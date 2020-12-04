Politics Briefing: Trudeau demurs on possible Meng deal

Hello,
The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly working on a deal that would see Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s legal saga end, possibly with a deferred prosecution agreement.
Such a deal could also lead to the release of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were detained in China in an apparent retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest at the Vancouver airport.
The news was first reported last night by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on the possible deal when asked about it at his midday news conference.
“We’re going to continue to work as hard as we possibly can to bring these two Michaels home,” he told reporters. “It’s been extremely difficult for them, for their families and their loved ones. We will continue to stand up for Canadians in difficulty anywhere around the world.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Canadian employment appears to have ticked up again in November, but analysts warn the Statistics Canada measurements come from just before new lockdowns were ordered in the Greater Toronto Area.
The federal government may be slower locking in long-term low-interest debt than it planned on.
Provinces have about 10 days to get ready to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Canada’s ambassador to India was called on the carpet for Mr. Trudeau’s comments in support of farmers protesting the Indian government.
A dozen current and former Black public servants have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the federal government of systemic discrimination in denying career advancement to Black bureaucrats.
A big question for Canadian governments: When will it do something about videos of human trafficking and rape hosted by Canadian porn websites?
And if you’re a social-media influencer or video-game streamer who is making big bucks and not declaring them on your taxes, you better watch out – the Canada Revenue Agency is on to you.
Tanya Talaga (The Globe and Mail) on the failure to provide clean water for First Nations: “When [Marc] Miller spoke on Wednesday, he personally took responsibility for failing to meet the boil-water promise. But that is unfair. It is not just on him – it is on the entire country. By declining to come together and push for solutions that meet the scale of the crisis, Canadians have effectively and collectively dismissed this problem.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on fiscal management: “The point that has to be emphasized about this depressing picture is this: The feds aren’t the problem. Neither is the fiscal crisis we are rapidly approaching really about the pandemic or other short-term dilemmas. The real problem is long-term – and provincial. The federal debt-to-GDP ratio may have jumped 20 points in the space of a year but, barring a really catastrophic increase in interest rates, is still probably sustainable in the long term. The provinces are another story.”
John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on the economic anxieties fuelling movements like the anti-vaccine crowd: “A polarized economy, with lots of high-skilled jobs and lots of low-skilled jobs but fewer medium-skilled jobs with decent pay, creates a polarized society. It can produce the sort of populist, nativist backlash that brought Donald Trump to power as U.S. president.”
Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on Conservative MP Derek Sloan sponsoring an anti-vaccine petition in the House of Commons: “One would think Members of Parliament would be a little more circumspect about the type of health information (or misinformation) they elevate during a public health emergency, but perhaps Mr. Sloan’s government-imposed mandatory mask cut off blood flow to his brain, rendering it a sinister tool of government control after all.”
Sharan Aulakh (Edmonton Journal) on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s comments about COVID-19 spread: “Many within the South Asian community are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response. For the premier to selectively call out and chastise the South Asian community for seemingly shirking their responsibility in this pandemic betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of the different structural factors that shape how COVID-19 disproportionately impacts certain communities. It further perpetuates unfair and harmful narratives of the community.”
