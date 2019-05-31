Politics Briefing: Trudeau and Pence talk trade, China and abortion

Good morning,
That was quite the visit.
U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was in Ottawa for a matter of hours on Thursday where he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and much was discussed.
The Vice-President made a personal appeal to Mr. Trudeau to bar Huawei Technologies from supplying gear to Canada’s next-generation 5G wireless networks. The Prime Minister made no commitments, but said the government is conducting a cybersecurity review.
As for the two Canadians currently detained in China, Mr. Pence said: “We are going to continue to urge China to release the Canadian citizens even as we deal with the larger economic and structural issues between the United States and China.”
In response, China’s foreign ministry said it hopes Canada understands the consequences of siding with the United States and doing its bidding.
Of course, Mr. Pence was in Ottawa largely to discuss the ratification of the new North American free-trade agreement (USMCA).
Mr. Pence assured the Prime Minister that the administration is working hard to get the treaty passed this summer. But U.S. President Donald Trump complicated matters Thursday evening, vowing to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5 per cent and potentially rising higher – a move that could spell chaos for USMCA ratification.
Mr. Trudeau also conveyed Canada’s concern about the recent passage of anti-abortion laws in the United States. Mr. Pence defended the Trump administration’s firm position against abortion.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The Senate has temporarily suspended the use of a private security company as it examines a sole-source contract that quickly and quietly grew from $24,000 to $95,000.
The federal government is coming under fire for allowing Irving Shipbuilding to claim an Alberta French-fry plant as an industrial benefit of a contract to build warships for the Canadian Navy.
Most members of the Liberal electoral district association in Jody Wilson-Raybould’s Vancouver-Granville riding have quit in light of the former cabinet minister’s decision to run for re-election this fall as an independent.
The B.C. Legislature was thrown into turmoil once again after the Speaker of the House had a private forensic team collect data from the computers of two senior legislative officers – the acting Clerk of the House and the acting Sergeant-at-Arms.
U.S. President Donald Trump angrily assailed special counsel Robert Mueller’s motives after Mr. Mueller bluntly rebuffed Mr. Trump’s repeated claims that the Russia investigation had cleared him of obstructing justice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t ready to impeach.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau, Pence and abortion: “[Trudeau] wants people to talk about abortion. He wants Canadians, especially pro-choice women, to talk about abortion rights in the United States, where five state legislatures have recently passed laws restricting abortion. He hopes that will make abortion an issue here, so he can use it against his Conservative adversary, Andrew Scheer. There’s nothing subtle about it.”
Chandran Nair (The Globe and Mail) on Canada-China relations: “Above all, Canada must remember that China is just as critical a partner to solving the world’s problems as the United States or Europe – if not more so if China’s economy continues to grow. If Canada wants to be a world leader in tackling global issues such as trade, security and climate change, it must learn to work with China, and not fear it.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on unions and government funds for media: “Unifor shouldn’t be representing journalists while also campaigning against a political party. In happier times, journalists’ unions knew better than to place their members in such a conflict of interest. But these aren’t happier times. Many journalists are either non-unionized or belong to labour conglomerates that don’t understand the special ethical obligations that newspaper writers and editors face.”
Elaine McCoy (The Globe and Mail) on the Senate and the tanker ban: “Passing legislation from the House of Commons should not be a perfunctory practice, carried out even when the evidence shows that lasting damage may be done. The Senate needs to fulfill its role and stand up for the constitutional rights of Canadians. It’s time to stop Bill C-48.”
Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the B.C. NDP: “On most fronts, the news couldn’t get much better for the NDP. But Mr. Horgan is not naive. He knows how quickly the tide of public opinion can turn. While he’s been on the job just shy of two years, he’s now one of the most senior first ministers in the country. That’s how significant the change rate in governments has been in the interim.”
