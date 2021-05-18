Politics Briefing: Trudeau knew of allegations against Fortin weeks ago

Hello,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knew “a number of weeks ago” about allegations of misconduct that prompted the removal of Major-General Dany Fortin from his duties as head of Canada’s vaccination rollout.
However, Mr. Trudeau told a news conference on Tuesday that he did not receive many details, a situation he deemed appropriate to avoid any intervention in the investigation into the matter.
“It is not my role nor my office’s role to oversee this process,” said the Prime Minister.
Of the entire turn of events, Mr. Trudeau said, “This is also not an ideal situation to be in, particularly in this moment of crisis, in this moment of importance on the vaccine rollout, but it is really, really important that we have proper processes in place, and that any concerns be followed up on.”
The Prime Minister said it’s important to note that Canada’s vaccination effort is continuing under Maj.-Gen. Fortin’s successor, Brigadier-General Krista Brodie. “It’s in excellent hands,” he said.
Ottawa Bureau Chief Robert Fife and Kristy Kirkup report on the allegations against Maj.-Gen. Fortin and his removal.
Asked if knows about other investigations underway, the Prime Minister said his team has been apprised of some, but “not necessarily in all cases” so he could not provide numbers.
“But what we have seen over these past months is that there is a pattern and there is a culture of unacceptable actions in the military that have gone on for far too long,” he said. “It is going to be a difficult process for the military to transform its culture but we know, everyone knows, it is time.”
TODAY’S HEADLINES
LINE 5 WARNING - Canada warned against the United States shutting down Enbridge Line 5, a crucial petroleum supply for Ontario and Quebec, on the eve of talks regarding the new NAFTA deal.
QUEBEC COVID-19 - Quebec Premier François Legault will lead a news conference today, announcing the easing of some pandemic restrictions. Details here from CBC.
LEWIS RUNS - Avi Lewis, the grandson of a former leader of the federal NDP and son of a former leader of the Ontario NDP, has announced he will run for the New Democrats in the federal riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country.
SOHI LAUNCHES BID TO BE EDMONTON MAYOR - Former federal Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi has announced he is running to be Edmonton’s next mayor, succeeding Don Iveson, Mr. Sohi is the 10th candidate in the race. The Edmonton Journal’s Keith Gerein looks here at the “game-changing” impact of Mr. Sohi’s entry into the race, and challenges the candidate faces defining his own political brand after being a federal Liberal.
WANTED: ENERGY ADVISORS - The federal government is looking to train 2,000 more people to do energy audits as it tries to get a new green home renovation program off the ground.
THE FALCON AND THE B.C. LIBERALS - Former B.C. Liberal finance minister Kevin Falcon – he came second in the 2011 leadership race that vaunted Christy Clark to the premier’s office – is returning to politics in a bid to lead the party as members prepare to choose a new leader next year. Details here. In a tweet last night, Mr. Falcon said the provincial Liberal party – which has no official ties to its federal counterpart – needs to change its name. Vaughn Palmer of the Vancouver Sun explains here why Mr. Falcon, despite his baggage, would be a “relentless foe” for Premier John Horgan and his governing New Democrats.
PRIME MINISTER'S DAY
Private meetings. Virtual summit on the Financing of African Economies hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Mr. Trudeau delivers an address on COVID-19 situation and holds a news conference. He also virtually meets with Vaccine Hunters Canada.
LEADERS
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a media availability on COVID-19, meets with the National Right to Housing Network and the Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation. He also participates in a virtual roundtable on the 2021 federal budget hosted by the Network for the Advancement of Black Communities.
OPINION
The Globe and Mail Editorial Board on Canada about to out-vaccinate the Americans: “No one should get complacent, because there’s still a lot left to be done – on vaccinations, public-health measures and a host of other issues – before COVID-19 is beaten. There’s hard work ahead, and we’ll have more to say later this week on the many smart steps that need to be taken to get Canada to the finish line. But this country is, suddenly, a lot closer to the end of the pandemic than to the beginning.”
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail) on whether New Democrats are now ready for Avi Lewis’s Leap: “Mr. Lewis, after all, is running in a riding the NDP has never won, but where the combined NDP and Green vote would be enough to win in 2019. He figures if he can win over some Green voters, disaffected Liberals, and inspire some alienated folks to vote, he can win. In effect, he is arguing that the Leap that seemed to scare the party in 2016 makes good NDP strategy in 2021.”
John Ivison (National Post) on lessons for the Liberals in the exit of Hamilton-area MP Bob Bratina: “To lose someone like Bratina should send alarm bells ringing in the Liberal hierarchy. He is the kind of common-sense, practical politician who represents the views of the silent majority of Canadians. In Bratina’s words, his immigrant father advised him he should live within his means, make the most of what he has, and do what he can for himself. His party has drifted a long way from those ideals, as it has from another on which it was first elected in 2015: giving Canadians a voice in Ottawa.”
Tom Mulcair (Montreal Gazette) on why Quebec can’t unilaterally amend the Constitution to advance its planned language reforms: “The Coalition Avenir Québec argument goes something like this: Section 45 of the 1982 Constitution states that “the legislature of each province may exclusively make laws amending the constitution of the province”. They claim this would allow them to declare Quebec a nation and make French “the only official language of Quebec” and put that in the Constitution, without asking anyone. There are a few problems with that.”
