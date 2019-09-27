Politics Briefing: Trudeau meets Thunberg ahead of Montreal climate strike

Hello,
The most important story today is the youth-led global climate strike. Thousands of students around the world (see photos) are urging world leaders to take more drastic actions to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and curb the worst effects of climate change.
One of the most prominent voices in this movement has been Greta Thunberg, 16, of Sweden, but others are also rising into the spotlight, including Autumn Peltier, 14, of the Anishinabek Nation in Ontario.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau met with Ms. Thunberg this morning in Montreal in his capacity as prime minister. Ms. Thunberg is taking part in the major climate strike in that city, as are Mr. Trudeau and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is participating in similar activities across the country in Victoria. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, in Vancouver, is staying away from any climate demonstrations, though some local candidates are joining protests in other cities. Ms. Thunberg said Canada, like most countries, is “not doing enough” to address climate change.
Of course, underscoring all of this is that climate change has already begun, with average global temperatures rising each year, extreme weather events increasing in frequency and people living in low-lying areas watching the sea levels rise beneath them. The planet is on a present course to see much worse happen over the lifetime of the young people marching today. Globe science writer Ivan Semeniuk spoke to researchers and broke down what we will likely see in the years ahead.
This is the daily Politics Briefing newsletter, written by Chris Hannay.
DAILY TRACKING OF PUBLIC OPINION
- Liberals: 34 per cent
- Conservatives: 34 per cent
- NDP: 15 per cent
- Green: 11 per cent
- Bloc Québécois: 4 per cent
- People’s Party: 2 per cent
Analysis from Nik Nanos: “Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives can break out to get the advantage in ballot support.”
The survey was conducted by Nanos Research and was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV. 1,200 Canadians were surveyed between Sept. 24 and 26, 2019. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at https://tgam.ca/election-polls.
TODAY’S HEADLINES
Globe and Mail reporters have attempted to trace the origin of the 2001 photo of Mr. Trudeau in brownface that shook the Liberal campaign last week. News of the photo was broken by Time magazine last week. How did a Time reporter get the scoop? It appears they were helped, in part, by a personal connection with a wealthy private-school donor from Vancouver who found the photo this summer.
Former prime minister Jean Chrétien was stumping for the Liberals in the B.C. lower mainland this week. When asked what he thought about the brownface controversy, he dismissed the question. When asked what he thought about Mr. Trudeau’s emission-reduction plans, he said: "“The reality is God gave us some oil and someone to buy it, but we should use the profit of that to make Canada even greener. Let’s be practical.”
Privacy experts have raised concerns with how political parties are handling voter data. Here’s an example: if voters give the Liberals, Conservatives or NDP their e-mail address – say through signing an online petition or giving it to a door-knocker – those parties upload the e-mail address to Facebook to find your associated profile and serve you targeted ads.
Three teachers in Quebec have launched a new legal challenge against the province’s new law that restricts the wearing of religious symbols among some public servants. The three women are all certified as teachers in Quebec. One is Roman Catholic and wears a crucifix, while the other two plaintiffs are Muslim and wear hijab head coverings.
Cindy Blackstock, a prominent advocate for Indigenous children, says federal party leaders need to do more to respond to a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that rebuked the government’s care of Indigenous children on reserves.
A formal complaint has been lodged against an Alberta judge, alleging racial discrimination for the way the judge derided a medical examiner’s testimony based on the way he spoke.
Government reports suggest Canada has supplied riot gear to Hong Kong police in the past, but the government won’t say if it did so during this year’s escalating protests.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh joked at a campaign event that he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump gets impeached.
And after Maxime Bernier, the next most well-known candidate running for the far-right People’s Party of Canada is probably the nominee in Etobicoke North: Renata Ford, the former wife of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford and the former sister-in-law to Ontario Premier Doug Ford. It’s her name recognition in that riding that contributed to the debate commission’s decision to allow Mr. Bernier to participate in the leaders’ debates next month.
Bjorn Lomborg (The Globe and Mail) on the economic pain of addressing climate change: “Ending global fossil-fuel use by 2028 is a flawed plan because green energy is simply not in a place in its development where it can take over what fossil fuels leave behind. A hard by-hook-or-crook transition would cause a real, global catastrophe, sending most of us back into back-breaking poverty. That’s why developing countries, especially, want more fossil-fuel power, not less; they want to lift more people into comfortable lives.”
Lori Turnbull (The Globe and Mail) on truthiness in the campaign: “Lies in politics are nothing new, sure, but the nature and consequences of lying in the digital era are different. Social media have the capacity to spread lies faster and farther than ever before, often with no accountability whatsoever for the person or group who started the lie. With the help of social media, lying has become more and more appealing as a cheap and easy way to disrupt political discourse and poison the flow of communication between the voters and political candidates. And, of course, we should not assume that it’s only politicians who are lying. Anybody with a Twitter account can throw spaghetti at the wall and see if it sticks and for how long.”
Sadiya Ansari (The Globe and Mail) on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: “But for Mr. Singh, the first non-white federal political party leader, his comments [on Quebec’s Bill 21] reveal an awareness that his identity looms large in his public persona. As a leader who wears a turban, he shows why Bill 21 matters, but that same symbol of religiosity means he also has to prove repeatedly how progressive he is. In other words, Mr. Singh’s religion and race has proven to be a double-edged sword.”
Gloria Galloway (Ottawa Citizen) on the plethora of tax cuts in the campaign: “Perhaps there will be a full itemization of the intended cuts by voting day. More likely they will be rolled into a larger bundle labelled ‘wasteful government spending.’"
Scott Reid (The Globe and Mail) on Trudeau’s ability to escape scandal: “Fair or unfair, like that fellow in high school, the Liberal Leader lives by a double standard. But what’s so crucial for Mr. Trudeau’s critics to understand is that it’s not about a double standard that Mr. Trudeau applies to himself. It’s about the double standard that others apply to him. It’s about the inescapable fact that, for whatever reason – his surname, his celebrity, his good looks, his values or whatever in hell it is – the public is simply willing to grade him differently. Arguably, they want to grade him differently.”
Robyn Urback (CBC) on the similarity of the Liberal and Conservative promises: “If you hacked the websites of the two parties jostling for the lead so far in this election and swapped one platform for another, would anyone know the difference?”
