Politics Briefing: Trudeau expresses ‘profound regret’ for chiefs’ execution

It’s a dark chapter in Canada’s relationship with First Nations that remains a source of pain and anger for B.C.’s Tsilhqot’in people: Six war chiefs who were invited to attend peace talks with the British colonial authorities in 1864 were instead hanged for murder.

The deception ended the Chilcotin War, a bloody conflict near what is now the community of Quesnel. An influx of settlers into Tsilhqot’in territory had brought small pox, which wiped out an estimated 70 per cent of the First Nation’s population. In April, 1864, members of the Tsilhqot’in descended on a road crew camp and killed most of the workers, then forcibly removed other settlers from their lands.

Six current Tsilhqot’in chiefs were in the House of Commons yesterday to hear Prime Minister Justin Trudeau express “profound regret” as he formally exonerated the war chiefs more than 150 years after they were killed.

“As an important symbol of our commitment to reconciliation, we confirm without reservation that Chief Lhats’as?in, Chief Biyil, Chief Tilaghed, Chief Taqed, Chief Chayses, and Chief Ahan are fully exonerated of any crime or wrongdoing,” the Prime Minister said.

“We recognize that these six chiefs were leaders of a nation.”

Canada has joined a coordinated global effort to punish Russia by expelling diplomats from allied countries in response to a nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England. The United States and more than a dozen European countries, including Ukraine, were part of the joint effort. “The nerve agent attack in Salisbury, on the soil of Canada’s close partner and ally, is a despicable, heinous and reckless act, potentially endangering the lives of hundreds,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. “This is part of a wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour by Russia, including complicity with the Assad‎ regime [in Syria], the annexation of Crimea, Russian-led fighting in eastern Ukraine, support for civil strife in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, interference in elections, and disinformation campaigns.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office says it was wrong for Indian diplomats to interfere with a cultural festival near Toronto last year, in an attempt to downplay a pavilion representing the Punjab state of India.

The federal government is making it easier for doctors to prescribe heroin and methadone to treat opioid addiction.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says she’s willing to modify her controversial changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program – next year.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says a Federal Court of Appeal ruling that allows Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is a definitive victory. But the province is still awaiting a much more substantial ruling in a case involving First Nations, municipalities, the B.C. government and other opponents of the project.

A whistleblower who accused a U.K. data firm of using improperly obtained Facebook data for political campaigns is alleging a Canadian data firm participated in a plan to break U.K. election law during 2016’s Brexit referendum. Executives at the company, AggregateIQ, have vigorously denied any wrongdoing and insisted the company followed all election laws.

Ontario’s Liberals are promising $300-million over three years to support education for children with special needs.

A new tax designed to cool B.C.’s housing market hasn’t even been implemented yet and already the province’s NDP government is overhauling it to address backlash from British Columbian and Canadian vacation home owners. The province has excluded areas that are popular with cabin owners, cut the rate for Canadians who live outside B.C. in half, and protected British Columbians with tax credits.

The book A Matter of Confidence by B.C. journalists Rob Shaw and Richard Zussman takes readers inside story of one the most tumultuous and unpredictable years in the province’s history. An election produced a minority BC Liberal government, followed by a power-sharing deal and confidence vote that allowed the New Democrats to take power. Rod Mickleburgh says it’s a must-read: “A well-written, compelling and fast-paced narrative that does ample justice to the unprecedented circumstances that yielded such a seismic shift in B.C.’s political landscape.”

Britain’s Labour Party is demanding that parliament have the final say on the Brexit deal.

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his family in a corruption case involving Bezeq, the country’s telecom giant. Mr. Netanyahu allegedly promoted regulations in support of the country in return for favourable coverage from Bezeq’s news site.

An appeals court in Brazil unanimously upheld the decision to reject former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva’s appeal of his conviction on charges of corruption.

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, will remain jailed during his extradition case.

And Malaysia is tabling a bill that would outlaw fake news, with punishments of 10 years in jail and hefty fines.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the expulsion of Russian diplomats: “That’s why the U.S. move to expel 60 diplomats, as part of a concerted action with other Western nations, is critical: It signals that Mr. Trump’s America is willing to push back at Moscow, and impose consequences for its actions. The problem is that U.S. allies can’t be sure Mr. Trump will stick with it.”

Chantal Hébert (Toronto Star) on possible premier Doug Ford: “A Tory victory in June would not just put the two governments on a collision course on carbon pricing and climate change. With Ford in the premier’s office, Trudeau would probably have no Ontario buy-in for his plan to create a national pharmacare program or for his signature promise of a different relationship with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post) on the Canada Summer Jobs controversy: “The unseriousness that is the distinguishing feature of this government takes many forms...but among them is a fanatical seriousness on certain issues, a dogmatic insistence on its position, as intense and unyielding as its commitment to others has proved cynical and transitory. I think this is a better explanation for the latest exploding cigar the Liberals have lit for themselves — the sudden demand that church groups and other organizations seeking to hire students under the Canada Summer Jobs program must first ‘attest’ that their ‘core mandate’ respects ‘reproductive rights’ — than the alternative theory: that this was part of some fiendish plot to flush out the anti-abortionists in the opposition, polarize opinion, and rally women to the Liberal flag.“

John Stackhouse (The Globe and Mail) on the future of jobs: “The need to develop skills for the future is one of the few issues that may unite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May as they confront an emerging world of work whose challenges transcend borders and ideologies. But they’re at risk of focusing too much on the current season of job creation – cue the politicians trumpeting record low unemployment – while missing the storm clouds of disruption on the horizon.”

Margaret Wente (The Globe and Mail) on Stormy Daniels: “No, Stormy Daniels will not bring down Donald Trump. But in a world where the bully in the White House too often gets his way, it’s inspiring to see him bested, for once – and by a woman, too. ”

Sarah Kendzior (The Globe and Mail) on threats, bribes and silence: “he most significant aspect of the Stormy Daniels case is not the sexual relationship, which she says was consensual – a rather novel concept given the many allegations of sexual assault levelled at Mr. Trump. What matters is the Trump team’s alleged use of non-disclosure agreements, payoffs, and threats to intimidate a target into silence – allegations that Mr. Trump and his enthusiastic backers have had to defend for decades. By refusing to stand down, Ms. Daniels provides valuable insight into how Mr. Trump maintains power – and prompts disturbing questions about what those who are too scared to speak might have to say.”

Niall Ferguson (The Globe and Mail) on Orwell and Facebook: “The smartphone is our telescreen. And, thanks to it, Big Zucker is watching you – night and day, wherever you go. Unlike the telescreen, your phone is always with you. Unlike the telescreen, it can read your thoughts, predicting your actions before you even carry them out. It’s just that Big Zucker’s 24/7 surveillance isn’t designed to maintain a repressive regime. It’s just designed to make money.” (for subscribers)

