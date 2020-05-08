Politics Briefing: Three not-obvious takeaways from the April jobs report

Hello,
Even before April’s jobs report came out this morning, we knew it wouldn’t be good. Today’s numbers – two million Canadians lost their jobs last month – are a little better than economists were expecting, but are no reason to celebrate. In fact, there’s a lot of good news that sounds like bad news, and vice versa. Here are a few takeaways from today’s Labour Force Survey.
First, about 5.5 million Canadians either lost hours or their jobs, according to Statistics Canada. But most of those people retained a relationship to their employer – such as it being only a temporary layoff – which should make it easier for them to get back to work. “Why does this matter? Because economists know that the *search* part of unemployment is the hard part,” University of British Columbia economist Kevin Milligan wrote on Twitter. “If it’s just about waiting to get a call back, that is very different than a timely and costly search. The fact that 69% have kept connection to their previous job is good.”
Second, for the moment, the gender gap has narrowed...in that both men and women have lost their jobs in equal proportions. The female-dominated service sector had been hit first by shutdowns in March, prompting worries of a “she-cession” for Canada’s women. Now, according to Statscan, more men have lost their jobs because shutdowns hit male-dominated goods-producing industries, such as construction, in April. This all points to gender as a serious consideration for policymakers as they decide which businesses can reopen. “So long as the constraints of parents & employers are largely same (firm can’t re-open & worker can’t work) there’s not so much tension," Carleton University professor Jennifer Robson wrote on Twitter. "But as those constraints start to diverge in re-opening + if male-dominated sectors are opened more easily...could be lots of economic signals to moms to stay home.”
Finally, the average hourly wage is up...but only because those with the lowest wages have it worst. This chart tells the story: Among all employees, there has been an 18-per-cent change in employment. But for those in low-wage jobs, it’s a 38 per cent drop. “It’s clear that the most vulnerable workers in society (i.e., those paid the lowest wages; paid hourly, not salaried; on temporary contracts, not permanent; and not unionized) are being hit hardest by the COVID lockdowns,” said Stephen Tapp, deputy chief economist at Export Development Canada.
Perhaps with the jobs report in mind, today’s announcement from the federal government was all about employment. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the 75-per-cent wage subsidy for employers would be extended past its original June expiration date. He said businesses have applied for the program for about two million workers so far.
Statistics Canada is investigating how this morning’s jobs numbers were leaked half an hour before they were supposed to be public.
Hospitals across Canada pushed the pause button on elective surgeries to brace for a wave of COVID-19 cases to hit them. As those cases haven’t materialized in most of the country, hospitals are getting ready to resume elective surgeries – but doing so will be expensive and time-consuming. B.C. says it will take between a year-and-a-half and two years to catch up on the procedures and it will cost $250-million just in this year.
Of course, the majority of deaths from COVID-19 in Canada have occurred in our long-term care homes. Ontario says it is committed to reviewing the sector when all this is done. “We know the system’s broken,” Premier Doug Ford said. The Canadian Labour Congress is calling for all such facilities to be taken out of private hands. In Quebec, the homes were once well-funded – but are now a source of shame.
And meanwhile in the U.S.: the Department of Justice is asking a New York judge to make sure Huawei does not share evidence in its U.S. court battle with the defence team of Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive who is undergoing extradition proceedings in Vancouver.
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on a Liberal MP sponsoring an anti-cell-tower petition: “The conspiracy theories around 5G and COVID-19 are not particularly dynamic. One is that the novel coronavirus doesn’t really exist, and the illness that has now plagued millions of people is actually one of 5G radiation poisoning. (That doesn’t explain why COVID-19 has sickened people in regions without 5G technology, but I digress.)”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on to what degree the government should wade into the economy: “That the pace of change has accelerated rather makes the case against industrial strategy than for it: Governments are if anything less able to predict trends in the new world than they were in the old, and just as vulnerable to regulatory capture.”
Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “It’s welcome to see Canada’s parliament pressuring Justin Trudeau’s minority government to be less tolerant of Beijing’s excesses. But being tougher on China doesn’t mean associating ourselves with U.S. President Donald Trump’s flailing confrontation with Mr. Xi. If Ottawa is not clear that theirs is a separate set of conflicts, it will cost Canadians their credibility and ability to act.”
Connie Scuccimarri and Béatrice Filion (Montreal Gazette) on the mental-health toll of COVID-19: “The people of Quebec pay their taxes and deserve to receive services that fit their unique needs. People have a right to receive physical as well as psychological health care. Specialized, mental health care should not be reserved for the wealthy.”
Françoise Baylis and Natalie Kofler (CBC) on why “immunity passports” for the coronavirus are a bad idea: “Those with passports would have access to options and opportunities, including the ability to return to work, that would not be available to those without confirmed acquired immunity. Those lacking immunity, or those whose immunity status was unknown because they were unable to access testing, could struggle to provide for themselves and their families.”
