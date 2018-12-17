Politics Briefing: The year Canada legalized cannabis

Good morning. With official Ottawa winding down for the holidays, we thought we’d take this week to reflect back on the stories that shaped the year in politics. We asked some of the reporters in the Globe’s Ottawa bureau what stories they covered that had the biggest impact. We start with Daniel Leblanc, who writes about one of the most controversial pieces of legislation this year: cannabis legalization.

History was made as adults across Canada lined up outside stores to buy legal cannabis on Oct. 17. That was only two months ago and, with TV cameras no longer monitoring what has become a common business transaction, the controversy surrounding the Liberal promise has faded away.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to be winging it when he made the promise to legalize cannabis during a tour of British Columbia in 2013. Thanks to the work of Anne McLellan and Bill Blair, the federal government still managed to implement the measure in less than three years after the Liberal victory in 2015. The remaining order of business is cleaning up the criminal records of Canadians who were unlucky enough to be charged with simple possession, which should happen in the coming months.

Cannabis remains an issue at the provincial level. Quebec is promising to increase the legal age of consumption from 18 to 21, while Ontario is battling a shortage of cannabis as the province gets ready to open its brick-and-mortar stores.

Still, if there is any political debate on the issue of cannabis in the next election, it won’t be whether it was a good idea to legalize it, but whether the process needs to be tweaked going forward. Or, if the NDP has it way, whether other drugs should now be decriminalized or legalized.

Spy chiefs from the Five Eyes intelligence group warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau twice this year about the potential national security threat Chinese telecom giant Huawei could pose, sources tell The Globe. The Five Eyes group includes Canada, the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand. The warnings came before Canadian police arrested a Huawei executive earlier this month, on behalf of U.S. authorities, for alleged fraud. In retaliation, China has detained two Canadians. The Canadian ambassador to Beijing has finally been allowed to visit both men to provide consular services.

Mr. Trudeau now says the Liberal government is looking at ways of getting out of its obligations to ship weaponized vehicles to Saudi Arabia, part of a $15-billion arms deal announced a few years ago. The deal has been controversial because of the Saudi human rights record, including the recent killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “We are engaged with the export permits to try and see if there is a way of no longer exporting these vehicles to Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Trudeau said on CTV.

After two weeks of talks in Poland, countries around the world have come to an agreement about how to monitor the greenhouse-gas reductions they pledged to make in the 2015 Paris climate treaty. Countries agreed on a rule book for establishing reductions that aim to keep the planet from warming up less than 2 degrees Celsius in a bid to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women has wrapped up its investigative work and is now preparing to deliver its report to the government. The commissioners of the inquiry say there are more than 100 reasons for the violence that Indigenous women face, but that their report will focus on the most important ones, such as poverty.

It’s official: New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson will leave federal politics to take a run at joining the governing B.C. NDP in a provincial by-election.

The Bloc Québécois' new leader will likely be Yves-François Blanchet, a former Parti Québécois cabinet minister and agent in the music industry.

The head of Via Rail says he is expecting some money in next year’s budget.

And in Ontario, police officer Ron Taverner has requested he not be sworn in as commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police right away. There are unresolved issues in Mr. Taverner’s appointment, such as his longtime friendship with Premier Doug Ford and why he was appointed to the job.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s China strategy: “In the reboot, free-trade talks would come down the road – after the 2019 election, at the very least. Four cabinet ministers travelled to China about a month ago, shifting the focus to helping business win contracts, clearing away some specific trade hurdles and possibly forging agreements on certain industries. But all that has been ripped to shreds by Chinese anger over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. authorities to want to see her extradited there."

Justine Hunter (The Globe and Mail) on provincial climate change policies: “But Canada needs to succeed, and to do that, it does need British Columbia’s help. That’s why [B.C. Premier John] Horgan seems so confident he can bank on Ottawa to help bail out the financially-troubled BC Hydro.”

Christie Blatchford (National Post) on the incoming OPP commissioner: “So Taverner would not be the first political appointment to the office. And Doug Ford isn’t the first premier to flex his muscle. But together, they have done it at least as brazenly as anyone before them, and that’s a real badge of shame.”

