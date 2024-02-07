Hello,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is lumping together federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as united in efforts to take away the rights of youth to make decisions about their health.

Trudeau’s comments came today hours after Poilievre offered his most detailed comment to date on aspects of Alberta’s controversial new plan, announced by Smith, to limit transgender medical treatments for youth.

“What Mr. Poilievre and Ms. Smith are proposing is to take away the rights of parents and their kids to make the right choices for them with their doctors,” Trudeau told journalists as he arrived for Question Period at the House of Commons.

“We don’t think governments should be doing that. Our government will always stand up for the most vulnerable, including our trans youth.”

As Poilievre arrived for this week’s meeting of the Conservative caucus, he said he opposes the use of puberty blockers for minors, a clarification of his views on transgender medical care.

Trudeau added that his government will do whatever it takes to protect the most vulnerable, but did not provide any details on exactly what his government might do.

This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Ian Bailey. It is available exclusively to our digital subscribers. If you're reading this on the web, subscribers can sign up for the Politics newsletter and more than 20 others on our newsletter signup page. Have any feedback? Let us know what you think.

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Former RCMP intelligence director Cameron Ortis sentenced to 14 years for breaching secrets law: With a pretrial custody credit of seven years, presiding judge Justice Robert Maranger said that Ortis will spend seven years in prison.

Trudeau Foundation probe can’t rule out possibility Chinese donations part of ‘influence scheme’ targeting Ottawa: The probe concluded the foundation’s handling of tax receipts related to Chinese donations violated the Income Tax Act, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brother, Alexandre, broke internal rules and policies by accepting a $200,000 donation pledge without authorization. Story here.

Five arrested after environmental protesters spray paint Prime Minister’s Office: Cleaning crews were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office building shortly before 11:30 a.m. to begin removing the graffiti from its entrance and an affected plaque. The building is the working headquarters for the Prime Minister and the cabinet.

Canada posts surprise trade deficit in December: The deficit of $312-million in December came as exports were dragged down by cars and crude oil while imports edged up because of a record rise in consumer goods, data showed today.

Minister pushes back on opposition criticism over the country’s soaring auto thefts: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the idea the federal government alone can stop the problem in communities across Canada is disingenuous.

Saskatchewan cabinet ministers announce exit (Regina Leader-Post): Four members of cabinet say they will not be running in the next election set to occur by Oct. 28.

Pickering councilor faces backlash after penning op-ed criticizing Black History Month celebrations (CBC): In the op-ed, which was published online, Councillor Lisa Robinson denounced the idea of celebrating Black History Month, arguing that “the race to equality is not the celebration of one race over another.”

TODAY’S POLITICAL QUOTES

“When I am Prime Minister, you will be shocked with the speed with which I will axe the tax” - Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, during a news conference on Parliament Hill, regarding his plans for carbon pricing.

“I put him on notice that we expect that by March first. If not, there will be repercussions” - Jagmeet Singh recounting a meeting with Mr. Trudeau, during which the NDP Leader restated his expectation of pharmacare legislation by March 1.

THIS AND THAT

Roster of guests at car-theft summit: Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc shed some light today on the guest list for Thursday’s federal summit on auto theft being held in Ottawa. On Parliament Hill, he told journalists Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will attend along with Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer. Also, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme is attending along with Erin O’Gorman, the president of the Canada Border Services Agency and Martin Imbleau, president and chief executive officer of the Port of Montreal.

Conservative auto-theft motion defeated: A Conservative motion on auto theft denouncing the Liberal government’s approach to the file was voted down this afternoon, with 148 votes for it and 179 votes against.

Today in the Commons: Projected Order of Business at the House of Commons, Feb. 7, accessible here.

Deputy Prime Minister’s Day: Chrystia Freeland, in Ottawa, attended the Liberal caucus meeting and, as part of pre-budget consultations, was scheduled to meet with Black community leaders.

Commons committee highlights: Rachel Curran, public policy head for Canada at Meta Platforms Inc., along with John Weigelt, chief technology officer for Microsoft Canada Inc., and other witnesses appeared before the industry and technology committee on Bill C-27. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, and Daniel Anson, director general of intelligence and investigations at the Canada Border Services Agency, appeared before the citizenship and immigration committee for a briefing on migrant trafficking and smuggling.

Senate committee highlights: Karen Hogan, the auditor-general of Canada, appeared before the finance committee on her reports relating to federal estimates generally and other financial matters. Senator Mobina Jaffer appeared before the social affairs, science and technology committee on Bill S-235.

PRIME MINISTER'S DAY

Justin Trudeau attended the weekly Liberal caucus meeting, attended Question Period, and was scheduled to attend and deliver remarks at a government-organized Black History Month reception where Diversity Minister Kamal Khera was also scheduled to speak.

LEADERS

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet participated in Question Period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a news conference in Ottawa.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attended her weekly caucus meeting, attended the House of Commons and spoke, in Ottawa, at the Nature Canada 85th Anniversary & Women for Nature reception, hosted by Senator Rosa Galvez.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, in Ottawa, attended the NDP caucus meeting, held a news conference, and attended Question Period.

THE DECIBEL

On today’s edition of The Globe and Mail podcast, Zosia Bielski, a national news reporter specializing in gender, sexuality and sexual health for The Globe, explains what Alberta’s new policies affecting young transgender and non-binary people are aiming to achieve and why experts are calling these rules the most restrictive in Canada on issues of gender and identity. The Decibel is here.

PUBLIC OPINION

Denis Coderre as Quebec Liberal leader: The Montreal Gazette reports that a new poll suggests a Quebec Liberal Party led by former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre would see its level of popularity increase by six points to 21 per cent and move it from a distant fourth to a competitive third place in voter support,

OPINION

Prescribing a strong dose of competition

The new and pending changes to the Competition Act are essential. Just as important is changing the culture of business in Canada. The blowback to an anti-competitive deal is good news and bodes well for a new era where greater competition is at the fore of everyone’s thinking. - The Globe and Mail Editorial Board.

On ArriveCan, Conservatives switch from prosecution to defence

There’s been no clear indication at the committee of precisely why the Conservatives have had a conversion – playing tough cop with Mr. MacDonald and Mr. Utano in November but suggesting they are victims in February. Tory MPs have enjoyed playing the heavy, shooting off explosive questions. Now they have fired in both directions. - Campbell Clark.

Conservatives discover the Charter can work for them, too

Conservative opposition to “judge-made law,” it seems, is rather less absolute than previously suspected. Over the years it has often seemed as if conservatives were opposed to any court decision invalidating any law – as if judicial review were, in and of itself, “judicial activism.” But it turns out that was wrong. It’s only activism if a court rules in a way conservatives dislike. - Andrew Coyne

Can Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek outrun her terrible polling?

The recall petition coming for Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has a snowball’s chance in a chinook. More than 500,000 signatures from Calgary voters will be required to cut her term short. It’s doubtful the petitioner, businessman Landon Johnston, will meet the threshold by the April 4 deadline. But the rare recall petition is proof of Ms. Gondek’s precarious situation. - Kelly Cryderman

Ottawa’s bid to woo a foreign grocer to Canada is a nothingburger

If Mr. Champagne truly had the interests of Canadian consumers at heart, he would open up our telecommunications, banking and airline sectors, where foreign ownership restrictions really are an obstacle to competition. Speaking of fat cats. - Konrad Yakabuski

On asking Pierre Poilievre a question.

I’ve been at a lot of press conferences, scrums, and gaggles with politicians in my career – from the White House Rose Garden to a beach in Barcelona. While they can descend into peacocking and performance, they are a pretty extraordinary thing: A chance for anyone at the microphone to ask anything of a person who wields extraordinary power. If both sides respect that process, they are incredibly useful for both sides and for the public at large. - Justin Ling, Bug-eyed and Shameless..

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.