Politics Briefing: Trudeau government cancels WE Charity contract to deliver $900-million student grant program

Hello,
Youth Minister Bardish Chagger announced Friday morning that the government has cancelled the $900-million contract with WE Charity to run a student volunteer program.
The government announced last week that the new Canada Student Service Grant would be administered by WE Charity, an international charity that organizes large-scale WE Day events for young people that frequently feature Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as keynote speakers.
The deal was quickly criticized as cronyism by opposition and questions were raised about how the charity would manage the program, its plans to hire hundreds of volunteers for itself through the program it would also be administering, and plans to pay teachers to recruit students. Until today, the government had defended the organization and its decision to award the charity the massive contract.
“This is a mutually agreed upon decision. The Government of Canada and WE Charity will work together to ensure that the volunteers who have applied and been placed won’t be adversely affected. WE Charity has also decided to return any funds that had already been received,” said Ms. Chagger in a statement.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, usually written by Chris Hannay. Janice Dickson is filling in today. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you’re reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
The RCMP say a man who rammed his truck through a gate at Rideau Hall Thursday was loose on the grounds with a gun for 13 minutes before police laid eyes on him. Deputy Commissioner Mike Duheme says the man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences today and have a bail hearing.
Canada says it will no longer allow people to be extradited to Hong Kong and will block the export of sensitive military goods to the former British colony. Foreign Affairs Minister François Philippe Champagne said Canada is taking these actions because of the harsh new national security legislation that China has imposed on Hong Kong which critics say will eliminate the autonomy Beijing had promised it would enjoy until 2047.
The Canadian government is so far giving no indication that it’s prepared to make special accommodations to welcome a possible exodus of Hong Kongers after China imposed a new security law on the former British colony. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signalled on Thursday that his government may follow Britain in offering visas to Hong Kong citizens after China passed a law granting Beijing sweeping new powers to crack down on dissent in the Asian city.
Philip Calvert (The Globe and Mail) writes that Canada, and the world, must respond to China’s ominous actions in Hong Kong: “The passing of a national security law for Hong Kong this week in the National People’s Congress of China is a turning point in Beijing’s relations with the world. This legislation, which becomes part of the Basic Law governing Hong Kong’s status as a Special Administrative Region of China, puts in place broad security measures that restrict long-standing freedoms. It guts the city’s autonomy, violates their 1984 treaty with Britain on Hong Kong’s handover to China and undermines the principle of “one country, two systems,” which Deng Xiaoping saw as the only avenue to peaceful unification. This is a historic test of resolve that warrants a vigorous and concrete response, including from Canada.”
Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on dying freedom in Hong Kong: “Oh, by the way, Hong Kong just disappeared. You may have been distracted by other things, what with Canada Day celebrations and baseball’s pending return and all. Certainly you would not have been disturbed by anything your government did or said about it. But it is true: What once was the world’s freest city, a glittering tribute to the human spirit, has just been swallowed whole by Communist China, as surely as if troops and tanks had invaded.”
Lauren Dobson-Hughes (The Globe and Mail) writes that education is a human right, but it certainly hasn’t been a COVID-19 priority: “Education is a human right. But you would not know this in most of Canada, where lockdowns are ending, people are returning to work, and patios and nail salons are open, all while parents are hearing that children might only be attending school a couple of days a week in the fall – if schools open at all.”
Paul Wells (Macleans) on Justin Trudeau versus the old boys: “Here’s an odd thing about this interview Brian Mulroney gave The Globe the other day about Canada and China. As interventions from foreign-policy heavyweights of a certain age go, this one was actually pretty good for Justin Trudeau. The main question at hand on the Canada-China file is whether Canada should proceed with extradition hearings for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, or hand her over to Beijing in return for the release of jailed Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Mulroney is Team Trudeau on this question—so much so that he says he feels bad about proposing, a year ago, that Jean Chrétien fly to China to sort things out.”
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop