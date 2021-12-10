Hello,

Canada’s Health Minister is warning Canadians travelling abroad to be extremely cautious given the continuing pandemic.

During a briefing Friday, Jean-Yves Duclos said the Omicron variant is not yet prevalent in Canada, and has limited community transmission, though he added, “that’s going to change.”

He said that Omicron should be “a big red part” of the radar screen of Canadians thinking of travelling outside the country.

“It should be flashing because things are happening very quickly outside of Canada,” he said. “If they think of travelling, that should be a serious alarm bell, a serious concern for them.”

The Minister said it’s going to be “uncertain and risky” to travel in several countries he did not name over coming weeks given the “serious increase” in Omicron incidents abroad.

Also Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says a resurgence of COVID-19 is forecast for Canada and it could speed up even more if the Omicron variant replaces Delta. More details here.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

U.S. AMBASSADOR OFFERS CHINA WARNING - China is the “greatest threat” to the democratized world and the Biden administration is looking to Canada to help confront Beijing’s growing military, authoritarian and economic ambitions, U.S. ambassador David Cohen told The Globe and Mail in his first interview since taking up his duties as U.S. envoy to Canada. Story here.

JOLY CITES UNRESOLVED MATTERS ABOUT TWO MICHAELS - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says unresolved matters with China are still hanging over Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians jailed by China for more than 1,000 days in what Canada condemned as a case of “hostage diplomacy.” Story here.

PERMANENT RESIDENCE FOR AFN CHIEF REJECTED - A proposal to spend up to $2-million on a permanent Ottawa residence, including furniture, for the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations was put before regional chiefs at a meeting this week, and rejected. Story here.

FUROR OVER A TEACHER REMOVED -A teacher in Chelsea, Que., has been removed from her Grade 3 classroom because the hijab she wears contravenes the province’s law on state secularism, sparking an outcry among local families and a range of Canadian politicians who have denounced the legislation as “discriminatory.”

TIME RUNNING OUT FOR PASSAGE OF BILLS - The federal government has managed to win approval for one of three bills it wants to be passed before Parliament takes a six-week holiday break on Dec. 17. But it’s uncertain the other two will make it through all the legislative hoops in time to meet the government’s self-imposed deadline.

AUDITOR-GENERAL RAISES CONCERNS ABOUT TRAVEL RULES - The Public Health Agency of Canada does not have the information needed to ensure its travel rules are being followed and so doesn’t know the extent to which testing and quarantining at the border is actually limiting the spread of COVID-19, the Auditor-General says. Story here.

CONFIDENCE VOTE FOR KENNEY - Alberta’s United Conservative Party says it will hold a one-day special meeting in April for a confidence vote on the leadership of Premier Jason Kenney. Story here.

MANITOBA MLA KILLED IN CAR ACCIDENT - An NDP member of the Manitoba legislature has been killed in a car crash. Story here.

COURT HEARING ON MANITOBA LEADERSHIP VOTE - Also in Manitoba, a judge will hear arguments Friday in a battle over the leadership of the governing Progressive Conservatives. Shelly Glover, who finished a close second in the party leadership race with 49 per cent of the vote, is asking the court to throw out the result that saw Heather Stefanson win and become Premier. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS - Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Dec. 10, accessible here.

FREELAND AND MACKLEM - Just announced: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Tiff Macklem, the governor of the Bank of Canada, are holding a news conference in Ottawa on Monday at 11 a.m. ET. Globe Economics Reporter Mark Rendell explains what’s up: “Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will announce the Bank of Canada’s new mandate on Monday. Economists expect the mandate will keep the bank’s 2 per cent inflation target, while adding new language about how the bank should approach employment when setting interest rates. The federal government renews the central bank inflation-targeting framework every five years, giving it an opportunity to weigh in on the overall direction of monetary policy, which the Bank of Canada conducts on a day-to-day basis independent from government. The closely watched decision comes at a moment when the rate of inflation is at an 18-year high, and the rising cost of living has become a major political issue.” More details here.

WATSON STANDING DOWN AS OTTAWA MAYOR; MCKENNA WON’T RUN TO REPLACE HIM - Jim Watson - Ottawa’s longest-serving mayor - says he will not seek re-election. By the time voters go to the polls next November, the former Ontario cabinet minister will have been mayor for 12 years. Mr. Watson’s exit statement, released Friday, is here. Former federal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna, also an ex-Ottawa-Centre MP, and touted as a mayoral prospect doesn’t want the job. Contacted by the Politics Briefing newsletter soon after Mr. Watson’s announcement, she said she is “1,000 per cent” standing by a previous commitment to not seek the job. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “And because people are asking: Thank you but I don’t intend to run for Mayor of Ottawa. My focus remains on tackling climate change. But Ottawa deserves a great Mayor. So I hope good people step up and run including strong women. Politics matters.” By early afternoon, there was word that former Ottawa mayor Bob Chiarelli, who held the job from 2000 to 2006, plans to run. Story here from CTV.

IEN ISOLATING - Marci Ien, the federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, is self-isolating after an attendee at a Giants of Africa gala in Toronto she also attended this week tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from her office, Ms. Ien was tested three times between Dec. 6 and 7 and all tests came back negative. “When the event organizers notified attendees on Dec. 9 that there may have been more COVID-19 tests linked to the gala, the Minister immediately went into self-isolation,” said the statement.

FEDERAL AG-MINISTER IN B.C - In Abbotsford, B.C., federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau and B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham are touring an Abbotsford poultry farm in various stages of flood recovery.

GG AT GREY CUP - Mary Simon, the Governor-General, and her husband Whit Fraser will attend the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton on Sunday. Ms. Simon will do the coin toss to kick off the championship game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

NEW FINANCIAL POST EDITOR - Columnist Kevin Carmichael is the new editor of The Financial Post. He announced the development here.

THE DECIBEL - Reporter Patrick White talks to The Globe and Mail podcast about the history of the sexual abuse of boys at the Lower Post residential school in northern B.C. To mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Lower Post Nation burned the former school to the ground. The broadcast is here. Mr. White’s story is here.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Private meetings. The Prime Minister visited the Scarborough Health Network’s Centenary Hospital to meet with children and parents at a vaccination clinic. With the Deputy Prime Minister, he met with the Women’s Economic Council. The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver remarks Friday evening at a Liberal fundraising event in downtown Toronto.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER

Private meetings. And the Deputy Prime Minister joined the Prime Minister for meeting with the Women’s Economic Council.

LEADERS

No schedules released for party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

POLL NUMBERS FOR O’TOOLE - New data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests past Conservative Party of Canada voters favourability towards Erin O’Toole, the party leader, has plummeted 22 points over two months, from 81 per cent at the beginning of October to 59 per cent at the end of November. Mr. O’Toole’s favourability among all Canadians, which peaked at 38 per cent in the days before the election, has dropped to a new low of 24 per cent. Details from the poll are here.

OPINION

Gary Mason (The Globe an Mail) on Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole finally shows he’s willing to fight to keep his job: “Nature abhors a vacuum – and so does politics. It began to feel like if Mr. O’Toole didn’t change his ways, the leadership vacuum he was creating was going to be filled by someone else. But then something happened to the Opposition leader. My guess is that he came to the realization that he wouldn’t last long being timid and unsure. If he was going to go down, he was going to go down with a fight – or at least while being true to himself.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on why the driver in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash should not be deported: “There are practical arguments both for and against forcing Mr. Sidhu to leave the country. Some of the affected families understandably want him deported and have expressed anxiety about being retraumatized by seeing or hearing about him in their communities. The federal government also reserves the right to deport permanent residents convicted of serious crimes for a reason: citizenship is not a guarantee, and those who violate the laws of the country are not owed a place within it. But in Mr. Sidhu’s case, deportation seems inordinately punitive, and even somewhat arbitrary. A Canadian citizen who makes the decision to drive drunk and ends up killing someone may regain his freedom in just a couple of years, whereas Mr. Sidhu could serve his time and then be punished again with deportation, even though he is of extremely low risk to reoffend.”

Lisa Kerr and Maria Dugas (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the federal bill to reduce mandatory minimum sentences is missing a few crucial words: “In Bill C-5, the federal government has reintroduced legislation to eliminate 20 mandatory minimum sentences and allow judges more discretion to impose conditional sentences (that is, strict house arrest instead of jail). Justice Minister David Lametti has been clear about the bill’s purpose: to tackle the overrepresentation of Indigenous people and Black Canadians in our prisons. “These statistics, this record, is shameful,” he said. It’s good legislation that will make the criminal justice system more fair. But it’s worth noting that, for a bill that is ostensibly about racial justice, every single provision in this bill is entirely race-neutral. One small change would make the bill far more likely to achieve its stated aim: expanding the language in Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code so that sentencing judges always have the background information needed to impose appropriate sentences on Black defendants.”

Vaughn Palmer (The Vancouver Sun) on the master class in communication that British Columbia’s agriculture minister, Lana Popham, is teaching: “The New Democrats rotated through four ministers of agriculture in the 1990s. The Liberals averaged a new minister every two years during their 16-year term. The John Horgan style of management is to appoint ministers and if they work out, leave them there, year after year. As a result, Popham has a wealth of connections with industry associations, farmers and the next generation already fretting over their chickens and cows. Anecdotes, however stirring, will only get you so far in politics. The post mortems will likely be critical of the government as a whole for its belated, uneven response to the disaster. In the days ahead, there will likely be many more frustrations and shortfalls, the minister’s good intentions notwithstanding. But a key job for a cabinet minister during a crisis is communicating. On that score these past few weeks, Lana Popham has been conducting a master class.”

Send along your political questions and we will look at getting answers to run in this newsletter. It’s not possible to answer each one personally. Questions and answers will be edited for length and clarity.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop