Politics Briefing: Trial of Canadians detained in China expected soon

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, held in custody in China for 822 days, are likely to face trial in China soon.
That’s according to the editor of Communist Party-run newspaper.
Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were seized by state security agents in China days after the 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver airport.
The Huawei executive is accused by U.S. prosecutors of bank fraud connected to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran – an allegation she denies – and is currently fighting extradition from Canada.
China’s ambassador to Canada has claimed “there’s no connection” between the imprisonment of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor and the arrest of Ms. Wanzhou.
But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, last week, denounced the arrest of the Canadians.
“It is obvious the Michaels were arrested on trumped-up national security charges days after we fulfilled our extradition obligations,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference. “Nothing the ambassador can say now will dissuade me from understanding that is the case.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Justin Trudeau said his office was aware in 2018 that a former military ombudsman told Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan about a complaint involving then-chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance.
Reporter’s comment, Janice Dickson: “Readers and political observers were surprised to hear former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne tell the national defence committee last week that Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan refused to look at evidence he was trying to show him regarding an allegation against then Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance. Mr. Sajjan has said that he disagrees with Mr. Walbourne’s testimony and he looks forward to testifying again before committee. The committee is expected to hear from Mr. Sajjan soon and it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about his meeting with Mr. Walbourne.”
China is a growing threat to Canadian interests in the Arctic because of its need for natural resources, a top Defence Department official warned.
Prince William has broken his silence on allegations of racism in the Royal Family raised by his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
Amid questions on the timing of the federal budget, Ontario’s Finance Minister says the province will deliver its 2021-2022 budget on March 24.
Despite a flat-out push by anti-abortion groups to get several proposals on abortion up for debate at next weekend’s Conservative convention, none are on the schedule for debate.
From the National Post: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has told the party caucus their convention next week can be a turning point for the party.
HarperCollins Canada says it has acquired the rights to a political memoir by former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould that will be published in October.
COVID-19
Faster-spreading and potentially deadlier variants of the coronavirus are now responsible for around 40 per cent of new cases in Ontario, a figure that experts say should be a warning to the entire country about the threat of a third wave that could outpace vaccinations.
Steini Brown, Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic prognosticator, pulls no punches
PRIME MINISTER’S ITINERARY
Prime Minister delivers statement in the House of Commons to mark the National Day of Observance for COVID-19, attends Question Period, and hosts a call with provincial and territorial premiers.
LEADERS:
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul makes an affordable-housing and homelessness announcement and remarks on the anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on confusion in Canada’s vaccine rollout: “While other countries are using 21st-century scanners and software to track and speed their vaccines, Canada is like a monk in a medieval monastery, hand-transcribing the Bible onto vellum.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s failures to deal with processing sexual-harassment cases in the military: “There are no proper authorities for handling a sexual-misconduct complaint against the officer at the top of the military chain of command. That’s an important thing to remember. It’s also important to remember why those proper authorities don’t exist: because Mr. Sajjan ignored repeated calls to establish them.”
Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on Meghan Markle, agent of royal change: “It is never a bad thing to remind privileged royals from whence their legitimacy derives. In that respect, Meghan’s very public takedown of her in-laws, no matter what you think of the timing or packaging, may end up doing the Windsors a favour by forcing them once again to embrace change.”
Don Braid (The Calgary Herald) on a possible political `spring honeymoon’ for Jason Kenney: “Kenney and his UCP are down, that’s for sure. But predictions of the premier’s ouster and electoral defeat in 2023 are way ahead of their time. Please check back in exactly two years.”
Andrew MacDougall (The Ottawa Citizen) on the necessity for Erin O’Toole to make the “moral case” for his party: “O’Toole can’t rely, like Stephen Harper did, on telling the kids to shut up and keep quiet in the back of the car until they get to their destination. Not that he’ll even be afforded the opportunity. If you believe the pre-briefings coming from the SoCons, the upcoming policy conference is going to feature some difficult, if not dirty, dancing for O’Toole. To keep things together, O’Toole must present his supporters with a more compelling plan, one that speaks to values and seeks to connect with voters, rather than transact with them.”
