, let’s await the government’s 5G decision. Depending on where that comes down, Huawei may be reducing or cancelling its R&D projects in any case.”
Barrie McKenna (The Globe and Mail) on China, Huawei, Canola and pork: “There is another equally important reason why Canadian canola exports to China are plunging. And it has nothing to do with Huawei or Chinese import restrictions.”
David Shribman (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. Attorney-General William Barr: “This week Mr. Barr is striding into a maelstrom, provoking unusual tumult and disquieting turmoil in an American capital that has been the scene of tumult and turmoil not seen for nearly a half century.”
