Politics

Politics Briefing Newsletter

Politics Briefing: Trudeau extends a hand to energy workers

Chris Hannay
Hello,

Energy is one of many sectors urging the federal government for more assistance, and Justin Trudeau delivered today, in part.

The Prime Minister announced more than $2-billion in funds this morning to serve twin goals of employing energy workers who have lost their jobs, and fighting climate change. The government will direct $1.7-billion to cleaning up orphan oil-and-gas wells in Western Canada, and another $750-million to finance methane reduction.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has asked for much more help, said it was a good start. “This is critical to getting thousands of people in the energy sector back to work immediately,” he posted on Twitter.

While today’s funds may help those who work in the sector, the companies themselves are still struggling. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the energy industry like all others, and the Russia-Saudi-Arabia machinations last month put the price of a barrel of oil down to that of a (slightly pricey) cup of coffee. As a result, Canadian oil companies are cutting their dividends and executives are buying back shares with their own (or borrowed) money.

The oil industry has asked the federal government to freeze the carbon tax and stop new regulations aimed to reduce emissions. Given today’s pro-environment program, it seems unlikely Ottawa will deliver on those asks.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY’S HEADLINES

About 125 members of the military who have medical training are going into Quebec’s long-term care homes. The Forces are helping because those facilities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said deaths in those homes are the reason why more Canadians are dying of the virus than experts had predicted.

China is coming under renewed scrutiny from other countries about the accuracy of its case numbers. The city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated, revised up its death figures today, adding more than another thousand deaths to the rolls to reach 3,869.

And it’s been 100 days since the Iranian military shot down a passenger plane in their airspace. (Yes, it happened that recently – 2020 has been quite a year.) Canada and other countries who lost citizens in the crash are preparing to meet with an Iranian negotiator to work out compensation for the families of the victims. About half of the 176 on board were Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on the unknowns of the pandemic: “As Canadians watched the numbers about the new coronavirus escalate – the cases, and deaths, and patients in intensive-care beds – we didn’t see the current epicentre of the problem clearly. Collectively, we failed to understand the fatal spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities for seniors.”

Doug Saunders (The Globe and Mail) on whether the world will still be closed off after COVID-19: “The closing of borders, the embrace of compliant national solidarity, the retreat of multilateralism – nationalists dreamed of those things happening because citizens would rise en masse to demand them. Instead, they’re emergency measures, greeted with dread by a battered and mourning public, amid a vista of mass graves and ruined livelihoods.”

Shachi Kurl (Ottawa Citizen) on whether Canadians will rush back to their old ways when precautions lift: “The prospects of taking public transit, attending a conference or a indulging in a sweaty workout at a spin studio seem daunting. Most say they’ll wait and see for a while before resuming their lives, even if their provincial government says it’s OK.”

Scott Reid (The Globe and Mail) on the role that political aides play in crisis: “In usual times, the risk is that government initiatives might be sloppy or too permissive – bypassing those who need help the most and rewarding those who do not. This teaches policy-makers to be cautious and incremental, resisting political staff who might urge more expansive or hasty action. But in times of crisis, this dynamic is reversed. To help those in need, governments must respond creatively, quickly and with scale, even if that invites some sloppiness. Political staff are therefore needed to nudge policy-makers beyond their usual place of comfort and to produce more inventive options.”

Andrew MacDougall (Maclean’s) on the wake-up call: “Looking back, nothing of much import was discussed in the last election. Forget global pandemics, health care writ large was largely ignored, other than the habitual cries about health transfer funding and a sprinkle of pharmacare. Nor was there much talk of global supply chains or the pay of frontline workers. Everything was instead fought on the margins (see: camping). In a world where war, disease and famine are common, Canada could afford to indulge in the narcissism of its small differences. Well, say goodbye to all that.”

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

