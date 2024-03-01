Hello,

Tributes to former prime minister Brian Mulroney have poured in from across the political spectrum, from different generations of leaders and from various corners of the country and world since news of his death on Thursday evening at the age of 84. Plans are just beginning to come together for a state funeral.

By unanimous consent, the House of Commons adjourned right after the news went out. The House stayed dark on Friday, with the flag above flying at half-mast, in tribute to Mr. Mulroney.

The former prime minister was responsible for triumphs including free trade, political failures like Meech Lake, moral leadership such as the fight against apartheid, and unsavoury dealings that tarnished his reputation after he left office.

The common thread running through the attempts to weigh the legacy of the former prime minister is that, for better or for worse, Mulroney always swung for the fences

John Ibbitson’s sweeping obituary traces the Progressive Conservative leader’s considerable personal and political gifts, and the big thinking that characterized his political career:

“Quick-witted, far-sighted, able to blend impeccable logic with personal charm, Mr. Mulroney helped revive the Canadian economy, negotiated the most important trade agreement in the country’s history, reformed the nation’s finances, signed ground-breaking environmental agreements and helped lead the global fight against apartheid in South Africa.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

In photos: Brian Mulroney through the years: From signing the North American free-trade agreement to his final days in office, here is a visual tour of Mulroney’s political life and legacy.

International student numbers to be slashed in B.C., but public institutions shielded from reductions: British Columbia’s private colleges and universities will see their share of new international students slashed this year, while public postsecondary institutions will be shielded from reductions created by the federal cap on student visas.

Child-care waiting lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program: Child-care waiting lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons for March 1 is accessible here, but everything was suspended in observance of Mulroney’s death.

THE DECIBEL

There are increasing shortages in the skilled trades in Canada, and provinces and territories are desperate to get people to fill them – so, they’re turning to young people. There are programs across the country to get high-school students engaged in the trades, but Ontario has proposed the most radical solution yet – allowing students to leave high school early.

Today, The Globe’s education reporter Caroline Alphonso explains how provinces are trying to encourage young people into the trades, and why we might need to rethink the approach to what happens after high school.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sudbury at Health Sciences North to speak about the recently signed federal-provincial health care agreement, as well as delivering more remarks on the legacy of Brian Mulroney. In the afternoon, he visited a seniors community centre.

LEADERS

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh delivered remarks on Mulroney’s death in the foyer of the House of Commons.

TRIBUTE

Among many obituaries and meditations on Brian Mulroney’s career and legacy was The New York Times examining both his “statesmanship on what he called ‘great causes’” and “accusations of financial misdoing and influence-peddling” that dented his reputation after leaving office.

OPINION

Brian Mulroney spent a lifetime in admiration of, and in negotiation with, the United States

“Both William Lyon Mackenzie King (who had a strong relationship with Franklin D. Roosevelt) and Lester B. Pearson (who had a tumultuous relationship with Lyndon B. Johnson) lived in the United States before becoming prime minister. But neither had the easy affinity with Americans – the intuitive understanding of the country, its customs and outlooks, its totems and taboos – that Mr. Mulroney possessed.” - David Shribman

Brian Mulroney, Canada’s unabashed champion of free enterprise

“Brian Mulroney’s death on Thursday marked the passing of one of Canada’s greatest prime ministers. Mr. Mulroney was akin to Ronald Reagan in the United States and Margaret Thatcher in Britain. Mr. Mulroney’s perhaps most memorable achievement was being the first prime minister to lead what I like to call a pro-growth policy agenda in Canada.” - Jon Hartley

Brian Mulroney, the last great prime minister

“There have been 23 prime ministers since Confederation, but only a handful of those have a claim to greatness, to a legacy that outlasts headlines and becomes historic. Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister, is one of those few.” - Globe Editorial Board

Canada is no longer one of the richest nations on Earth. Country after country is passing us by

“At some point all this is going to shake Canadians’ sense of their place in the world. If you took a poll, I suspect you would find most Canadians still think of us as one of the richest countries on Earth: maybe fifth or sixth. And at one time we were. But we’re not any more.” - Andrew Coyne

Navalny’s funeral marked the end of an era of hope in Russia

“That so many Russians defied official pressure, and the possibility of arrest, to pay their respects to Mr. Navalny was a sign that there are still those who reject Mr. Putin’s authoritarianism and war-mongering. But the mood was understandably sombre, and a defeated air hung over both the mourning on the streets of Moscow and the online memorials set up by Mr. Navalny’s team.” - Mark MacKinnon

I was a broadcast journalist. Now, TV is the last place I go for news

“It breaks my heart to say this, but I understand why people don’t watch the legacy stations any more. If I’m being honest, the stories, tone and presentation are just not working. I have lots of other options, and they’re better. By 10 or 11 at night, I have all the information I need. We’re not going back to the 1960s – or the 1990s, for that matter.” - Wendy Mesley

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.