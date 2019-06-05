Politics Briefing: Time running out for bills sitting in the Senate

Good morning,
It’s crunch time in Parliament. There are only a dozen more sitting days left in the House – plus a few more in the Senate – for legislation to be passed before the summer break. And parliamentarians (at least those who are elected) want to get back to their home ridings to start getting ready for the fall election that’s coming a lot sooner than you’d think. Any bills not passed now will crumble into dust, like so many victims of Thanos.
Some of those coming down to the wire in the Senate are contentious government bills, such as C-48, the ban on tanker traffic off the B.C. coast, and C-69, which overhauls environmental assessments. Both are in the final stages of the legislative process, but are subject to a number of attempted amendments, particularly from opposing senators.
One bill still waiting to cross the finish line that has been a target of delay tactics is a private member’s bill to limit the marketing of sugary foods and beverages to children. Senators have been subject to intense lobbying from supporters of the bill – such as the Heart and Stroke Foundation – and opponents – such as the Dairy Farmers of Canada. Pamela Wallin has been one of the most outspoken senators against the bill, saying it would hurt the farmers who produce the grain and dairy that go into those foods. The Heart and Stroke Foundation recently bought adds in local Saskatchewan papers, urging Ms. Wallin to “be on the right side of history.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Lu Shaye, the outspoken Chinese ambassador to Canada, is leaving Ottawa to take up a post in Paris. This follows Justin Trudeau’s dismissal of Canada’s ambassador to China, John McCallum, earlier this year – meaning there are no chief envoys between the two countries. Mr. Lu’s brash style – even once lashing out at the “white supremacy” of Canada – raised eyebrows in Ottawa, but was apparently welcomed by his bosses in Beijing, given his promotion.
Separately, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called on China to give a full accounting of the deaths due to government violence committed during the Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing 30 years ago. “Canada asks Chinese authorities to break the silence on these events by openly accounting for the Chinese citizens who were killed, detained or went missing,” Ms. Freeland said in a statement.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced billions of dollars in foreign aid for maternal and child health initiatives, including $700-million a year earmarked for reproductive and sexual health. The latter portion was specially designed to fill a global funding gap created when the Trump administration pulled U.S. funds from any organization that provided abortion services.
Mr. Trudeau is in Britain today for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. He and other world leaders are paying tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Second World War.
One finding from the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women was that the ongoing tragedy amounted to a genocide. Mr. Trudeau was, at first, reluctant to use that word, but said yesterday that he accepts the inquiry’s finding that a genocide is what happened. “There are many debates ongoing around words and use of words. Our focus as a country, as leaders, as citizens, must be on the steps we take to put an end to this situation,” he told reporters.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that, if he becomes prime minister this fall, one of his first acts will be to strike down trade barriers between provinces. “In the first 100 days of a Conservative government, I will convene a first ministers’ meeting with internal trade at the very top of the agenda,” Mr. Scheer said in his latest policy speech. Mr. Scheer also accused Mr. Trudeau of threatening national unity through his environmental policies. Mr. Scheer is set to lay out his own environmental policies some time later this month.
The House of Commons industry committee says visual artists should earn money every time their works are bought and sold.
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government is set to allow taller buildings in Toronto’s midtown neighbourhoods against city hall’s own wishes, another step in the ongoing feud between the city and the province.
And Ontario’s only MPP from a First Nation, Sol Mamakwa, says he is doing his part to make sure Northern Ontario and Indigenous communities have their concerns heard in the provincial legislature. “I’m speaking for marginalized people. Everyday people. That’s part of me, speaking for people that never had a voice here," he told The Globe and Mail.
Erna Paris (The Globe and Mail) on the use of the term “genocide” by the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women: “In its report the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has conflated the recent murders of women and girls with the entirety of the Indigenous experience in Canada, past and present, then framed its conclusions under the powerful rubric of genocide, for which both past and present federal governments are held directly responsible. But these extrapolations are overly broad. The men who killed Indigenous women were not génocidaires set on destroying a group. They were commonplace domestic criminals – murderers and predators who ought not to have been elevated to fit a paradigm.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on national unity: “Politicians can argue about who is to blame for the souring of federal-provincial relations. Certainly, the biggest part of it is that in 2015, nine out of 10 premiers were quasi-allies in Liberal or NDP governments, and five provinces have since elected Conservatives, including [Alberta’s Jason] Kenney and Ontario’s Doug Ford, who came gunning for Mr. Trudeau and his carbon tax. But there is no doubt things are not as sunny as Mr. Trudeau promised. Mr. Scheer hopes the unease will help him.”
Terry Glavin (National Post) on China’s ambassador to Canada leaving Ottawa: “The obvious halfway meeting point: Beijing accepts the credentials of a Canadian ambassador who can convincingly kowtow in the customarily supine Canadian way, and Ottawa accepts the credentials of a new emissary from the monstrous police state controlled at every level by the thug Xi Jinping. And there will be the usual compradors and palm-greasers from the Canada-China trade lobby who will hail this as progress, as a step in the right direction. Count on it."
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mexican tariffs: "One reason it seems difficult to take the thought of these tariffs seriously is that their impact could be so severe, especially if they reach the 25-per-cent level. There would be little or no hope that the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement would be ratified by the Mexican Senate or the American Congress – or, for that matter, Parliament.”
Erica Ifill and Amy Kishek (The Hill Times) on women in the Liberal Party: “Women, and particularly women of colour, are the first in, and the first out. They were part of a ‘Because it’s 2015’ catchphrase and political zeitgeist, and promptly set aside when they actively exercised a modicum of independence in carrying out their duties.”
