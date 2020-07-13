Politics Briefing: Trudeau apologizes for role in WE controversy

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly apologized for not recusing himself from a government decision to award the management of a $900-million program to WE Charity. Mr. Trudeau and his family have close ties to the charity, and his mother and brother have earned thousands of dollars from the group. As well, senior Liberals have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization.
“I’m particularly sorry because not only has it created unnecessary controversy and issues, it also means that young people who are facing a difficult time right now getting summer jobs, contributing to their communities, are going to have to wait a little longer before getting those opportunities to serve, and that’s frustrating,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.
The Prime Minister and others will appear before a House of Commons committee later this week to talk about the decision. WE Charity is no longer managing the program after the controversy came to light.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The federal government has extended the wage-subsidy program for businesses until December.
The novel coronavirus has spread quickly among migrant workers at many Canadian farms – particularly those in Ontario – and one reason may be the lax rule enforcement by federal inspectors during the early weeks of the pandemic.
Most of Ontario will move ahead to stage 3 of the province’s reopening protocol, except for Toronto and Windsor.
Conservative MP Leona Alleslev has resigned as deputy leader of the party and endorsed Peter MacKay for leader. Members are currently voting on a replacement for Andrew Scheer, with a new leader announced late August.
And Mr. Trudeau said he talked to U.S. President Donald Trump this morning, and warned the President against imposing tariffs on aluminum.
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on what we can learn from a committee hearing into the WE controversy: “It is implausible to believe that Mr. Trudeau asked WE Charity to pay his mother $250,000 in speaking fees, promising that in return he would one day pay them via a $19.5-million contract for managing a massive program in a pandemic. But it’s not unreasonable that Mr. Trudeau heard the student-grant idea and thought it would be neat if his buddies at WE took it on.”
Gloria Fung (The Globe and Mail) on China’s imposition of a national-security law in Hong Kong: “As one of a number of Canadians who have spoken out and organized rallies here calling attention to the brutal police response to Hong Kong’s peaceful protesters, I am now aware that if I visit Hong Kong or find myself in transit through its airport, I could be arrested and sent to China for trial, where the conviction rate is 99.9 per cent and the maximum sentence under this new law is life in prison. This is chilling news for the more than 200,000 Canadians of Hong Kong descent, many of whom initially fled in advance of worries over the 1997 handover, as well as their families.”
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail) on the Liberal climate plans during the pandemic: “It’s a reluctance that seems bizarre from the Liberals during a hugely pivotal moment in the climate-change fight, in which governments have their last best chance to spend big on meeting emissions reduction targets before a likely period of austerity kicks in. But it has something to do with internal cabinet politics.”
Michael Pal (The Globe and Mail) on how to hold an election during a pandemic: “If there is in-person voting, modifying polling stations as in South Korea would seem logical, though it would require necessary supplies to be available, which cannot be taken for granted given past disruptions. Expanding the times and locations for early voting would also disperse voters and minimize polling-station congestion.”
Kathy Brock (Ottawa Citizen) on how the government has fared in managing the pandemic: “The coronavirus exposed the strengths as well as areas of weakness and vulnerability among our democratic institutions. Yet the greatest challenge may lie ahead as our governments attempt to get society and the economy back on track in a more divided, uncertain and turbulent global environment.”
