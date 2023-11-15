Hello,

Vancouver police say they deployed 100 officers last night to deal with protesters chanting for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at a speakeasy where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was privately dining.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson said the swiftly assembled group of officers pulled in from across the city to allow Trudeau and his security detail to leave the restaurant.

“Certainly the fact that the Prime Minister was inside that restaurant heightened the need for us to respond, and we took action when we did respond to control that crowd, to prevent the crowd from encroaching on the restaurant, to push that crowd back when it became necessary,” Sergeant Steve Addison said today.

The Globe and Mail’s Mike Hager reports that protesters chanting “ceasefire now” and accusing the Prime Minister of “killing kids” confronted him twice yesterday: first storming inside celebrity restaurateur Vikram Vij’s eponymous restaurant in the centre of town to shout him out of the establishment before following him to a speakeasy in Chinatown, where 250 demonstrators surrounded the block.

Addison said at a press conference that his department had no reports of the first demonstration but scrambled 100 officers to ensure the leader could safely exit the speakeasy with his security detail amid the “pop-up protest.”

Addison called the police response quick and effective. “It allowed for the Prime Minister and his detail to leave the restaurant.”

Police say a 27-year-old man was arrested for assault after an officer was punched in the face and had her eyes gouged. She was treated for her injuries. Police are recommending criminal charges against the man. A 34-year-old man was arrested for obstructing police.

Trudeau was in Vancouver ahead of his departure today for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders’ meeting in San Francisco. Earlier in the day, he and Premier David Eby announced support from both governments for a $1-billion battery plant in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Trudeau on social media after Canada’s Prime Minister called on Israel to exercise “maximum restraint” in its war against Hamas. Story here.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Freeland, Singh talk competition law changes ahead of fall economic statement – Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both stressed the importance of competition law changes to address grocery prices ahead of Tuesday’s fall economic statement.

Crown delivers closing arguments at trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack – In a Windsor, Ont., courtroom, the Crown argued Nathaniel Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021, and should be convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Chief technology officer denies threats over ArriveCan, says he didn’t choose contractor – Minh Doan, who was vice-president and chief information officer at Canada Border Services Agency during the height of the pandemic, spoke publicly for the first time since he was accused of threats and lying to MPs by another high-ranking public servant.

Voters opt for change in majority of NWT ridings, as incumbents are ousted – Of 19 ridings in the legislative assembly, 12 will have new MLAs. The territory has a consensus government, meaning there are no political parties or party leaders.

Freeland pushes back against premiers’ demand for Ottawa to stop negotiating housing funding with cities – At issue is a $4-billion program known as the Housing Accelerator Fund, which channels federal money directly to cities that meet criteria facilitating development. Story here.

MLA’s federal candidacy ‘causing a strain … we didn’t need,’ says PEI Premier – Former MLA Jamie Fox, who has resigned his seat to run federally for the Conservatives, understood he could not campaign federally and be an MLA, says Premier Dennis King. “It was becoming more difficult for Jamie to have a foot in two camps.”

‘It’s a dramatic policy failure,’ former federal watchdog says of overrepresentation of Indigenous prisoners – Howard Sapers says the proportion of Indigenous prisoners has risen despite good guidance and advice on dealing with the problem, such as recommendations contained in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s report, published in 2015. Story here.

Trudeau to fly on new government Airbus plane for its inaugural international flight – The A330 is part of a group of nine Airbus planes that will replace Canada’s aging Polaris fleet, which has caused numerous travel headaches for Trudeau over the years, including most recently at the G20 Summit in India.

Liberals, NDP urge Conservatives not to stall citizenship rights for ‘lost Canadians’ – A Senate bill, supported by the Liberal government and now going through Parliament, seeks to reverse a change made by Stephen Harper’s government in 2009 that stripped second-generation children born abroad of their automatic right to citizenship. Story here.

THIS AND THAT

New ambassador to Russia – Sarah Taylor, Canada’s former ambassador to Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, is taking over as the ambassador to Russia. A statement from Global Affairs noted that since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Canada has suspended its bilateral co-operation with Russia and maintains only limited engagement with the country in multilateral forums.

Conservative ads – The federal Conservatives say they will run a national ad campaign on TV, radio and digital platforms to call for scrapping carbon pricing for all Canadians. In a statement, the party said the ads will cost $500,000, and seek carbon pricing exemptions on home heating for all Canadians as well as raise awareness of farmers who pay the carbon levy on natural gas and propane.

Commons and Senate on a break – The House of Commons is on a break until Nov. 20. The Senate sits again on Nov. 21.

Deputy Prime Minister’s day – Chrystia Freeland was in private meetings in the Montreal suburb of Mascouche, and was to visit a solar-energy company and hold a meeting with workers.

Ministers on the road – Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree, in Victoria, with Robert Nelson, Chief Councillor of Metlakatla First Nation, held a news conference on the Cloyah Bay Settlement Agreement. Also, in Port Renfrew, B.C., Anandasangaree made an announcement with Chief Councillor Jeff Jones, Pacheedaht First Nation. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, in Edmonton with Daniel Breton, chief executive officer of Electric Mobility Canada, discussed the federal government’s efforts to boost zero-emission vehicle production and adoption. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in North Vancouver, B.C., visited Seaspan Shipyards to provide an update on the progress of the Canadian Coast Guard’s Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel. Health Minister Mark Holland, in Winnipeg, announced $14.5-million funding to support community-based projects in the Prairies. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, in Toronto, with Ontario Children’s Minister Michael Parsa, made an announcement on the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Windsor, announced the launch of a new digital tool to support the electric-vehicle sector and its workers. Dan Vandal, minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, announced federal support, in Winnipeg, for jobs and small-business growth.

PRIME MINISTER’S DAY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders’ meeting. He was scheduled to meet with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and later hold a roundtable discussion on food affordability with Canadian and U.S. stakeholders. Trudeau was also scheduled to attend a welcome reception held by U.S. President Joe Biden and then attend a dinner with Canadian and U.S. leaders from government, business and the artificial intelligence field.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves François Blanchet is in Quebec on a tour of Rimouski and the Gaspé Peninsula from today through tomorrow.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a fundraising event at a private residence in the town of Kingsville in Southwestern Ontario.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding on Vancouver Island, attended private meetings and was scheduled to be in the riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith to meet with supporters.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Toronto, held a news conference and later met with community leaders for Transgender Awareness Week.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Kristian Coates Ulrichsen explains why the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Qatar is acting as mediator in the Israel-Hamas war. Ulrichsen is the fellow for the Middle East at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston. The Decibel is here.

TRIBUTE

Lorna Jackson – One of the early female announcers on national CBC Radio broadcasts in the 1970s, Jackson’s distinctive voice could be heard reading The World at Eight morning newscast, scripts for As It Happens and Quirks and Quarks, and listeners’ letters on Peter Gzowski’s Morningside. She also did voice-overs for television programs such as The Nature of Things. She died Nov. 4 in Toronto. Obituary here.

OPINION

The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on not hiding our history behind restrictive freedom of information laws: “The many problems with Canada’s freedom of information systems often centre on the present, the information governments should reveal about today’s issues but instead actively work to conceal. Those problems – and the many fixes, if there were the political will – are illuminated throughout The Globe and Mail’s series, Secret Canada, an investigation into the state of freedom of information across the country. But there’s another pernicious and generally overlooked element to restrictions on freedom of information: learning from Canada’s history.”

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the multimillion-dollar government app with a hole in the middle: “If you want to follow the parliamentary hearings where MPs are trying to determine who chose a two-person firm to build the ArriveCan app, it’s best to think of the whole question as a soft, chewy doughnut. As much as you eat around the edges of the truth, there is nothing in the middle.”

Konrad Yakabuski (The Globe and Mail) on how François Legault yearns to make Quebec richer than Ontario: “Quebec Premier François Legault has a singular pet peeve. Nothing seems to get his gander more than his province’s long-standing wealth gap with Ontario.”

Irwin Cotler and Noah Lew (Contributed to The Globe and Mail) on how the new axis of evil is attacking democracies worldwide: “There is a war being waged. No, not just a war between Russia and Ukraine, and not just a war between Israel and Hamas. Both of these battles are part of the same struggle – the war being waged against liberal democracies by the worst authoritarian regimes in the world today.”

Max Fawcett (The National Observer) on whether B.C. Premier David Eby is the federal NDP’s next leader-in-waiting: “If the federal NDP is looking for someone who can take them to the promised land of political power, they ought to have their eyes fixed squarely on Eby.”

