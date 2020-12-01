Politics Briefing: Trudeau confirms confidence vote looming

Hello,
Just in case you were wondering, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed today that, yes, the fall economic statement will be a confidence matter.
“But I am reasonably confident that none of the opposition parties wants an election right now. We certainly don’t want one,” he told reporters, the latter being a sentiment he has expressed many times since he began governing with a minority last fall.
While the Liberals begin to negotiate with opposition parties for support, Mr. Trudeau will also in the coming days have to woo his unofficial opposition: the provinces.
Since time immemorial, premiers have complained about the inadequacies of federal health transfers, but the concerns are landing in Ottawa with renewed importance because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the high costs associated with fighting it.
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said that while there are immediate needs now, it does not lessen the long-term needs of the “after crisis” when COVID-19 is, hopefully, one day extinguished.
Mr. Trudeau will meet with premiers at a first ministers’ meeting next Thursday, Dec. 10.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canada should be in the “front row” of countries getting Moderna’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine, the company says. (Pending Health Canada approval.)
Canada’s economy saw a rebound in the third quarter, though it remains to be seen if that will be sustainable as the second wave of COVID-19 hits.
And many premiers saw their support rise in the early days of the pandemic, but according to the Angus Reid Institute’s polling that might be starting to come down to earth. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who was the only one not to get any bump, has seen his approval fall from 61 per cent in June, 2019, to 40 per cent this month.
Rita Trichur (The Globe and Mail) on the slow pace of a national childcare program: “For all its feel-good feminism, the sad truth is this government has a history of keeping women waiting when it comes to taking action on systemic injustices.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the fall economic statement: “This is less an economic statement than a promissory note, written in pencil. All sorts of things are hinted at, foretold, pledged or assured, but almost all of it is pushed off into the future – including a decent guess as to how much any of it is going to cost. Nothing is certain, not even the uncertainty. Everything is vague, especially the clear bits.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on how the statement tees up an election next year: “But [Justin] Trudeau’s Liberals have a minority government, subject to defeat any time, if they don’t pick an election date of their own choosing. A three-year program of extensive postcrisis spending can hardly be anything other than the backbone of their re-election manifesto. Certainly, when [Chrystia] Freeland is drawing up her spring budget, she’s going to have to think of it that way.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how help promised in the fiscal update falls short for long-term care homes: “For the homes currently or soon to be in the midst of an outbreak, these measures will come too late. The federal government did commit a seemingly substantial $740-million over the summer to address infection control in long-term, palliative and congregate care settings, and also deployed the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in the hardest-hit homes. But even three-quarters of a billion dollars is not enough to provide emergency relief to a system that has faced chronic neglect for decades – indeed, Ontario alone is spending $761-million just to build and renovate 74 homes. Nor has three-quarters of a billion dollars been enough to deliver the additional hands, space, rooms, equipment and other resources needed to mitigate the deadly consequences of the second wave on vulnerable populations.”
André Picard (The Globe and Mail) on the political rhetoric around vaccine production: “No matter how much politicians huff and puff and demand “straight answers,” there are still a lot more unknowns than knowns. Anyone who thinks they can circle dates on the calendar and say with any certainty when vaccination will begin and when it will be completed is a fool.”
