Politics Briefing: Tories, Liberals battle to build war chests

With an election looming in six months, federal party fundraising appears to be in full swing.
The Conservative Party has raised more than $100,000 from Canadians so far for what it’s calling the “Andrew Scheer Legal Defence Fund.” The fund’s stated purpose: to defend Mr. Scheer if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau follows through on a threat to sue the opposition leader over criticism related to the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Mr. Trudeau, through a lawyer, threatened on March 31 to sue the Conservative Leader for libel for saying the Prime Minister interfered in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
What happens if Mr. Trudeau doesn’t sue?
“If he doesn’t, then these donations will help ensure it’s the last time he gets to use lawsuits to silence his critics as Prime Minister, as we work to replace this scandal-plagued government in October,” said Conservative Party spokesman Cory Hann.
Meanwhile, the Liberal Party issued a fundraising appeal saying the Conservatives had been “caught strategizing behind closed doors with oil-industry executives and interest groups” to weaken environment laws and “make pollution free again” – a reference to the Conservatives’ campaign against the carbon tax.
The Globe’s Shawn McCarthy and Jeff Lewis report that Conservative Party campaign director Hamish Marshall has business links with a national advocacy network supported by oil-industry executives that backed conservative parties in recent provincial elections and is gearing up to attack the Liberals in the fall federal election.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Chinese authorities have sentenced to death a Canadian man for involvement in a 2012 scheme to manufacture methamphetamine in China, in the midst of ongoing tensions following the arrest of a senior Huawei executive.
The PMO’s background checks of prospective judges cover more than a decade of their partisan past, revealing their history with the Liberal Party of Canada – including details as specific as whether they took lawn signs during election campaigns, records show.
Amnesty International is sounding the alarm over the Trudeau government’s tougher line on asylum seekers, saying Canada risks its global reputation as a welcoming place for refugees and would become another country to close its border to the world’s most vulnerable if it changed its asylum policy.
Canada’s three main parties are signing on to a global pledge against the use of fake news and digital dirty tricks in advance of the October federal election campaign.
Incidents of anti-Semitism swelled in Canada over the past year, with vandalism and violence targeting the Jewish community, and most occurrences of harassment coming on social media, B’nai Brith Canada said in its annual audit.
Jason Kenney will be sworn in as premier on Tuesday as his United Conservative Party government prepares to quickly enact a suite of policies that will put the province in immediate conflict with Ottawa.
The Mowat Centre, a public policy think tank, is shutting down as a result of cuts from the Ontario government.
The former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has been prevented from travelling to Canada for a series of events in Quebec sponsored by the nationalist St. Jean Baptiste Society.
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido took to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed soldiers early Tuesday in a bold call for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
U.S. President Donald Trump, his three eldest children and his private company filed a federal lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One, in a bid to prevent the banks from responding to congressional subpoenas.
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said that Attorney-General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr’s reported objections.
U.S. Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller in May, 2017, to investigate links between the Russian government and President Donald Trump’s campaign, said he was resigning from his post.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Canada, Japan and middle-power alliances: “As much as leaders like Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Abe speak about middle-power alliances around democratic values and a rules-based order, it turns out that a lot of those countries have relatively loose ties compared to the strong gravitational pull of the superpowers. No one can ignore their markets; many fear them or need them. And middle powers haven’t really put the political will into breaking free from their orbit.”
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on immigration: “Canada’s refugee-determination system must aim to be fair, fast and final. It’s failing on all three. That’s unfair to genuine refugee claimants – who may have to wait for years for their case to be decided – while acting as an encouragement to others, since a pending refugee claim brings with it a long period of legal status in Canada, including the right to work and health care.”
Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the budget bill: “Omnibus bills are usually defended on the grounds of necessity — how else are we going to get all of the legislation we have planned through Parliament? But this has the democratic cart before the omnihorse. If you can’t enact your agenda without trampling on some ancient Parliamentary prerogatives, possibly you need to rethink your agenda. Set some priorities. Live within your democratic means. Activism, whether of the left or right, does not justify authoritarianism.”
Chris Varcoe (Calgary Herald) on Jason Kenney’s plan to nix the oil sands emissions cap: “If the cap doesn’t matter, why is it causing big waves in Ottawa as Jason Kenney’s government takes power Tuesday?”
Glen Hodgson (The Globe and Mail) on politics and tax policy: “The politicians are not going to give up their power to tax – that’s part of the reason why they run for public office, and why we elect them – but at least we could create a more transparent process of shaping tax policy advice based on expertise, not opportunism.”
Mark Kingwell (The Globe and Mail) on anger in the West: “Emotions are obviously very subjective. But rage, especially the political variety, has become a species of Western luxury good, an envy-driven indulgence of the birth-based lucky.”
