Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russian diplomats in Canada are spreading propaganda about Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, but he is hesitant to expel them because he’s concerned retaliation from the Kremlin would undermine the information-gathering work performed by the Canadian embassy in Russia.

“There will always be a tit-for-tat approach from the Russians on this,” he told reporters Wednesday in Ottawa.

“I am just not sure the symbolic gesture of excluding Russian diplomats from what they are doing in Canada is worth the cost of losing our diplomats in Moscow.”

TODAY'S HEADLINES

DEFENCE PACT EXPANDS SCOPE TO HYPERSONIC MISSILES AND ELECTRONIC WARFARE – A defence pact among three of Canada’s allies that Mr. Trudeau has dismissed as merely a submarine sale arrangement expanded its scope on Tuesday to include two major security threats: hypersonic missiles and electronic warfare. Story here.

QUESTIONS RAISED ABOUT OTTAWA’S BLACK ENTREPRENEURSHIP LOAN FUND – The federal government’s Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund has only approved about 100 out of 16,000 applications, a situation that has caused financial distress for some of those waiting for funds. Ottawa announced the loan fund last May as a way to help Black business owners who require capital, which has been a long-standing barrier for some in the community. Story here.

NEW SPORT INTEGRITY COMMISSIONER – Canada has a new sport integrity commissioner whose job will be to oversee independent investigations into allegations of abuse and maltreatment in sport at a time when athletes are increasingly speaking out. Story here.

OTTAWA TO APPROVE BAY DU NORD PROJECT: CBC – The federal government will formally approve the Bay du Nord offshore oil megaproject after markets close at 4 p.m. ET, CBC News has learned from multiple sources who are not authorized to speak publicly. Story here from CBC. Additional details here.

TRUDEAU INVITES MEXICAN PRESIDENT TO SUPPORT UKRAINIAN VICTIMS OF WAR – Mr. Trudeau has invited Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take part in an event supporting Ukrainian victims of the conflict with Russia, amid criticism that Mexico has been too accommodating to Moscow. Story here.

ADDITIONAL CANDIDATE SEEKING LEADERSHIP OF SASKATCHEWAN NDP – Saskatoon lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey, a self-described “Métis lawyer, researcher community organizer, and climate justice activist,” has launched a bid to lead the Saskatchewan NDP. Story here.

THE FEDERAL BUDGET

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the federal budget – the first since the 2021 federal election – on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. There’s a Globe and Mail preview here on what to expect.

SINGH BRIEFED ON BUDGET – Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he has received an advance briefing on Thursday’s budget and expects to see “first steps” toward national dental care and other NDP priorities. Story here.

LIBERAL GOVERNMENT PRESSED TO DEAL WITH HOME PRICES, AFFORDABLE HOUSING – The Liberal government is under pressure to address soaring home prices and Canada’s affordable-housing problem in Thursday’s budget. Two years into the pandemic, the typical national home price is 52 per cent more expensive and the shortage of rentals have spread to smaller cities. Victoria, Halifax, Gatineau and Peterborough, Ont., are dealing with historically low vacancy rates of around 1 per cent. Story here.

CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RACE

ALLESLEV IS RUNNING – Former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev, who joined the party after crossing the floor from the Liberals, has announced a bid to lead the Conservatives. Ms. Alleslev declared on Wednesday her interest in the job during a news conference on Parliament Hill that the former member of the armed forces opened with a call for a moment of silence for the dead in the Ukraine. She said she is aiming to inspire and unite Canadians, and touted her experience in the private sector, where she owned an adventure and tourism operation in Temagami and the military where she served as a logistics officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Ms. Alleslev was first elected as a Liberal MP in 2015 in the riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, joined the Conservatives in 2018 and was re-elected as a Conservative in 2019. She served as deputy Conservative leader until July, 2020. She was defeated in the 2021 election. Ms. Alleslev said she has been working behind the scenes until now to be ready to enter the race amid other candidates, who have already been on the campaign trail. “Simply because I decided to wait until now to announce doesn’t mean that I haven’t been doing all of the work that the other candidates have been doing. Even more to that point, I am an old-school logistician so I believe that time saved is in planning; so I wanted to make sure I had a strong foundation before I publicly announced so I would say I am not behind.”

THIS AND THAT

TODAY IN THE COMMONS – Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, April 6, accessible here.

THE DECIBEL

On Wednesday’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Globe and Mail investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle talks about work she has done with reporter Tom Cardoso on why Canadian hospitals are facing a capacity crisis expected to remain long after the pandemic is over. What she found, Robyn explains, is how the very foundation of Canada’s universal health care system led to the problems that plague it today. The Decibel is here.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

The Prime Minister held private meetings, and spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Mr. Trudeau also attended the national caucus meeting, attended question period, and was scheduled to hold a meeting with Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet was scheduled to attend question period.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh attended the NDP national caucus meeting and was scheduled to attend question period.

No schedule released for other party leaders.

PUBLIC OPINION

ALBERTA VOTERS WANT NEW UCP LEADER – Alberta voters would be more inclined to cast a ballot for the United Conservative Party with a new leader, according to a survey published Tuesday. Story here from CBC.

OPINION

Andrew Coyne (The Globe and Mail) on how the era of big government is over and the era of bigger government has begun: “Federal program spending, for example, which was originally scheduled (as of the 2020 fiscal update) to fall from $637-billion in fiscal 2021 to a “mere” $386-billion in the fiscal year just begun, is now (as of last fall’s fiscal update) projected to come in at $424-billion. But of course that was before a lot of things: before the war in Ukraine, before the NDP-Liberal pact, and before inflation really started to scare the wits out of central banks. Thursday’s budget will undoubtedly pencil in a much higher figure, for this year and the years to come. And, as we have learned, those estimates are in themselves likely to be underestimates, deliberate or otherwise.”

John Ibbitson (The Globe and Mail) on Canada being ready to increase its defence spending, but not ready to seriously restore the military: “Thursday’s budget will almost certainly include increased funding for defence. Do not expect that increase to signal a new and sustained commitment to restoring Canada’s rundown military. Canadians feel safe. As long as they feel safe, they will not sacrifice. They will vow to stand with Ukraine, condemn alleged Russian war crimes, offer shelter to refugees. But as Adam Chapnick, a professor of defence studies at the Royal Military College observes, “we aren’t in the mental headspace to have a serious conversation,” about defence spending, “and our elected representatives aren’t in the headspace to have it either.”

Gary Mason (The Globe and Mail) on the West having failed to draw a line on Russia’s invasion: “Where is the line that needs to be crossed? What is the point at which the West says to Russia: enough? It seems like there isn’t one, and Russian President Vladimir Putin knows that as long as he doesn’t initiate a nuclear attack, Western democracies are not going to get their hands dirty in Ukraine. That even in the face of evidence Russian troops are carrying out what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called genocide, the best the West will do is offer condemnation and threaten further sanctions. Further sanctions? Were we saving some for a rainy day? Were the atrocities already being committed in Ukraine not enough to level every sanction available?”

Andrew MacDougall (The Ottawa Citizen) on challenges facing Jean Charest and company as they try to slow down the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut: “Former Quebec premier Jean Charest might share his initials with the world’s most famous carpenter but he’s going to need to construct bigger miracles than turning water into wine if he hopes to overtake Pierre Poilievre in the Conservative leadership race. In case you hadn’t noticed, Poilievre has been pulling enormous crowds as he tours the country in support of his bid. There were hundreds in Ottawa, the GTA and Winnipeg, more than 1,000 in Windsor, and the same again in Lindsay (a community of only 20,000). On a Sunday. To a Conservative membership fed up with losing, Poilievre is something akin to a religion. Poilievre’s numbers would be something during a general election, with the entire national heft of the Conservative Party of Canada swinging into action. That he’s drawing such crowds on his own during the mid-mandate doldrums, with much of the world’s attention focused on Ukraine, is even more impressive.”

Josie Sabatino and Rob Currie-Wood (The National Post) on how new Conservative leadership rules are incentivizing candidates to go negative: “Poilievre’s team has made a tremendous gamble in adopting a combative communications plan. By labelling other Conservative leadership aspirants as liars, untrustworthy or worse, the risk is that Liberals could use this to sow further divisions within the party. In the event the strategy does pay off, however, Poilievre will be in a much stronger position to lead, one not possessed by former leaders Andrew Scheer or Erin O’Toole, for their victories only came after consolidating down-ballot support. Securing a mandate on the first ballot may prove to be the essential ingredient for instilling the culture of discipline that helped former prime minister Stephen Harper bring the Conservatives to power.”

