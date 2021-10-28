Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left today for several days travel in Europe that will include participating in a pair of international summits.

Mr. Trudeau will be in the Hague on Friday for meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as part of a bilateral visit to the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, Mr. Trudeau will be in Rome for the G20 leaders’ summit. There, a statement from the PMO says, he will highlight Canada’s contributions to the global COVID-19 pandemic response, and economic recovery.

On Nov. 1-2, Mr. Trudeau will be in Glasgow for COP26, the 26th UN Climate Change Conference held to accelerate action toward the the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Paris Agreement, enacted in 2015, set goals that include reducing global greenhouse-gas emissions to limit the global temperature increase in this century to 2 degrees Celsius while pursuing efforts to limit the increase even further to 1.5 degrees.

Earlier this week, Canada’s new Environment Minister said he is expecting Canada will provide an example at COP26 to other countries.

“Recently, the International Monetary Fund said that if all G20 countries adopted a similar carbon-pricing system as we have in Canada, globally we would be two thirds of the way to meeting our Paris targets,” said Steven Guilbeault, appointed Minister of Environment and Climate Change this week.

“So I think Canada can contribute internationally. We have to do more in Canada just like we have to do more internationally and that’s the spirit that will guide us going into Glasgow next week.”

OTHER STORIES ON THE COMING SUMMITRY:

HOW G20 COULD AFFECT COP26 - If high-stakes climate talks are to succeed in Glasgow, the initial signs of progress may emerge this weekend when leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies hold their first face-to-face meeting in two years. Story here.

STUDY SETS THE STAGE FOR COP26 - A new analysis suggests the Liberal climate plan could meet Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions targets for the first time before the end of this decade. The study published today could give some heft to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s credentials as he heads to planned climate discussions at the coming G20 summit and United Nations COP 26 meeting. Story here.

CHINA AND CLIMATE CHANGE - China has submitted updated nationally determined contributions to fight climate change, a UN registry showed today, formally boosting headline emission-cutting pledges but offering nothing new ahead of climate talks in Glasgow.

LEGISLATORS MEETING BEFORE G20 PUSH FOR ACTION ON CHINA - An alliance of legislators from nearly 20 countries including Canada is meeting in Rome ahead of the Group of 20 summit to press world leaders to toughen their approach to China.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

BREAKING - B.C. PREMIER TO UNDERGO SURGERY - British Columbia Premier John Horgan said today he will undergo surgery on Friday on a growth in his throat. “[It] requires surgery tomorrow,” Mr. Horgan said in a statement available here. “Any further treatment will be determined after the surgery.” The NDP Premier said “out of an abundance of caution” he has appointed Public-Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as deputy premier to provide support, though Mr. Horgan plans to carry on with his duties.

O’TOOLE DETAILS CONSERVATIVE VACCINATION COMMITMENT - Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Wednesday that members of his party who enter the House of Commons once Parliament resumes will be vaccinated against COVID-19 – but he declined to say how many Conservative MPs have not yet received their shots. Story here.

POPE TO VISIT CANADA - Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada as part of the reconciliation process, bowing to years of pressure from Indigenous groups and Catholics appalled by rampant abuse in the country’s residential schools. Story here.

AXWORTHY RAPS LIBERAL CABINET CHOICES - Former long-time Liberal cabinet minister Lloyd Axworthy says his party risks losing “the only Liberal bastion in the Prairies” as criticism mounted over the Prime Minister’s decision to downgrade Manitoba’s influence in his cabinet. “I’m not happy with the fact there has been a bit of a bypass of our region,” Axworthy told the Winnipeg Free Press. Story here.

THRONE SPEECH OUTLINES SASKATCHEWAN AGENDA - Premier Scott Moe is looking to crack down on crime and foster economic growth as part of a legislative agenda with little new on public health, even as Saskatchewan remains enmeshed in a COVID-driven hospital crisis. From The Saskatoon StarPheonix. Story here

LIBERAL MPS EAGER FOR FIRST POSTELECTION NATIONAL CAUCUS MEETING - Some Liberal MPs say impatience is mounting among their colleagues as they wait for the first national caucus meeting since the election in September. From CBC. Story here.

PAUL LEADERSHIP VOTE UNDER WAY DESPITE HER RESIGNATION - A month after her resignation, Green Party of Canada members have started voting on whether to remove Annamie Paul as party leader in a process that will end on Nov. 25. From CBC. Story here.

NEW LIBERAL WHIP

The federal Liberals say Steven MacKinnon, member of Parliament for Gatineau, will serve as Chief Government Whip. The job includes ensuring enough members are present for debates and votes, determining which committees members sit on , and assigning seats and offices in the House.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister departs Ottawa for Amsterdam, and a bilateral visit to the Netherlands.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, in Ottawa, holds a news conference.

No schedules provided for other leaders.

THE DECIBEL

Parliamentary Reporter Marieke Walsh is on The Globe and Mail podcast to talk about the massive cabinet shakeup announced today. It’s accessible here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on why, all of a sudden, the Conservatives want to be the workers’ best friend: “Something is clearly going on. Any one of these proposals is worthy of broader discussion, especially as labour shortages caused by the pandemic persist. Some, like Ontario’s removal of barriers to entry for immigrants and greater scrutiny of outsourcing via temp agencies, are decades overdue. But the larger story is the shift in ideology in Conservative ranks. There is a simple reason for it. After adopting the populist tactic of accusing Liberals and others foes of being wealthy, self-serving “elites,” they’ve figured something out: that a growing number of blue-collar people are voting Conservative and, to get more of those voters, they have to offer them something more nourishing than resentment.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on Erin O’Toole tripping over his own stay-at-home plan for unvaccinated Tories: “Usually it takes Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole a day or two before he contradicts himself, but on Wednesday he did it in about 15 minutes. He went out to speak to reporters about whether Conservative MPs will get vaccinated but he was trying so hard to say one thing and make it sound like another that eventually, in French, he got his own answer wrong. The thing to note here isn’t that Mr. O’Toole misspoke when answering a question in his second language. What matters is why: He was trying to walk such a narrow tightrope of linguistic trickery that he tripped himself up.”

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on the price of cabinet inflation being the declining value of ministers: “A look at the current list of portfolios gives you some idea of the degree of superfluity involved. Most every country has a minister of finance, or something similar: the minister responsible for spending, taxes and, more generally, the economy. We have a minister of finance and a minister of revenue. And a minister of economic development. But not only a minister of economic development. We also have a minister of rural economic development. Plus six other ministers of economic development, in charge of seven different regional economic development agencies. With that many ministers assigned to it, you’d think the economy would be pretty well developed by now. We have a minister of labour and a minister of employment; a minister of defence and a minister of veterans’ affairs; a minister of Indigenous services and a minister of Crown-Indigenous relations; a minister of youth and a minister of children; a minister of health and a minister of mental health. A minister of sport and … well, a minister of sport, for goodness sake.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on how Justin Trudeau’s environmental focus could be NEP 2.0 in the eyes of Prairie voters: “In shaping his cabinet, Mr. Trudeau almost appeared to go out of his way to snub the Prairies. Winnipeg MP Jim Carr, once one of the most senior ministers in the Liberal government and the de facto liaison between that government and the West, has been dropped completely. Dan Vandal, also a Winnipeg MP, stays on as Northern Affairs minister, while Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault has been given Tourism. Both portfolios are minor, and no other Liberal MPs from Alberta or Manitoba have been put in cabinet (the Liberals were shut out in Saskatchewan). This despite Terry Duguid and Kevin Lamoureux in Winnipeg and George Chahal in Calgary (notwithstanding some unpleasantness about taking his opponent’s campaign materials) being available. When Mr. Trudeau fashioned his new cabinet, he left a lot of Prairie timber on the shelf.”

Robyn Urback (The Globe and Mail) on how Ontario’s tentative end date for vaccine mandates will disincentivize new vaccinations: “Premier Doug Ford accidentally sent a message last week to the millions of Ontarians who have so far resisted COVID-19 vaccination: Stay strong and keep your head and sleeves down; in as little as three months, you could be in the clear. Surely it wasn’t the intention of the province to give the unvaccinated a date after which their efforts to resist the shot will be rewarded (just 82 sleeps!). But that was the latent effect – the dumb consequence, if you will – of announcing that as of Jan. 17, 2022, Ontario could start lifting proof of vaccination requirements in settings such as bars and restaurants. By the end of March, if all goes according to plan, Ontario will lift all health and workplace COVID-19 safety requirements, including mask mandates and any remaining vaccine certificate programs.”

Marc-André Leclerc.(Le Journal de Montreal) on how Justin Trudeau is already preparing for the next federal election campaign: “On Tuesday, a journalist asked Justin Trudeau if he would be present during the next campaign. Without hesitation, Mr. Trudeau said, “YES!” He couldn’t say otherwise. Imagine if the Prime Minister had said no. This response would have totally overshadowed the appointment of its new Council of Ministers. It is unclear whether Justin Trudeau will be back for a fourth campaign, but it is clear that he has already laid the foundations for the Liberal quest for re-election. To win a majority, the Reds will have to make gains in Quebec. No wonder Mélanie Joly, Steven Guilbeault, Jean-Yves Duclos and Pablo Rodriguez got a promotion.”

Shannon Proudfoot (Maclean’s) on a new cabinet of serious people in charge of serious files: “[Prime Minister Justin Trudeau] He has built what looks like a grown-up cabinet, with smart and substantial people plugged into big and difficult roles – Anand, Guilbeault and Duclos being the most vivid examples, with the most relevant files for the moment – for which their skills and strengths are well-suited. The best legacy move at this point might be the one most difficult to execute because of how it contradicts all the demonstrable tendencies of this government to have everything orbit the political centre like a solar system: just give these smart people you picked the space to do their jobs. Having government ministers who can think and do, and talk (more or less) freely about that thinking and doing is good for everyone.

